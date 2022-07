Pinkbike Primer: A Completely New Track for the 2022 Vallnord DH World Cup

The Track

Previous Winners

Elite Men



2019: Loic Bruni

2018: Loris Vergier

2017: Troy Brosnan

2016: Danny Hart

2015//World Champs: Loic Bruni

2013: Rémi Thirion

2009: Steve Peat

2008: Gee Atherton



Elite Women



2019: Rachel Atherton

2018: Tahnee Seagrave

2017: Myriam Nicole

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015//World Champs: Rachel Atherton

2013: Rachel Atherton

2009: Sabrina Jonnier

2008: Rachel Atherton





What Happened in 2019?

Elite Men



1st Loic Bruni - 4:11.055

2nd Loris Vergier +0.423

3rd Troy Brosnan +1.202

4th Amaury Pierron +2.948

5th Danny Hart +5.595



Elite Women



1st Rachel Atherton - 5:00.622

2nd Marine Cabirou +2.497

3rd Tracey Hannah +7.131

4th Emilie Siegenthaler +12.859

5th Eleonora Farina +15.098







Junior Men



1st. Matteo Iniguez - 4:27.192

2nd. Lucas Cruz +2.714

3rd. Patrick Laffey +3.179

4th. Sam Gale +3.751

5th. Antoine Rogge +4.639





Junior Women



1st. Vali Holl: 5:09.166

2nd. Anna Newkirk +12.079

3rd. Mille Johnset +20.716

4th. Ainhoa Ijurko +31.800

5th. Natasia Giminez +38.939





What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:11.751

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:16.170

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:20.184

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:21.979

5th. Vali Höll: 3:22.963

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:47.153

2nd. Finn Iles: 2:48.555

3rd. Greg Minnaar: 2:48.858

4th. Andreas Kolb: 2:48.865

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.907



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:28.111

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 3:29.959

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:33.793

4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:34.886

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.734

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:50.072

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:51.585

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:51.681

4th. Davide Cappello: 2:55.771

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:56.074



Overall Standings After Round 4

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Weather Forecast

Thursday, July 14 - Training

Very warm with sunshine and patchy clouds // 31° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind



Friday, July 15 - Qualifying

Mostly sunny and very warm // 31° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind



Saturday, July 16 - Finals

Very warm with a full day of sunshine // 31° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind



Weather forecast as of from

The Schedule

Thursday, July 14

Friday, July 15

Saturday, July 16

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:

2022 Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized

We are back in Vallnord for another World Cup weekend and this time we see a brand new course on a different part of the mountain from the last time we were here. Find out everything you need to know for round five below.2022 sees a whole new course for Vallnord with a flat out and loose course sitting on a different higher part of the mountain from the last race here. The new track may not be quite as steep as the classic track here, but once some holes start forming it could be a tricky one for riders with each run having new lines being destroyed or created in the dust.It's been quite a while since we were last at Vallnord and with a completely different track previous results have been thrown out the window. But, when we last visited Andorra we saw Loic Bruni just win out over Loris Vergier and Rachel Atherton took a big win against Marine Cabirou.In the junior racing, Gracey Hemstreet laid down another rapid run to pull ahead of the fastest qualifier Phoebe Gale by just under two seconds. Jenna Hastings wrapped up the top three, five seconds back. Kicking off the day for Pinkbike Racing Aimi Kenyon made another podium appearance in fifth place. For the junior men, it was Jackson Goldstone who came out on top going one and a half seconds faster than Lachlan Stevens-McNab. Jordan Williams was fastest in the first two splits but lost time on the second half of the track and ends the day in third place.Myriam Nicole put together an absolutely wild run on the dusty and blown-out course to secure a massive win of over four seconds. Camille Balanche improved upon her top qualifying run but she just didn't have the speed to match Myriam. Eleonora Farina was the only other rider within nine seconds of the winning run and completes the top three. Pinkbike Racing's Léona Pierrini finished the day in 12th place.The Commencal team takes a clean sweep of the Elite racing as Amaury Pierron speeds into the top spot by over 1.4 seconds. Finn Iles had been the man to beat for a large portion of the race but it wasn't enough for the win. Greg Minnaar has a great run to take third place and even beat Amaury in split two. Finally, PB Racing's Thibault Laly made the live feed and ended the day with a great 29th place.We are in for a very warm week of racing for the fifth round of the DH World Cup, with an almost completely exposed course things will get very dusty and loose for riders.• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to followPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Vallnord this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv . The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, July 16 at 12:25pm CEST.Vallnord DHI Women: July 16 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 CESTVallnord DHI Men: July 16 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the first round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.