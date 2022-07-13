Pinkbike Primer: A Completely New Track for the 2022 Vallnord DH World Cup

We are back in Vallnord for another World Cup weekend and this time we see a brand new course on a different part of the mountain from the last time we were here. Find out everything you need to know for round five below.
The Track
2022 sees a whole new course for Vallnord with a flat out and loose course sitting on a different higher part of the mountain from the last race here. The new track may not be quite as steep as the classic track here, but once some holes start forming it could be a tricky one for riders with each run having new lines being destroyed or created in the dust.
Previous Winners
Elite Men
2019: Loic Bruni
2018: Loris Vergier
2017: Troy Brosnan
2016: Danny Hart
2015//World Champs: Loic Bruni
2013: Rémi Thirion
2009: Steve Peat
2008: Gee Atherton
Elite Women
2019: Rachel Atherton
2018: Tahnee Seagrave
2017: Myriam Nicole
2016: Rachel Atherton
2015//World Champs: Rachel Atherton
2013: Rachel Atherton
2009: Sabrina Jonnier
2008: Rachel Atherton
What Happened in 2019?
It's been quite a while since we were last at Vallnord and with a completely different track previous results have been thrown out the window. But, when we last visited Andorra we saw Loic Bruni just win out over Loris Vergier and Rachel Atherton took a big win against Marine Cabirou.
Elite Men
1st Loic Bruni - 4:11.055
2nd Loris Vergier +0.423
3rd Troy Brosnan +1.202
4th Amaury Pierron +2.948
5th Danny Hart +5.595
Elite Women
1st Rachel Atherton - 5:00.622
2nd Marine Cabirou +2.497
3rd Tracey Hannah +7.131
4th Emilie Siegenthaler +12.859
5th Eleonora Farina +15.098
Junior Men
1st. Matteo Iniguez - 4:27.192
2nd. Lucas Cruz +2.714
3rd. Patrick Laffey +3.179
4th. Sam Gale +3.751
5th. Antoine Rogge +4.639
Junior Women
1st. Vali Holl: 5:09.166
2nd. Anna Newkirk +12.079
3rd. Mille Johnset +20.716
4th. Ainhoa Ijurko +31.800
5th. Natasia Giminez +38.939
What Happened at the Last Round?
In the junior racing, Gracey Hemstreet laid down another rapid run to pull ahead of the fastest qualifier Phoebe Gale by just under two seconds. Jenna Hastings wrapped up the top three, five seconds back. Kicking off the day for Pinkbike Racing Aimi Kenyon made another podium appearance in fifth place. For the junior men, it was Jackson Goldstone who came out on top going one and a half seconds faster than Lachlan Stevens-McNab. Jordan Williams was fastest in the first two splits but lost time on the second half of the track and ends the day in third place.
Myriam Nicole put together an absolutely wild run on the dusty and blown-out course to secure a massive win of over four seconds. Camille Balanche improved upon her top qualifying run but she just didn't have the speed to match Myriam. Eleonora Farina was the only other rider within nine seconds of the winning run and completes the top three. Pinkbike Racing's Léona Pierrini finished the day in 12th place.
The Commencal team takes a clean sweep of the Elite racing as Amaury Pierron speeds into the top spot by over 1.4 seconds. Finn Iles had been the man to beat for a large portion of the race but it wasn't enough for the win. Greg Minnaar has a great run to take third place and even beat Amaury in split two. Finally, PB Racing's Thibault Laly made the live feed and ended the day with a great 29th place.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:11.751
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:16.170
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:20.184
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:21.979
5th. Vali Höll: 3:22.963
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:47.153
2nd. Finn Iles: 2:48.555
3rd. Greg Minnaar: 2:48.858
4th. Andreas Kolb: 2:48.865
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.907
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:28.111
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 3:29.959
3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:33.793
4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:34.886
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.734
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:50.072
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:51.585
3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:51.681
4th. Davide Cappello: 2:55.771
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:56.074
Overall Standings After Round 4
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Weather Forecast
We are in for a very warm week of racing for the fifth round of the DH World Cup, with an almost completely exposed course things will get very dusty and loose for riders.
Thursday, July 14
- TrainingVery warm with sunshine and patchy clouds // 31° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h WindFriday, July 15
- QualifyingMostly sunny and very warm // 31° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h WindSaturday, July 16
- FinalsVery warm with a full day of sunshine // 31° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind
Weather forecast as of from Accuweather
The ScheduleThursday, July 14
• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)
• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session
• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsFriday, July 15
• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsSaturday, July 16
• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men
• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final
• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men
• Awards to followNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Vallnord this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv
. The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, July 16 at 12:25pm CEST.Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Vallnord DHI Women: July 16 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 CEST
Vallnord DHI Men: July 16 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 CEST(All times CEST, replay available immediately following the races. Times subject to change at organizers' and Red Bull's discretion.)
2022 Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the first round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized
