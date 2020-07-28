Pinkbike Primer: Crankworx Summer Series - Week 1, SilverStar

Although there is no Crankworx in Whistler this year and the Innsbruck stop of the World Tour has been delayed until later in the year, that doesn't mean we have to miss out on Crankworx this summer. The team have come together with a new Summer Series that sees Crankworx hold smaller events at SilverStar, Kicking Horse and Sun Peaks over the next three weeks. With 25 B.C. based pro riders from Crankworx, World Cup DH and the EWS competing, you're not going to want to miss the action. Especially because it may be the one of the few races we get this year.
Excited? Here's everything you need to know about the first Cranworx Summer Series event. The Crankworx Summer Series is not open for spectators. Any public on-site will be kindly asked to leave.
What is the Clif Crankworx Summer Series?
|The Clif Crankworx Summer Series (CCSS) is bringing mountain bike fans something to froth over. 25 of the world’s best mountain bike athletes, three iconic destinations, four races per stop, 14 hours of live MTB coverage, all culminating in one overall Clif Crankworx Summer Series title.
The CCSS will be a made-for-T.V., multi-stop series showcasing epic riding destinations in B.C. While Crankworx Whistler’s cancellation was announced in May, B.C. has continued to fare well in terms of its management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now elevated to Phase 3, the B.C. Restart Plan allows for travel within the province.— Crankworx
Each stop of the Crankworx Summer Series will see the 25 pro riders face off in Downhill, Dual Slalom, Enduro, and Air DH with the goal of winning the overall Summer Series title. All athletes will compete in every event with all important points on offer in each discipline. You can read the full rules list here
.
The LocationSilverStar Mountain Resort biking trails
Located near the Silver Star Provincial Park just northeast of Vernon in British Columbia SilverStar Mountain Resort is a ski resort that has built an extensive range of mountain bike trails for summer riding. The arrival of the Crankworx Summer Series will offer the pros a chance to sample some of the great riding on offer at the resort.
Schedule
- Course previews from all events will be released through out the week
- Highlights shows will be released for the SilverStar Enduro and SilverStar Air DH
- Before each live broadcast there will be the Crankworx Connect pre-show featuring additional content from riders and brands.Thursday, July 30SilverStar Dual Slalom
- Crankworx Connect: 12:30-1 p.m. PST
- Broadcast: 1-3 p.m. PSTFriday, July 31Maxxis SilverStar DH
- Crankworx Connect: 12:30-1 p.m PST
- Broadcast: 1-2:30 p.m. PST
Rider List
Weather
There's a heat warning for Interior British Columbia and hot temperatures will continue through Friday.
Tuesday, July 28
- SilverStar EnduroClear throughout the day // 26°C Wednesday, July 29
- SilverStar Dual SlalomClear throughout the day // 26°C Thursday, July 30
- Maxxis SilverStar DHClear throughout the day // 28°CFriday, July 31
- SilverStar Air DH*Clear throughout the day. // 25°C
Weather forecast from SilverStar website
as of July 28. Check out the mountain webcams here
.
How to watch
To keep up with all the action from each Crankworx Summer Series round we will be providing our own coverage of the event alongside the live streams of each race so you can stay in the loop on what could be one of the few major races to happen this year.
The broadcast schedule will be published just before each Summer Series stop but this may change as the organiser want to ensure that no one turns up to each location to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
To ensure that everyone involved in the Crankworx Summer Series is kept safe the organisers have put together the following procedures.
|With no spectators, remote production, and strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place, the CCSS’ #1 priority will be to ensure rider, staff and community safety. But with restrictions easing as a part of Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, the risk of resurgence is real. That’s why the CSS is taking every precaution with procedures to protect all involved.
With this in mind, the series will be following these five steps to safe competition:
- Closed Events
- CCSS events are made-for-TV, with spectators encouraged to tune in from home.
- Limited Numbers
- These invite-only events will be limited to 25 invited athletes, along with minimizing the number of staff, suppliers and volunteers on-site.
- Tracing and Monitoring
- Contact tracing 14 days out, and daily throughout.
- Daily temperature and symptom checking.
- Distancing and Disinfecting
- All resort community guidelines and provincial health guidelines will be strictly adhered to.
- Isolated Travel
- All participants will travel in pre-arranged groups.— Crankworx
