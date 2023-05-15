Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Sam Hill
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
Crankworx Cairns 2023

After featuring on the World Tour for the first time in 2022, Crankworx is back at Cairns for another packed week of some of the World's best riders going head-to-head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as riders will want to secure as many points as possible at the second of four stops in 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Cairns.



The Location

Smithfield mountain biking trails


The festival will take place in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield Bike Park. It’s the site of the 2017 world championships and also the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas – the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.

In 2022 we saw some incredibly crafted trails for the events and we are sure the build crew have been busy since last October refining the course even more.


The Schedule



The Official Australian Whip-Off Championships

Garret Mechem

When?
AEST - Wednesday, May 17: 15:45 - 17:00
PDT - Tuesday, May 16: 22:45 - 0:00
BST - Wednesday, May 17: 6:45 - 8:00


Preliminary Rider List



Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style

Bas Van Steenbergen

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Thursday, May 18: 15:00 - 17:00
PDT - Wednesday, May 17: 22:00 - 0:00
BST - Thursday, May 18: 6:00 - 8:00


Preliminary Rider List



Crankworx Cairns Dual Slalom

Caroline Buchanan

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Friday, May 19: 15:30 - 17:00
PDT - Thursday, May 18: 22:30 - 0:00
BST - Friday, May 19: 6:30 - 8:00


Preliminary Rider List



Crankworx Cairns Pump Track

Ellie Smith Danielle Beecroft

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Saturday, May 20: 10:00 - 11:30
PDT - Friday, May 19: 17:00 - 18:30
BST - Saturday, May 20: 1:00 - 2:30


Preliminary Rider List



Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle

Erik Fedko

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Saturday, May 20: 15:00 - 17:00
PDT - Friday, May 19: 22:00 - 0:00
BST - Saturday, May 20: 6:00 - 8:00


Preliminary Rider List



RockShox Downhill Cairns

BLENKINSOPSamuel

When?
Live Broadcast Event

AEST - Sunday, May 21: 15:00 - 17:00
PDT - Saturday, May 20: 22:00 - 0:00
BST - Sunday, May 21: 6:00 - 8:00


Preliminary Rider List



Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Pinkbike Primer Crankworx Cairns 2023 Crankworx 2023


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Everything you need to know is that it will be broadcasted for free, with no geo restrictions and over the internet. Just like it should be in 2023, and not like in 1993.
  • 1 0
 DH and Slopestyle scheduled for exactly the same time?
  • 1 0
 I have just corrected the article as it should have said that DH is on Sunday not Saturday.





