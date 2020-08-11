Pinkbike Primer: Crankworx Summer Series - Week 3, Sun Peaks Resort

The CLIF Crankworx Summer Series has brought some great racing moments so far and for the third and final week we roll into Sun Peaks Resort. With one more week of thrilling racing ahead, who will come away with the overall title?
Excited? Here's everything you need to know about the second week of the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series event. The Crankworx Summer Series is not open for spectators. Any public on-site will be kindly asked to leave.
What happened last week?
Week two of the Clif Crankworx Summer Series started similarly to week one with the Enduro event. In the women's racing, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau took her first win of the series with a minuscule gap of only 0.03 seconds back to Miranda Miller after over 21 minutes of racing. The men's race wasn't quite as close with Finn Iles once again proving his riding ability with a winning margin of nearly 30 seconds back to Kasper Wooley.
Next up, it was the turn of the Dual Slalom on another new course for the series. This event saw a few crashes from the likes of Finn Iles and Bas Van Steenbergen, but by the end of the day, it was the young Norco rider Lucas Cruz who came out on top, beating Mark Wallace in the final round. For the women, the current series leader Vaea Verbeeck took the top spot once again with Andreane Lanthier Nadeau just missing out on another win in second place.
The second week of racing at the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series saw the return of a classic with the Psychosis DH. With over 1200 vertical metres. 7.3 kilometres of steep, rough and rocky singletrack, Psychosis was resurrected after a 12-year hiatus for a challenging downhill race. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau aimed for consistency with her run which paid off greatly by the time she reached the end of the course with a four-second gap back to Georgia Astle and close to 20 seconds over Casey Brown. The men's race saw another new winner from the Norco team with Henry Fitzgerald pulling out nearly ten seconds on Finn Iles. After a strong start to the Crankworx Summer Series, Kasper Wooley had to pull out of the race for the overall after a crash in training for Psychosis
Rounding out the second week of racing was a more classic take on downhill with riders hitting the rock slabs and roots of Kicking Horse Bike Park. Casey Brown took her first win of the week ahead of Vaea Verbeeck and Miranda Miller. Jesse Melamed came out on top in the men's race with some unique lines as he made his way down the course less than a second ahead of a consistent Rhys Verner and Kirk McDowall.
Overall Standings After Week 2:
With 100 points for a win, the battle for the overall is far from over.
Men:
1st. Finn Iles: 661
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 473
3rd. Rhys Verner: 450
4th. Kirk McDowall: 428
5th. Lucas Cruz: 425
6th. Jesse Melamed: 415
7th. Mckay Vezina: 384
8th. Henry Fitzgerald: 375
9th. Remi Gauvin: 364
10th. Kasper Woolley: 361
11th. Mark Wallace: 337
12th. Seth Sherlock: 279
13th. Elliot Jamieson: 278
14th. Fabien Cousinié: 260
15th. Trevor Burke: 159
16th. Brett Rheeder: 100
Women:
1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 690
2nd. Casey Brown: 640
3rd. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 580
4th. Miranda Miller: 545
5th. Georgia Astle: 445
6th. Leonie Picton: 320
7th. Lucy Schick: 320
8th. Ainhoa Ijurco: 95
The LocationSun Peaks Resort
For week two, riders head to Sun Peaks Resort for more head to head racing. Learn more about the venue in our Destination Showcase
.
Schedule
- Course previews from all events will be released throughout the week
- Highlights shows will be released for the Sun Peaks Enduro and the Sun Peaks Dual Salom.
- Before each live broadcast, there will be the Crankworx Connect pre-show featuring additional content from riders and brands.
- All broadcasts will be available to watch here on Pinkbike. Tuesday, August 11Sun Peaks EnduroWednesday, August 12Sun Peaks Dual SlalomThursday, August 13Maxxis Sun Peaks DH
- Crankworx Connect: 12:30-1 p.m. PDT
- Broadcast: 1-2:30 p.m. PDTFriday, August 14 Sun Peaks Air DH
- Crankworx Connect: 12:30-1 p.m. PDT
- Broadcast: 1-2:30 p.m. PDT
Rider List
Weather
After a week of mixed weather for racing at Kicking Horse and a delay for the Dual Slalom, it looks like riders will once again be greeted to a mixture of conditions for week three as the threat of thunderstorms looms.
Tuesday, August 11
- Sun Peaks EnduroA couple of morning showers // 20°C Wednesday, August 12
- Sun Peaks Dual SlalomPartly sunny // 20°C Thursday, August 13
- Maxxis Sun Peaks DHSome sun with potential for a thundershower in the afternoon // 18°CFriday, August 14
- Sun Peaks Air DHA blend of sun and clouds // 21°C
Weather forecast from Accuweather
as of August 10.
How to watch
To keep up with all the action from each Crankworx Summer Series round we will be providing our own coverage of the event alongside the live streams of each race so you can stay in the loop on what could be one of the few major races to happen this year. Stay tuned to Pinkbike throughout the week for every bit of action from the Summer Series.
The broadcast schedule will be published just before each Summer Series stop but this may change as the organiser want to ensure that no one turns up to each location to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
Safety PrecautionsThe Crankworx Summer Series is not open for spectators. Any public on-site will be kindly asked to leave.
To ensure that everyone involved in the Crankworx Summer Series is kept safe the organisers have put together the following procedures.
|With no spectators, remote production, and strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place, the CCSS’ #1 priority will be to ensure rider, staff and community safety. But with restrictions easing as a part of Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, the risk of resurgence is real. That’s why the CSS is taking every precaution with procedures to protect all involved.
With this in mind, the series will be following these five steps to safe competition:
- Closed Events
- CCSS events are made-for-TV, with spectators encouraged to tune in from home.
- Limited Numbers
- These invite-only events will be limited to 25 invited athletes, along with minimizing the number of staff, suppliers and volunteers on-site.
- Tracing and Monitoring
- Contact tracing 14 days out, and daily throughout.
- Daily temperature and symptom checking.
- Distancing and Disinfecting
- All resort community guidelines and provincial health guidelines will be strictly adhered to.
- Isolated Travel
- All participants will travel in pre-arranged groups.— Crankworx
1 Comment
After-all with this being a race series you can only watch/follow on-line it really increases the excitement when the organizers make it impossible to do that.
I mean, seriously WTF??
Post a Comment