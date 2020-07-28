Pinkbike Primer: Crankworx Summer Series - Week 1, SilverStar

With no spectators, remote production, and strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place, the CCSS’ #1 priority will be to ensure rider, staff and community safety. But with restrictions easing as a part of Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, the risk of resurgence is real. That’s why the CSS is taking every precaution with procedures to protect all involved.



With this in mind, the series will be following these five steps to safe competition:



- Closed Events

- CCSS events are made-for-TV, with spectators encouraged to tune in from home.

- Limited Numbers

- These invite-only events will be limited to 25 invited athletes, along with minimizing the number of staff, suppliers and volunteers on-site.

- Tracing and Monitoring

- Contact tracing 14 days out, and daily throughout.

- Daily temperature and symptom checking.

- Distancing and Disinfecting

- All resort community guidelines and provincial health guidelines will be strictly adhered to.

- Isolated Travel

- All participants will travel in pre-arranged groups. — Crankworx