Pinkbike Primer - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Innsbruck is the Crankworx stop that hosts the fewest disciplines but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be excited. The festival is packed into five days of intense action with everything from pump track to downhill to slopestyle.
There are also a few change ups for this year including a new event in the dual slalom and a new track for the downhillers. Now into its third year as part of the tour, it's a well-established venue and always delivers some great competition. Here's everything you need to know before the event.
The LocationInnsbruck mountain biking trails
Bikepark Innsbruck plays host to Crankworx Innsbruck, with the events being centered in the village of Mutters, which hosts every racing event, as well as the expo area. Public transport is free and complimentary Crankworx shuttle buses are available to and from the site. Gotzens, which hosted the downhill last year, will not be part of the program this year as there is a new track in Mutters.
The ScheduleOfficial European Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK
Set next to a lake in the late evening, the Innsbruck Whip-Off is the most picturesque of the year. Riders who produce peak perpendicular performance will be crowned as European Whip Champions for 2019.When?
CEST - Wednesday, June 12th: 5:30pm
PST - Wednesday, June 12th: 8:30am
NZDT - Thursday, June 13th: 3:30am
GMT - Wednesday, June 12th: 4:30pm2018 Results:
Full Results
Men:
1st. Louis Reboul
2nd. Ryan Howard
3rd. Kaos Seagrave
Women:
1st. Casey Brown
2nd. Vaea Verbeeck
.100% Dual Slalom
The week starts in earnest with the 100% Dual Slalom, as riders battle it out over the course featuring jumps and berms it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. This is a new event for Innsbruck so expect a totally new course and some high-intensity racing.When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Thursday, June 13th: 2:30pm
PST - Thursday, June 13th: 5:30am
NZDT - Friday, June 14th: 12:30am
GMT - Thursday, June 13th: 1:30pm2018 Results:
N/ARockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge
Thursday evening will see the riders race side by side again as they take on the Rockshox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge. The intense racing will take place over a number of heats before the winner is crowned. Last year saw some extremely close racing and we expect no change for this year's event. This is one you don't want to miss. When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Thursday, June 13th: 8:00pm
PST - Thursday, June 13th: 11:00am
NZDT - Friday, June 14th: 6:00am
GMT - Thursday, June 13th: 7:00pm2018 Results:
Full results
Men:
1st. Chaney Guennet
2nd. Adrien Loron
3rd. Austin Warren
Women:
1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Kialani Hines
3rd. Vali Höll
.Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck
Offering a mix of Slopestyle and Dual Slalom, the Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style offers exhilarating racing as riders try and to be both fast and stylish. The course in Innsbruck is a work of art and you can expect backflips, tailwhips and crashes as everyone pushes their limits. Look out for this amazing event on Friday.When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Friday, June 14th: 5:30pm
PST - Friday, June 14th: 8:30am
NZDT - Saturday, June 15th: 3:30am
GMT - Friday, June 14th: 4:30pm2018 Results:Pro - open:
1st. Tomas Lemoine
2nd. Sam Reynolds
3rd. Greg WattsFull results
.Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
Big jumps mean big tricks. Innsbruck's slopestyle course has now seen two intense events and is a crucial stop for riders hoping to take the Slopestyle World Championships.When?Live Broadcast Event
CET - Saturday, June 15th: 5pm
PST - Saturday, June 15th: 8am
NZDT - Saturday, June 16th: 3:30am
GMT - Saturday, June 15th: 4pm2018 Results:Pro - Open:
1st. Nicholi Rogatkin
2nd. Brett Rheeder
3rd. Diego CaverzasiFull results
.iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
We're expecting a totally new track in Innsbruck this year for the downhill, which is a welcome change as the last one was in a different village to the rest of the event. A new track means the win is anyone's for the taking and all we know is that riders will be licking their chops at the chance to thrash some fresh terrain.When?Live Broadcast Event
CET - Sunday, June 16th: 3:30pm
PST - Sunday, June 16th: 6:30am
NZDT - Monday, June 17th: 1:30am
GMT - Sunday, June 16th: 2:30pm2018 Results:
Full results
Men:
1st. Danny Hart 2:47.29
2nd. Samuel Blenkinsop +1.5
3rd. Charlie Harrison +1.94
Women:
1st. Tracey Hannah 3:11.39
2nd. Jill Kintnter +5.57
3rd. Emilie Siegenthaler +7.11
.Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!
What Happened Last Round?
Rotorua opened the curtains on the 2019 race season in style with a full schedule of events and an EWS to round it off. Billy Meaclem was the breakout star and he announced himself on the scene with strong results in the Whip Off, Pump Track and Speed and Style however it was Thomas Lemoine who stacked up the most points of the weekend and leads the King of Crankworx championships. In the women's events, Jill Kintner was not competing, which allowed Vaea Verbeeck to step up and return from the southern hemisphere with a huge lead.Read the Ultimate Guide to Crankworx Rotorua here
.
King and Queen of Crankworx StandingsKing of Crankworx
1st // Thomas Lemoine // FRA // 230
2nd // Keegan Wright // NZL // 224 // -6
3rd // Billy Meaclem // NZL // 195 // -35
4th // Bas Van Steenbergen // CAN // 178 // -52
5th // Adrien Loron // FRA // 162 // -68Queen of Crankworx
1st // Vaea Verbeeck // CAN // 282
2nd // Anneke Beerten // NED // 205 // -77
3rd // Shania Rawson // NZL // 186 // -96
4th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 180 // -102
5th // Kialani HINES // USA // 155 // -137
Fantasy League
Get ready to show your skills for picking winners and you could be in the running to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler, a RockShox Lyrik and a Maxxis prize pack. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million, you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Innsbruck live broadcast. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible. For every event, you can select your dream team. You can change out your team up to the start of each live broadcast event.
