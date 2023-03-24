Pinkbike Predictions: Who Could Win the Enduro World Cup Season Opener?

Maydena Bike Park has hosted plenty of national events in the past, but for 2023 it's hosting of the biggest events of the year as it opens the brand new Enduro World Cup series. There are more changes than just branding
with many aspects coming over from the previous ten years of EWS racing, but if there's one thing the bike industry is good at it's new standards.
A new venue and one hosting the first litmus test for rider's off-season training is always a tough one to predict, but we have given it our best shot. Here are some predictions on who could be a top performer on Sunday.
Who Has Proven Form?
Let's start things off with riders who have already proven strong form in 2023. While we haven't seen many of the top enduro racers between the tape this year there have still been a few moments to get a glimpse at who might be heading to Maydena with enough speed for the win.
First up, earlier this month New Zealand hosted its first enduro champs with Charlie Murray and Rae Morrison taking home the titles. Both riders have performed strongly at EWS events and come to Maydena carrying decent momentum after securing their national titles. Rae Morrison also comes into the season with a string of second and third-place finishes at the Trans Tasmania Enduro. Charlie Murray may not have attended many enduro races so far this season but he has been busy on a downhill bike picking up some second-place finishes amongst New Zealand's best at the national race series.
One team that has been very busy in the build-up to the Enduro World Cups is the Yeti Factory Team. After picking up Slawomir Lukasik this year, the team has been at the Trans Tasmania Enduro where Slawomir, Richie Rude and Bex Baraona all picked up wins. While many people's money may be on Richie this weekend, Slawomir has been right on his tail at these races including beating his teammate in two of the five races. Bex Baraona may only have one EWS win under her belt but since her Tweed Valley win in 2021 has been a consistent top performer and after taking five back-to-back wins at the Trans Tasmania Enduro seems to have plenty of speed in 2023.
Who Could Win the Women's Racing?
Isabeau Courdurier continues to be a dominant force in enduro racing and is a constant threat for a top result. After suffering a horrific foot injury last year many thought her season was over, but Isabeau fought back and managed to secure the 2022 overall title. With the 2023 season kicking off on Sunday, she's a clear favorite for the win. Isabeua definitely ended 2022 on strong form, can she kick things off in a similar style this weekend?
Hattie Harnden is a rider that proven she has what it takes to be one of the best in 2022 as she took back-to-back wins in Whistler, BC, and Burke, VT. While an injury may have taken her out of the running at the end of the season she had a more gravity-focused off-season of training and is hungry for more wins and maybe the overall title. With strong performances in XC racing Hattie has strong legs to back up her technical skills. With plenty of training from Tracey Moseley over the years she has a bright future in enduro and we think could take a top spot this weekend.
Finally, there's Morgane Charre who just missed out on an overall title last year to Isabeau and will be looking for redemption in 2023. Last season Morgane was incredibly consistent with her results, only dropping out of the top two twice, with one of these being a third place. Morgane ended 2022 with a win and will be wanting to carry that through to the new World Cup series and from looking at practice footage she is already fast on course.
Who Could Win the Men's Racing?
While we may be missing one flat pedal shredding Australian rider this weekend, Nukeproof does have another up its sleeve as Dan Booker is out to prove himself on home soil. After being spotted by Sam Hill at Maydena in 2019, Dan Booker has been rising through the ranks proving he has plenty of talent on the bike. Dan has also worked at the Maydena Bike Park as a trail builder and will be able to back up his riding talent with a handy bit of local knowledge that should help on the incredibly twisty trails set for this weekend's racing.
While we may not technically have the EWS anymore it's still fair to say Jesse returns in 2023 as the defending champ and he will want to prove he still has the speed to rival the world's best on his new team and bike setup. Changing team, bikes and components can be tough for riders but Jesse is already looking comfortable and quick on his Canyon race bike in the footage we have seen so far from Maydena.
The Yeti Factory Team is looking tough to beat this year and as we couldn't pick between them we are putting both Slawomir Lukasik and Richie Rude here. It's always hard to bet against Richie Rude as he consistently seems to be at the top of the sport, but Slawomir Lukasik has also become a regular podium threat. Slawomir is on his first factory ride this year and with two victories under his belt against teammate Richie Rude we can see both riders pushing each other to go faster - maybe Maydena will give us a top-two finish for the Yeti riders.
Can Vali Höll or Troy Brosnan Upset the Enduro Pros?
Some wildcard riders that could upset proceedings this weekend are the inclusion of Vali Höll and Troy Brosnan on the entry lists. This year we have seen a few enduro riders suggest that they may cross over into downhill later in the season but it is interesting to see two of the world's best downhill racers attend the enduro season opener in Maydena.
Vali Höll is no stranger to enduro racing as she competed at the Val di Fassa round last year taking an impressive 10th place on her first attempt. The women's field is incredibly competitive in enduro so it won't be an easy task but we can see the current DH World Champ taking out some big names on Sunday.
Troy Brosnan is even more of a wildcard as he hasn't been to an EWS before but he did manage to take a third-place finish at the Australian national champs at Maydena in 2019. While that may seem like an age ago Troy is always consistent with his results, and this may play very well in enduro racing - he could be a major threat to the usual podium contenders.
Honorable Mentions
While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend.
Luke Meier-Smith has an incredibly bright future in both downhill and enduro racing after some incredible past seasons of racing including taking last year's U21 EWS overall while coming 20th in the DH standings. 2023 marks his first year as an Enduro Elite rider so it remains to be seen how he stacks up against the current crop of riders.
Melanie Pugin had a tough season in 2022 with most of the season spent outside of the podium. For 2023 she has switched from BH to the new WeRide Fulgur Factory Team. A change of bike and team setup may be enough to get her back to her winning ways that saw her as a dominant force in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Finally, there is Jack Moir who has been an incredible talent since starting full-time enduro racing. 2023 sees a big team move to YT and also sadly a broken hand
picked up during training in February. Luckily it doesn't seem to have slowed him down as he is back and racing this weekend but it is a tight turnaround to be fully healed, although we wouldn't count Jack out for a top result or even the win this weekend.
Who do you think can win this weekend?
