Pinkbike Primer: 73.7 Kilometers, 6 Stages & 2,470 Meters of Descending - Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

Race Briefing

What Happened at the Last Round?

Who's Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

U21 Men:



1st. Bailey Christie: 476

2nd. Jt Fisher: 362

3rd. William Brodie: 344

4th. Wei Tien Ho: 332

5th. Sascha Kim: 304

U21 Women:



1st. Lily Planquart: 426

2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 374

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 315

4th. Emmy Lan: 113

5th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 95



What are the Stages?

Bergstadl Trail

X Line

Matzalm Trail

Hangman 1

Schwarzleo Trail

Bongo Bongo



Quick Stats:



Total Distance (Including Liasons): 73.6km

Total Stage Distance: 11.8km

Total Descending: 2,470m





When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 6 (Practice)

Friday, June 7 (EDR Race)

Saturday, June 8 (E-EDR Race)

How to Follow the Racing?