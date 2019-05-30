RACING

Pinkbike Predictions: World Cup DH Fort William 2019

May 31, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Troy Brosnan wants to get back to his 2014 glory days and 4th spot in qualies suggests he s got the horse power.
It's almost race day! It seems like ages ago, but really it was just five weeks ago that the World Cup DH season kicked off in Maribor, Slovenia. Now, we're going to be back between the tapes to a classic venue, Fort William. The weather is looking typically Scottish, with rain forecast for the entire weekend and cool temperatures. You can check out the course, weather conditions and past race results in the Pinkbike Primer.

Will an older racer be able to use their experience to take the win or will the young guns continue to upset the old guard and take the top step? I've consulted the Pinkbike crystal ball once again to get us some predictions.


Men

1st. Danny Hart

Danny Hart has this track on lock like few others and has come so close to winning multiple times in years gone by. Slipping off the podium today by one place would have stung.

Danny Hart has this track on lock like few others and has come so close to winning multiple times in years gone by. Slipping off the podium last year by one place would have stung, but with a second place less than half a second behind Loic Bruni in Maribor, Hart is off to a strong start to the season so this could be his year in Fort William.

2nd. Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar is the undisputed master of Fort William.

Greg Minnaar has won Fort William seven times. That's more than anyone else in the history of the race. Tracy Moseley comes closest, with two fewer wins than Minnaar. His first win was over a decade ago, but he's taken a win on the track as recently as 2017. With that kind of winning history, it's hard to count Minnaar out for a podium even if we haven't seen him quite pull together a winning run since his injury.

3rd. Amaury Pierron

Amaury Pierron goes from strength to strength. 10th today with 7th place splits on the way down.

It all came together for Amaury Pierron at Fort William last year, precipitating a series of wins that ended up earning him the World Cup overall title. Last year he only took the win by 0.27 seconds, but the confidence that he can win on the long and rough track will help him get back on the podium in 2019.



Women

1st. Tahnee Seagrave

Tahnee Seagrave sites third but will have to pull back over 9 seconds if she wants to challenge Rachel for the win.

Tahnee took the win at round one in Maribor and the win here in Fort William last year so she heads into the second round as the favourite for the win.

2nd. Rachel Atherton

Rachel Atherton makes her way down the never ending ribbon of granite en route to the fastest time of the day in qualifying.
Photo: Callum Philpott

Rachel Atherton has won here in 2013, 2015 and 2016 so if it's not her on the top of the podium this weekend, she'll definitely be in the medals. Even a snapped chain and a crash couldn't keep her from third place last year.

3rd. Marine Cabirou

Marine Cabirou is emerging as one of the lead women riders and matched her number board in 4th today.

Marine Cabirou came third in Andorra in 2017 and with a fourth at the season opener and a fourth at Fort William last year, it's about time she got some hardware around her neck again. We think Fort William is the place she'll be able to get it.




Fantasy League

Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Saturday. If you don't know who to pick, check out our 2018 season breakdown and our Form Guide that takes a look at who is looking good coming into the season. Here are all the highlights videos from previous years' races.


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


