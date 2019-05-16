Pinkbike Primer - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

“Annika Langvad won the opener last year and in 2017 too. She has also shown winning form on this track as she took the top spot by more than a minute in 2016. Emily Batty hasn't shown her cards at many races through the offseason but her form at the end of last year showed she's likely to be a podium regular in 2019. I think Jolanda Neff will come third.



Nino will be hard to beat in Albstadt, after all, he's won the last two races here. I think Van Der Poel will be close but even his stunning road form of late won't be enough to catch the World Champion. I'm backing Stephane Tempier finished second here last year but hasn't been on the podium since, hopefully, he can regain his 2017 form but even that won't be enough to catch Nino and Mathieu."



Pinkbike's World Cup Predictor - Sarah Moore