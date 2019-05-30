Pinkbike Predictions: World Cup DH Fort William 2019

It's almost race day! It seems like ages ago, but really it was just five weeks ago that the World Cup DH season kicked off in Maribor, Slovenia. Now, we're going to be back between the tapes to a classic venue, Fort William. The weather is looking typically Scottish, with rain forecast for the entire weekend and cool temperatures. You can check out the course, weather conditions and past race results in the Pinkbike Primer
.
Will an older racer be able to use their experience to take the win or will the young guns continue to upset the old guard and take the top step? I've consulted the Pinkbike crystal ball once again to get us some predictions. Men1st.
Danny Hart
Danny Hart has this track on lock like few others and has come so close to winning multiple times in years gone by. Slipping off the podium last year by one place would have stung, but with a second place less than half a second behind Loic Bruni in Maribor, Hart is off to a strong start to the season so this could be his year in Fort William. 2nd.
Greg Minnaar
Greg Minnaar has won Fort William seven times. That's more than anyone else in the history of the race. Tracy Moseley comes closest, with two fewer wins than Minnaar. His first win was over a decade ago, but he's taken a win on the track as recently as 2017. With that kind of winning history, it's hard to count Minnaar out for a podium even if we haven't seen him quite pull together a winning run since his injury.3rd.
Amaury Pierron
It all came together for Amaury Pierron at Fort William last year, precipitating a series of wins that ended up earning him the World Cup overall title. Last year he only took the win by 0.27 seconds, but the confidence that he can win on the long and rough track will help him get back on the podium in 2019.Women1st.
Tahnee Seagrave
Tahnee took the win at round one in Maribor and the win here in Fort William last year so she heads into the second round as the favourite for the win. 2nd.
Rachel Atherton
Rachel Atherton has won here in 2013, 2015 and 2016 so if it's not her on the top of the podium this weekend, she'll definitely be in the medals. Even a snapped chain and a crash couldn't keep her from third place last year.3rd.
Marine Cabirou
Marine Cabirou came third in Andorra in 2017 and with a fourth at the season opener and a fourth at Fort William last year, it's about time she got some hardware around her neck again. We think Fort William is the place she'll be able to get it.
