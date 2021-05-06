Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead 2021's First World Cup XC in Albstadt

Here we are. After a long winter without racing and a long 2020 with minimal racing, Albstadt is back on the horizon for the first time since 2019
. After the cancellation of the 2020 Albstadt XC World Championships, no doubt racers are excited to roll back onto the course.
Since the competitors last raced Albstadt, we've seen lots of team shuffling: Reigning Elite Men's World Champ Jordan Sarrou's switch from BMC Absolute Absalon to Specialized
, the Elite Women's World Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prevot's from Canyon to BMC Absolute Absalon
, Canyon's new all-star Canadian team of Emily Batty
and Laurie Arsenault, Maxime Marotte's move from Cannondale to Santa Cruz
, Andreasson and Hatherly to Cannondale
, and more.
We've also seen the postponement of the 2020 Olympics
, which will have massive implications for the racers this year, assuming the rescheduled event takes place. The riders have been training hard through the winter and are ready to test themselves after the hiatus, and we're looking forward to seeing how the 2021 XC season opener shakes out.
The track
The 4.1km course is more physically than technically demanding, and the organizers caused controversy in 2019
when they further sanitized the course after some nasty crashes in the muddy 2018 races. We expect that they've made more changes in preparation for the canceled 2020 World Champs, though we still anticipate the course being relatively smooth. It's a climber's course, combined with fast descents and minimal recovery time.
Previous winners
Albstadt has been a stop on the World Cup XC circuit since 2013. While the men's field has been mostly dominated by Schurter and Absalon, the women's races have been more varied, with only Jolanda Neff winning more than once at this venue.
2013:
Elite Men: Dan McConnell
Elite Women: Eva Lechner
2014:
Elite Men: Julien Absalon
Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand Prevot
2015:
Elite Men: Julien Absalon
Elite Women: Jolanda Neff
2016:
Elite Men: Julien Absalon
Elite Women: Annika Langvad
2017:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Yana Belomoina
2018:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Jolanda Neff
2019:
Elite Men: Mathias Flueckiger
Elite Women: Kate Courtney
2020:
World Championships Canceled
Final Overall Standings - 2020
MEN
1. Henrique Avancini
2. Nino Schurter
3. Victor Koretzky
4. Jordan Sarrou
5. Milan Vader
6. Ondřej Cink
7. Maxime Marotte
8. Luca Braidot
9. Mathias Flueckiger
10. Titouan Carod
WOMEN
1. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
2. Loana Lecomte
3. Anne Terpstra
4. Rebecca McConnell
5. Eva Lechner
6. Janica Loiv
7. Evie Richards
8. Sina Frei
9. Lena Gerault
10. Maja Wloszczowska
Weather forecast
Racers struggled through the mud and fought to stay upright in nasty conditions last time the World Cup visited Albstadt. With the chance of rain this week into Friday, we may see something similar for the short track races Friday evening, but the forecast looks much more optimistic for the weekend.
Friday, May 7
- Short TrackCloudy most of the time with a couple of showers; chilly // 26°C // 71% precipitation // wind 13km/h Saturday, May 8
- Junior and U23 racesWarmer with times of clouds and sun // 13°C // 1% precipitation // wind 11km/hSunday, May 9
- Elite racesWarmer with times of clouds and sun // 22°C // 0% precipitation // wind 11km/h
Weather forecast as of Tuesday, May 4. Live updates from Accuweather
.
ScheduleAll times CESTThursday, May 1
• 12:00-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 13:30-15:00 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite
• 15:00-17:00 // Official XCO Training - All including JuniorsFriday, May 7
• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite
• 12:30-14:00 // Official XCO Training - Junior Women
• 14:00-15:30 // Official XCO Training - Junior Men
• 15:45-16:30 // Official XCC Training - Women
• 16:30-17:15 // Official XCC Training - Men
• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women
• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - MenSaturday, May 8
• 08:00-09:00 // Official XCO Training - Juniors
• 09:30 // XCO Junior Series - Men
• 12:15 // XCO Junior Series - Women, all Juniors awards to follow
• 12:30-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite
• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 15:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Under 23
• 16:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Under 23, all U23 awards to followSunday, May 9
• 09:00-10:30 // Official XCO Training - Men and Women Elite
• 11:20 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite, followed by awards
• 14:35 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Elite, followed by awardsNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
How to watch
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Albstadt coverage throughout the week.
All the elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv
.
Schedule:(All times in CEST, replay available immediately following the races)
- Albstadt XCC Women and Men: Friday, May 7 - 5:20pm (7:20am PDT, 10:20am EDT, 3:20pm GMT, 02:20am +day NZST)
- Albstadt XCO Women: Sunday, May 9 - 11:00am (2:00am PDT, 5:00am EDT, 9:00am GMT, 9:00pm NZST)
- Albstadt XCO Men: Sunday, May 9 - 2:15pm (5:15am PDT, 8:15am EDT, 12:15pm GMT, 12:15am +day NZST)Note: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.
Pinkbike Predictions
I am excited to see Mathieu Van Der Poel on the start list. The Dutch multi-discipline star is shifting his focus to mountain biking for the time being despite having already collected some impressive results on the road bike this season. Anything could happen, but we know he at least has the power it would take to win this round. For silver, I'm picking Mathias Flueckiger because of his strong showing here last year. Mathias beat Nino in a battle earlier this year in Austria, and I think he could do it again. Rounding out the podium, I'm going out on a limb to bet on some young talent: Tom Pidcock. Pidcock took a commanding win last weekend at the first Swiss Bike Cup, gapping Carod by three minutes. The underdog U23 rider will be stepping up to mix with the big cats, and he'll want to prove himself. Although his start position won't do him any favors, I think he can get scrappy and fight his way to the front. Van Der Poel faced a similar task in his first race at Nove Mesto in 2017 and managed to battle past 81 racers to finish 10th, could Pidcock go even better on this climber-friendly course?
In the women's field, Kate Courtney took a solid second place at the Swiss Bike Cup, so we know she brought her A-game across the pond. We also know that after her World Championship victory in 2018 and the World Cup Overall title in 2019, she fell through the ranks a bit in 2020 and will be hungry to bring her best to 2021. Next, Loana Lecomte took a huge win at the third Internazionali D'Italia round this season and we very well might see her carry that momentum forward. For third place, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot has an impressive collection of rainbow jerseys and can clearly excel under pressure, which is what it will take to succeed this weekend with all eyes turned to the first 2021 World Cup race on a new bike and team set up.
ELITE MEN
1 // Mathieu VAN DER POEL
2 // Mathias FLUECKIGER
3 // Tom PIDCOCK
ELITE WOMEN
1 // Kate COURTNEY
2 // Pauline FERRAND-PREVOT
3 // Jolanda NEFF
Fantasy League
And since participating is way more fun than sitting on the sidelines, Fantasy XC is back for 2021. Don't forget to pick your teams!
