Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 3, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

PhotoL Clint Trahan
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
Crankworx Cairns 2022
Photo: Clint Trahan

For the very first time, Cairns will be hosting a round of the Crankworx World Tour with riders heading to Australia this week to continue their hunt for the King and Queen titles. This will be the third stop in the Crankworx World Tour after Innsbruck and Whistler and will run October 5-9. The final round of the Crankworx World Tour will run November 5-13 and take place in Rotorua, New Zealand.

All the racing action at Crankworx Cairns will be packed into five days with athletes competing in slopestyle, pump track, dual slalom, whip off, speed and style, and downhill. In addition to the athletes that are headed to all of the stops on the Crankworx World Tour to compete, there are sure to be some fast local Aussies competing as well.

Here's everything you need to know before the event starts this week.


The Location

Smithfield mountain biking trails


The festival will take place in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield Bike Park. It’s the site of 2017 world championships and also the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas – the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.

Tom Hey and Remy Morton, along with local legend Glen Jacobs, have been busy building the Crankworx Cairns tracks. Many of the courses are brand new for Crankworx Cairns with the exception of Crankworx Cairns Downhill which many of the elite downhill riders haven’t raced since the last World Cup event in 2017.




The Schedule


Trek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
The Whip Off venue was as scenic as it gets

When?
AEST - Wednesday, October 5th: 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm
PST - Tuesday, October 4th: 11:15pm - 12:15am

See 2022 Rider List here.



Speed & Style Cairns

It took no time to get into the swing of things in the first rounds. Genon whipping and Isted spinning.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Thursday, October 6th: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
PST - Wednesday, October 5th: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

See 2022 Rider List here.


Crankworx Cairns Downhill
Big weekend for Jackson Goldstone. First place for him in U19 Men s.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Friday, October 7th: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
PST - Thursday, October 6th: 10:30 pm - 12:30 am

See 2022 Rider List here.


Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle

Emil Johansson onto the whale tale with an opposite 360 double down whip.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Saturday, October 8th: 11:00 am – 1:30 pm
PST - Friday, October 7th: 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

See 2022 Rider List here.


Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge

Last year s winner Mathilde Bernard had a really strong start and began gaining momentum.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Sunday, October 8th: 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
PST - Sunday, October 8th: 12:30 am – 2:00 am

See 2022 Rider List here.


Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns

Ferguson pushes out Hannah in the round of 8

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Sunday, October 9th: 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
PST - Saturday October 8th: 11:00 pm - 12:30am


See 2022 Rider List here.

Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!




Current King and Queen of Crankworx Standings

Tomas Lemoine on the second to last feature.

King of Crankworx

1st. Tomas LEMOINE 335
2nd. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN 304
3rd. Adrien LORON 281
4th. Jackson FREW 217
5th. Luca COMETTI 216

Queen of Crankworx

1st. Jordy SCOTT 443
2nd. Vaea VERBEECK 436
3rd. Caroline BUCHANAN 364
4th. Harriet BURBIDGE-SMITH 300
5th. Kialani HINES 208


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Pinkbike Primer Crankworx Cairns


