Pinkbike Predictions: Who Could Win the Val Di Sole Downhill World Cup?

Following the back-to-back opening rounds, riders were given a week off before the World Cup heads to Val Di Sole for another weekend of racing action. Before the racing begins we have given our best shot at predicting who we think could be the ones to watch this weekend.
Who Was Fast At The Second Round?
After the bike park challenges of Lenzerheide and Leogang riders will now take on a very different challenge in Italy with plenty of rocks and roots to catch riders out. We may even see some wet weather shake up the racing.
Looking back at round two Vali Höll remained unbeaten in Leogang as she finally took an Elite World Cup win on home soil. From top to bottom Vali Höll led the race building her lead at every split the Austrian rider crossed the line in first and 4.303 seconds ahead of Camille Balanche. Camille had to settle for second place once again in 2023 as for the first time since 2019 she was not the winner in Leogang. Rachel Atherton backed up her win in Lenzerheide with another great performance as she ended the week in third place.
Andreas Kolb fought back from disappointment at round one to make it an Austrian domination as he remained untouched on the hot seat. Riders tried and failed to topple the Atherton team rider but none could master the final sector and all lost time into the finish arena. Loic Bruni was the closest rider as he crossed the line 0.680 back and just behind the three-minute barrier. Jackson Goldstone continued to impress in his first year of Elite racing taking home third place after a small mistake in the final turn.
Who Could Win the Women's Racing?Vali Höll:
Vali Höll is having a great season so far after looking strong in Lenzerheide she finally took an Elite World Cup win at home in Leogang before backing this up with a Crankworx DH victory at Innsbruck. Vali is very much the rider to beat heading into this weekend's racing.Camille Balanche:
Camille Balanche may be the current overall series leader but so far in 2023, she has just fallen short at the last hurdle in both opening rounds. Camille will be hungry to take a win this season and break her streak of 2nd place finishes. Nina Hoffmann:
Nina Hoffmann is another rider who has been looking fast but has yet to put it all together in finals. Despite a knee injury Nina Hoffmann has been consistently second or third across semi-finals and finals except for a small mistake in the Leogang Woods knocking her down to 8th after a run that was very much heading towards another top result.
Who Could Win the Men's Racing?Andreas Kolb:
Andreas Kolb is having quite possibly his best season so far as he was looking unbeatable in Lenzerheide before a first split crash and was the fastest in finals at Leogang. After his win, he will know he has the speed and ability to take another one this weekend. Loic Bruni:
Loic Bruni has shown some incredible consistency so far this year with the series overall leader and current World Champion having only placed outside of the top four once after the carnage that was qualifying in Leogang. The two finals this year have seen Loic improve from third to second and ahead of the long summer break from World Cups he will be wanting a win.Jackson Goldstone:
Jackson Goldstone came so close to taking his first elite World Cup win in Leogang with the tricky final corner costing him the win. One thing Jackson's run in Austria proved is that he clearly has the winning pace and will be hoping to stay upright this weekend and avoid the catastrophic race run
he had in 2022.
Honorable Mentions
While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend.
Jordan Williams couldn't quite match his winning pace in Leogang but last year's racing in Val Di Sole saw Jordan Williams best Loris Vergier's winning run by around four seconds. Jordan has proven form on this track and could continue an amazing start to his elite racing career with another win.
Gracey Hemstreet has been looking strong at her first two elite World Cups picking up some of the fastest splits times. Last year Gracey secured a big win in the junior women's racing and after her great performances this year she could just be in for a top result this weekend.
Who do you think can win this weekend?
13 Comments
I also think he’ll win the overall, if he doesn’t injure himself.