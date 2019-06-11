Pinkbike Primer - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

The Location

The Schedule

Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK

When?

2018 Results:



Men:



1st. Louis Reboul

2nd. Ryan Howard

3rd. Kaos Seagrave





Women:



1st. Casey Brown

2nd. Vaea Verbeeck



100% Dual Slalom

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:

RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:



Men:



1st. Chaney Guennet

2nd. Adrien Loron

3rd. Austin Warren





Women:



1st. Jill Kintner

2nd. Kialani Hines

3rd. Vali Höll





Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:

Pro - open:

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:

Pro - Open:

iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:



Men:



1st. Danny Hart 2:47.29

2nd. Samuel Blenkinsop +1.5

3rd. Charlie Harrison +1.94





Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah 3:11.39

2nd. Jill Kintnter +5.57

3rd. Emilie Siegenthaler +7.11





What Happened Last Round?

King and Queen of Crankworx Standings

King of Crankworx

Queen of Crankworx

Fantasy League

Innsbruck is the Crankworx stop that hosts the fewest disciplines but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be excited. The festival is packed into five days of intense action with everything from pump track to downhill to slopestyle.There are also a few change ups for this year including a new event in the dual slalom and a new track for the downhillers. Now into its third year as part of the tour, it's a well-established venue and always delivers some great competition. Here's everything you need to know before the event.Bikepark Innsbruck plays host to Crankworx Innsbruck, with the events being centered in the village of Mutters, which hosts every racing event, as well as the expo area. Public transport is free and complimentary Crankworx shuttle buses are available to and from the site. Gotzens, which hosted the downhill last year, will not be part of the program this year as there is a new track in Mutters.Set next to a lake in the late evening, the Innsbruck Whip-Off is the most picturesque of the year. Riders who produce peak perpendicular performance will be crowned as European Whip Champions for 2019.CEST - Wednesday, June 12th: 5:30pmPST - Wednesday, June 12th: 8:30amNZDT - Thursday, June 13th: 3:30amGMT - Wednesday, June 12th: 4:30pmThe week starts in earnest with the 100% Dual Slalom, as riders battle it out over the course featuring jumps and berms it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. This is a new event for Innsbruck so expect a totally new course and some high-intensity racing.CEST - Thursday, June 13th: 2:30pmPST - Thursday, June 13th: 5:30amNZDT - Friday, June 14th: 12:30amGMT - Thursday, June 13th: 1:30pmN/AThursday evening will see the riders race side by side again as they take on the Rockshox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge. The intense racing will take place over a number of heats before the winner is crowned. Last year saw some extremely close racing and we expect no change for this year's event. This is one you don't want to miss.CEST - Thursday, June 13th: 8:00pmPST - Thursday, June 13th: 11:00amNZDT - Friday, June 14th: 6:00amGMT - Thursday, June 13th: 7:00pmOffering a mix of Slopestyle and Dual Slalom, the Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style offers exhilarating racing as riders try and to be both fast and stylish. The course in Innsbruck is a work of art and you can expect backflips, tailwhips and crashes as everyone pushes their limits. Look out for this amazing event on Friday.CEST - Friday, June 14th: 5:30pmPST - Friday, June 14th: 8:30amNZDT - Saturday, June 15th: 3:30amGMT - Friday, June 14th: 4:30pm1st. Tomas Lemoine2nd. Sam Reynolds3rd. Greg WattsBig jumps mean big tricks. Innsbruck's slopestyle course has now seen two intense events and is a crucial stop for riders hoping to take the Slopestyle World Championships.CET - Saturday, June 15th: 5pmPST - Saturday, June 15th: 8amNZDT - Saturday, June 16th: 3:30amGMT - Saturday, June 15th: 4pm1st. Nicholi Rogatkin2nd. Brett Rheeder3rd. Diego CaverzasiWe're expecting a totally new track in Innsbruck this year for the downhill, which is a welcome change as the last one was in a different village to the rest of the event. A new track means the win is anyone's for the taking and all we know is that riders will be licking their chops at the chance to thrash some fresh terrain.CET - Sunday, June 16th: 3:30pmPST - Sunday, June 16th: 6:30amNZDT - Monday, June 17th: 1:30amGMT - Sunday, June 16th: 2:30pmRotorua opened the curtains on the 2019 race season in style with a full schedule of events and an EWS to round it off. Billy Meaclem was the breakout star and he announced himself on the scene with strong results in the Whip Off, Pump Track and Speed and Style however it was Thomas Lemoine who stacked up the most points of the weekend and leads the King of Crankworx championships. In the women's events, Jill Kintner was not competing, which allowed Vaea Verbeeck to step up and return from the southern hemisphere with a huge lead.1st // Thomas Lemoine // FRA // 2302nd // Keegan Wright // NZL // 224 // -63rd // Billy Meaclem // NZL // 195 // -354th // Bas Van Steenbergen // CAN // 178 // -525th // Adrien Loron // FRA // 162 // -681st // Vaea Verbeeck // CAN // 2822nd // Anneke Beerten // NED // 205 // -773rd // Shania Rawson // NZL // 186 // -964th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 180 // -1025th // Kialani HINES // USA // 155 // -137Get ready to show your skills for picking winners and you could be in the running to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler, a RockShox Lyrik and a Maxxis prize pack. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million, you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Innsbruck live broadcast. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible.