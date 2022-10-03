Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2022

For the very first time, Cairns will be hosting a round of the Crankworx World Tour with riders heading to Australia this week to continue their hunt for the King and Queen titles. This will be the third stop in the Crankworx World Tour after Innsbruck and Whistler and will run October 5-9. The final round of the Crankworx World Tour will run November 5-13 and take place in Rotorua, New Zealand.
All the racing action at Crankworx Cairns will be packed into five days with athletes competing in slopestyle, pump track, dual slalom, whip off, speed and style, and downhill. In addition to the athletes that are headed to all of the stops on the Crankworx World Tour to compete, there are sure to be some fast local Aussies competing as well.
Here's everything you need to know before the event starts this week.
The LocationSmithfield mountain biking trails
The festival will take place in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield Bike Park. It’s the site of 2017 world championships and also the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas – the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.
Tom Hey and Remy Morton, along with local legend Glen Jacobs, have been busy building the Crankworx Cairns tracks. Many of the courses are brand new for Crankworx Cairns with the exception of Crankworx Cairns Downhill which many of the elite downhill riders haven’t raced since the last World Cup event in 2017.
The ScheduleTrek Official Australian Whip-Off Championships presented by POCWhen?
AEST - Wednesday, October 5th: 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm
PST - Tuesday, October 4th: 11:15pm - 12:15am
.Speed & Style CairnsWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Thursday, October 6th: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
PST - Wednesday, October 5th: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
. Crankworx Cairns DownhillWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Friday, October 7th: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
PST - Thursday, October 6th: 10:30 pm - 12:30 am
.Crankworx Cairns SlopestyleWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Saturday, October 8th: 11:00 am – 1:30 pm
PST - Friday, October 7th: 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
.Crankworx Cairns Pump Track ChallengeWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Sunday, October 8th: 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
PST - Sunday, October 8th: 12:30 am – 2:00 am
.Specialized Dual Slalom CairnsWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Sunday, October 9th: 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
PST - Saturday October 8th: 11:00 pm - 12:30am
.Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!
Current King and Queen of Crankworx Standings King of Crankworx1st.
Tomas LEMOINE 3352nd.
Bas VAN STEENBERGEN 3043rd.
Adrien LORON 2814th.
Jackson FREW 2175th.
Luca COMETTI 216Queen of Crankworx1st.
Jordy SCOTT 4432nd.
Vaea VERBEECK 4363rd.
Caroline BUCHANAN 3644th.
Harriet BURBIDGE-SMITH 3005th.
Kialani HINES 208
