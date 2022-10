Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2022

The PINKBIKE PRIMER to Crankworx Cairns 2022 Photo: Clint Trahan

The Location

The Schedule

Trek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POC

When?

Speed & Style Cairns

When?

Live Broadcast Event

Crankworx Cairns Downhill

When?

Live Broadcast Event

Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle

When?

Live Broadcast Event

Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge

When?

Live Broadcast Event

Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns

When?

Live Broadcast Event

Current King and Queen of Crankworx Standings

King of Crankworx

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Queen of Crankworx

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

For the very first time, Cairns will be hosting a round of the Crankworx World Tour with riders heading to Australia this week to continue their hunt for the King and Queen titles. This will be the third stop in the Crankworx World Tour after Innsbruck and Whistler and will run October 5-9. The final round of the Crankworx World Tour will run November 5-13 and take place in Rotorua, New Zealand.All the racing action at Crankworx Cairns will be packed into five days with athletes competing in slopestyle, pump track, dual slalom, whip off, speed and style, and downhill. In addition to the athletes that are headed to all of the stops on the Crankworx World Tour to compete, there are sure to be some fast local Aussies competing as well.Here's everything you need to know before the event starts this week.The festival will take place in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield Bike Park. It’s the site of 2017 world championships and also the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas – the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.Tom Hey and Remy Morton, along with local legend Glen Jacobs, have been busy building the Crankworx Cairns tracks. Many of the courses are brand new for Crankworx Cairns with the exception of Crankworx Cairns Downhill which many of the elite downhill riders haven’t raced since the last World Cup event in 2017.AEST - Wednesday, October 5th: 5:15 pm – 6:15 pmPST - Tuesday, October 4th: 11:15pm - 12:15amSee 2022 Rider List here AEST - Thursday, October 6th: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pmPST - Wednesday, October 5th: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pmSee 2022 Rider List here AEST - Friday, October 7th: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pmPST - Thursday, October 6th: 10:30 pm - 12:30 amSee 2022 Rider List here AEST - Saturday, October 8th: 11:00 am – 1:30 pmPST - Friday, October 7th: 6:00 pm - 8:30 pmSee 2022 Rider List here AEST - Sunday, October 8th: 5:30 pm – 7:00 pmPST - Sunday, October 8th: 12:30 am – 2:00 amSee 2022 Rider List here AEST - Sunday, October 9th: 4:00 pm – 5:30 pmPST - Saturday October 8th: 11:00 pm - 12:30amSee 2022 Rider List here Tomas LEMOINE 335Bas VAN STEENBERGEN 304Adrien LORON 281Jackson FREW 217Luca COMETTI 216Jordy SCOTT 443Vaea VERBEECK 436Caroline BUCHANAN 364Harriet BURBIDGE-SMITH 300Kialani HINES 208