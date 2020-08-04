Pinkbike Primer: Crankworx Summer Series - Week 2, Kicking Horse

The PINKBIKE PRIMER to CRANKWORX SUMMER SERIES Week 2 - Words by Ed Spratt Photo: The Free Radicals

The Crankworx Summer Series is not open for spectators. Any public on-site will be kindly asked to leave.

What happened last week?

Overall Standings After Week 1:

Men:



1st. Finn Iles: 370

2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 315

3rd. Kasper Woolley: 276

4th. Remi Gauvin: 204

5th. Mckay Vezina: 188

6th. Lucas Cruz: 186

7th. Kirk McDowall: 183

8th. Rhys Verner:175

9th. Jesse Melamed: 174

10th. Seth Sherlock: 165

11th. Henry Fitzgerald: 152

12th. Mark Wallace: 144

13th. Elliot Jamieson: 122

14th. Fabien Cousinié: 122

15th. Trevor Burke: 105

16th. Brett Rheeder: 70

17th. Jakob Jewett: 56



Women:



1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 385

2nd. Casey Brown: 330

3rd. Miranda Miller: 280

4th. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 245

5th. Georgia Astle: 205

6th. Leonie Picton: 195

7th. Lucy Schick: 160

8th. Ainhoa Ijurco: 70





The Location

Photo: The Free Radicals Photo: The Free Radicals

Schedule

Photo: The Free Radicals

Tuesday, August 4

Wednesday, August 5

Thursday, August 6

Friday, August 7

Rider List

Weather

Photo: The Free Radicals

Tuesday, August 4 -

Mostly sunny // 23°C



Wednesday, August 5 -

Sunshine mixing with some clouds // 25°C



Thursday, August 6 -

Cloudy and not as warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 21°C



Friday, August 7 -

Cool with sun followed by increasing clouds // 16°C





Weather forecast from

Weather forecast from Accuweather as of August 3.

How to watch

Safety Precautions

With no spectators, remote production, and strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place, the CCSS’ #1 priority will be to ensure rider, staff and community safety. But with restrictions easing as a part of Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, the risk of resurgence is real. That’s why the CSS is taking every precaution with procedures to protect all involved.



With this in mind, the series will be following these five steps to safe competition:



- Closed Events

- CCSS events are made-for-TV, with spectators encouraged to tune in from home.

- Limited Numbers

- These invite-only events will be limited to 25 invited athletes, along with minimizing the number of staff, suppliers and volunteers on-site.

- Tracing and Monitoring

- Contact tracing 14 days out, and daily throughout.

- Daily temperature and symptom checking.

- Distancing and Disinfecting

- All resort community guidelines and provincial health guidelines will be strictly adhered to.

- Isolated Travel

- All participants will travel in pre-arranged groups. — Crankworx

The Clif Crankworx Summer Series kicked off last week with the Enduro that saw most of the 25 riders head out for a day of riding with some tight times at the end of the day. In the womens racing, it was Casey Brown who just beat out reigning Queen of Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck by just under two seconds. The men saw first-time enduro racer Finn Iles take an early win ahead of Kasper Wooley and Rhys Verner.Next up it was the turn of the Dual Slalom which featured a brand new custom course built by Bas Van Steenbergen with inspiration from the Rotorua course. There was no shortage of dust for riders to deal with and some riders fell victim to the tough course. Once again it was Vaea Verbeeck and Casey Brown at the top but it was Vaea who came out the victor this time. Bas Van Steenbergen took the win in the men's with Finn Iles close behind in second after another great performance from the World Cup rider.Heading into the second half of the first week of racing the riders were faced with a classic downhill race on more rough and dusty Silver Star trails. Both Finn and Vaea secured their second wins of the weeks putting them further ahead in the race for the overall Summer Series title. But in the biggest surprise of the week, slopestyle rider Brett Rheeder lay down a rapid run for third place, just over two seconds back.Completing the first week of competition was the Air DH which saw Vaea take her third win of the week giving her a strong lead heading into Kicking Horse this week. The men's race saw Bas Van Steenbergen take the win bringing him closer to Finn. With two weeks left to go, it's going to be a tough fight for the overall title.For week two, riders head to Golden B.C. for the trails of Kicking Horse Bike Park.- Course previews from all events will be released throughout the week- Highlights shows will be released for the Kicking Horse Enduro and the Kicking Horse Air DH.- Before each live broadcast, there will be the Crankworx Connect pre-show featuring additional content from riders and brands.- All broadcasts will be available to watch here on Pinkbike.- Crankworx Connect: 12:30-1 p.m. PDT- Broadcast: 1-3 p.m. PDT- Crankworx Connect: 2-2:30 p.m PDT- Broadcast: 2:30-4:15 p.m. PdTAfter a week of great weather for racing at SilverStar, it looks like riders will be greeted to a mixture of conditions for week two with a threat of thunderstorms.To keep up with all the action from each Crankworx Summer Series round we will be providing our own coverage of the event alongside the live streams of each race so you can stay in the loop on what could be one of the few major races to happen this year. Stay tuned to Pinkbike throughout the week for every bit of action from the Summer Series.The broadcast schedule will be published just before each Summer Series stop but this may change as the organiser want to ensure that no one turns up to each location to ensure the safety of everyone involved.To ensure that everyone involved in the Crankworx Summer Series is kept safe the organisers have put together the following procedures.