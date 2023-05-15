Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2023

After featuring on the World Tour for the first time in 2022, Crankworx is back at Cairns for another packed week of some of the World's best riders going head-to-head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as riders will want to secure as many points as possible at the second of four stops in 2023.
Here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Cairns.
The LocationSmithfield mountain biking trails
The festival will take place in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield Bike Park. It’s the site of the 2017 world championships and also the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas – the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.
In 2022 we saw some incredibly crafted trails for the events and we are sure the build crew have been busy since last October refining the course even more.
The ScheduleThe Official Australian Whip-Off ChampionshipsWhen?
AEST - Wednesday, May 17: 15:45 - 17:00
PDT - Tuesday, May 16: 22:45 - 0:00
BST - Wednesday, May 17: 6:45 - 8:00Preliminary Rider List
Crankworx Cairns Speed & StyleWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Thursday, May 18: 15:00 - 17:00
PDT - Wednesday, May 17: 22:00 - 0:00
BST - Thursday, May 18: 6:00 - 8:00Preliminary Rider List
Crankworx Cairns Dual SlalomWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Friday, May 19: 15:30 - 17:00
PDT - Thursday, May 18: 22:30 - 0:00
BST - Friday, May 19: 6:30 - 8:00Preliminary Rider List
Crankworx Cairns Pump TrackWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Saturday, May 20: 10:00 - 11:30
PDT - Friday, May 19: 17:00 - 18:30
BST - Saturday, May 20: 1:00 - 2:30Preliminary Rider List
Crankworx Cairns SlopestyleWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Saturday, May 20: 15:00 - 17:00
PDT - Friday, May 19: 22:00 - 0:00
BST - Saturday, May 20: 6:00 - 8:00Preliminary Rider List
RockShox Downhill CairnsWhen?Live Broadcast Event
AEST - Sunday, May 21: 15:00 - 17:00
PDT - Saturday, May 20: 22:00 - 0:00
BST - Sunday, May 21: 6:00 - 8:00Preliminary Rider List
Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!
