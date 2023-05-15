Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2023

The Location

After featuring on the World Tour for the first time in 2022, Crankworx is back at Cairns for another packed week of some of the World's best riders going head-to-head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as riders will want to secure as many points as possible at the second of four stops in 2023.Here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Cairns.The festival will take place in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield Bike Park. It’s the site of the 2017 world championships and also the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas – the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.In 2022 we saw some incredibly crafted trails for the events and we are sure the build crew have been busy since last October refining the course even more.AEST - Wednesday, May 17: 15:45 - 17:00PDT - Tuesday, May 16: 22:45 - 0:00BST - Wednesday, May 17: 6:45 - 8:00AEST - Thursday, May 18: 15:00 - 17:00PDT - Wednesday, May 17: 22:00 - 0:00BST - Thursday, May 18: 6:00 - 8:00AEST - Friday, May 19: 15:30 - 17:00PDT - Thursday, May 18: 22:30 - 0:00BST - Friday, May 19: 6:30 - 8:00AEST - Saturday, May 20: 10:00 - 11:30PDT - Friday, May 19: 17:00 - 18:30BST - Saturday, May 20: 1:00 - 2:30AEST - Saturday, May 20: 15:00 - 17:00PDT - Friday, May 19: 22:00 - 0:00BST - Saturday, May 20: 6:00 - 8:00AEST - Sunday, May 21: 15:00 - 17:00PDT - Saturday, May 20: 22:00 - 0:00BST - Sunday, May 21: 6:00 - 8:00