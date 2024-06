Pinkbike Primer: 73.7 Kilometers, 6 Stages & 2,470 Meters of Descending - Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

Race Briefing

We're back with another double header this weekend, with both downhill racers and enduro racers heading to Leogang, Austria. This will be the third round of the Enduro World Cup after the first two rounds in Finale Ligure, Italy and Bielsko-Biala, Poland. Here is everything you need to know before the first round of racing kicks off this weekend.At the last round in Poland, it was Charlie Murray that took his first EDR win by just 0.095 ahead of local boy Slawomir Lukasik, while Isabeau Courdurier pipped Harriet Harnden by 0.236 for the win. Richie Rude settled for third while Chloe Taylor took her first EDR podium with a bronze medal. Simona Kuchynkova and Bailey Christie won the U21 categories.The overall standings are ridiculously tight after two rounds, with Isabeau Courdurier leading Harriet Harnden by just 2 points, and Charles Murray leading three-time winner Richie Rude by 12 points. France's Lily Planquart and Australia's Bailey Christie lead the overall standings in the U21 category.This is the second year in a row that the Enduro World Cup will be heading to Leogang, Austria, with Rhys Verner and Isabeau Courdurier taking top honours in the first year. Gloria Scarsi and Morgane Charre rounded out the podium on the women's side, while Richie Rude and Alex Rudeau finished second and third for the men. In U21 racing, Lisandru Bertini and Emmy Lan went fastest on the day.This weekend, racers will cover 73.7 kilometres in Leogang over the course of 6 stages, the longest being the second stage, X Line, at 3.6 km with 802m of descending. In total, they will descent 2,470m.We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for the second round of Enduro racing in Bielsko-Biala.Following the drama-filed first round of racing in Finale Ligure riders didn't have much rest before heading to Poland where they got between the tape for the second time this year. The new course saw riders face heavy rain part way through the day with Bailey Christie, Simona Kuchynkova, Isabeau Courdurier and Charlie Murray stepping onto the top of the podium.In 2023, it was Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude who were crowned as the EDR series champions, both taking the overall enduro crowns for the third time in their careers. With the scores wiped for 2024, Richie Rude is sitting in second place just 12 points behind Charles Murray, while Harriet Harnden is sitting in second just two points behind Isabeau Courdurier after two of six rounds.Isabeau Courdurier: 893Hattie Harnden: 891Ella Conolly: 681Morgane Charre: 612Chloe Taylor: 553Charlie Murray: 871Richie Rude: 859Slawomir Lukasik: 728Jesse Melamed: 571Mirco Vendemmia: 526Austria’s largest bike region, Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn is situated in the heart of SalzburgerLand. Athletes will have a massive day on the bike, with 6 stages, 73.6km and 2,470m of descending over 11.8km.Stage 1:// 2.4 km // -535mStage 2:// 3.6 km // -802mStage 3:// 1.6 km // -326mStage 4:// 2.0 km // -375mStage 5:// 1.1 km // -210mStage 6:// 1.1 km // -222mHere is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 09:00 - 17:00 // Practice• 8:30 // EDR Race Start• 17:30 // EDR Race Finish• 08:30 // E-EDR Race Start• 17:30 // E-EDR Race Finish• Offical WBD race coverage is expected to release in the evening on June 9The weather can change quickly in the mountains and we could see thunderstorms this week in Leogang. We'll cross our fingers that conditions remain the same for all riders.Weather forecast as of Monday, June 3 from Accuweather To follow the racing live there will be live timing on the UCI MTB World Series site and Pinkbike will be posting results shortly after the racing.We expect racing to kick off at 8:30 local time on Friday, June 7 (7:30 BST // 23:30 PDT). Race coverage from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available the following evening after the E-EDR on Sunday, June 9.