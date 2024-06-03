Pinkbike Primer: 73.7 Kilometers, 6 Stages & 2,470 Meters of Descending - Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

We're back with another double header this weekend, with both downhill racers and enduro racers heading to Leogang, Austria. This will be the third round of the Enduro World Cup after the first two rounds in Finale Ligure, Italy and Bielsko-Biala, Poland. Here is everything you need to know before the first round of racing kicks off this weekend.
Race Briefing
At the last round in Poland, it was Charlie Murray that took his first EDR win by just 0.095 ahead of local boy Slawomir Lukasik, while Isabeau Courdurier pipped Harriet Harnden by 0.236 for the win. Richie Rude settled for third while Chloe Taylor took her first EDR podium with a bronze medal. Simona Kuchynkova and Bailey Christie won the U21 categories.
The overall standings are ridiculously tight after two rounds, with Isabeau Courdurier leading Harriet Harnden by just 2 points, and Charles Murray leading three-time winner Richie Rude by 12 points. France's Lily Planquart and Australia's Bailey Christie lead the overall standings in the U21 category.
This is the second year in a row that the Enduro World Cup will be heading to Leogang, Austria, with Rhys Verner and Isabeau Courdurier taking top honours in the first year. Gloria Scarsi and Morgane Charre rounded out the podium on the women's side, while Richie Rude and Alex Rudeau finished second and third for the men. In U21 racing, Lisandru Bertini and Emmy Lan went fastest on the day.
This weekend, racers will cover 73.7 kilometres in Leogang over the course of 6 stages, the longest being the second stage, X Line, at 3.6 km with 802m of descending. In total, they will descent 2,470m.
We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for the second round of Enduro racing in Bielsko-Biala.
What Happened at the Last Round?
Following the drama-filed first round of racing in Finale Ligure riders didn't have much rest before heading to Poland where they got between the tape for the second time this year. The new course saw riders face heavy rain part way through the day with Bailey Christie, Simona Kuchynkova, Isabeau Courdurier and Charlie Murray stepping onto the top of the podium.
Who's Leading the Overall?
In 2023, it was Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude who were crowned as the EDR series champions, both taking the overall enduro crowns for the third time in their careers. With the scores wiped for 2024, Richie Rude is sitting in second place just 12 points behind Charles Murray, while Harriet Harnden is sitting in second just two points behind Isabeau Courdurier after two of six rounds.Elite Women:1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 8932nd.
Hattie Harnden: 8913rd.
Ella Conolly: 6814th.
Morgane Charre: 6125th.
Chloe Taylor: 553
Elite Men:1st.
Charlie Murray: 8712nd.
Richie Rude: 8593rd.
Slawomir Lukasik: 7284th.
Jesse Melamed: 5715th.
Mirco Vendemmia: 526
U21 Men:
1st. Bailey Christie: 476
2nd. Jt Fisher: 362
3rd. William Brodie: 344
4th. Wei Tien Ho: 332
5th. Sascha Kim: 304
U21 Women:
1st. Lily Planquart: 426
2nd. Simona Kuchynkova: 374
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 315
4th. Emmy Lan: 113
5th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 95
What are the Stages?
Austria’s largest bike region, Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn is situated in the heart of SalzburgerLand. Athletes will have a massive day on the bike, with 6 stages, 73.6km and 2,470m of descending over 11.8km.
Stage 1: Bergstadl Trail
// 2.4 km // -535m
Stage 2: X Line
// 3.6 km // -802m
Stage 3: Matzalm Trail
// 1.6 km // -326m
Stage 4: Hangman 1
// 2.0 km // -375m
Stage 5: Schwarzleo Trail
// 1.1 km // -210m
Stage 6: Bongo Bongo
// 1.1 km // -222m
Saalbach Hinterglemm mountain biking trails
Quick Stats:
Total Distance (Including Liasons): 73.6km
Total Stage Distance: 11.8km
Total Descending: 2,470m
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, June 6
• 09:00 - 17:00 // PracticeFriday, June 7
• 8:30 // EDR Race Start
• 17:30 // EDR Race FinishSaturday, June 8
• 08:30 // E-EDR Race Start
• 17:30 // E-EDR Race Finish
• Offical WBD race coverage is expected to release in the evening on June 9Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
The weather can change quickly in the mountains and we could see thunderstorms this week in Leogang. We'll cross our fingers that conditions remain the same for all riders.Thursday, June 6 (Practice) Times of clouds and sun; a morning shower in spots followed by a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 22°C // 40% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hFriday, June 7 (EDR Race)Cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area in the afternoon // 23°C // 42% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/hSaturday, June 8 (E-EDR Race)Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area in the afternoon // 24°C // 44% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, June 3 from Accuweather
.
How to Follow the Racing?
To follow the racing live there will be live timing on the UCI MTB World Series site
and Pinkbike will be posting results shortly after the racing.
We expect racing to kick off at 8:30 local time on Friday, June 7 (7:30 BST // 23:30 PDT). Race coverage from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available the following evening after the E-EDR on Sunday, June 9.
E-EDR on Saturday (using their phones )