Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

The Location

Photo: Clint Trahan

The Schedule

Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC

When?

2019 Results:



Men:



1st. Kaos SEAGRAVE

2nd. Kade EDWARDS

3rd. Peter KAISER





Women:



1st. Casey BROWN

2nd. Vinny ARMSTRONG



Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:



Pro Men



1st. Adrien LORON

2nd. Luke MEIER-SMITH

3rd. Bernard KERR





Pro Women



1st. Morgane CHARRE

2nd. Mathilde BERNARD

3rd. Luana CHERECHES





RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:



Men:



1st. Adrien LORON

2nd. Chaney GUENNET

3rd. Tomas LEMOINE





Women:



1st. Mathilde BERNARD

2nd. Kathi KUYPERS

3rd. Paula ZIBASA





CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:

Pro - open:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:

Pro - Open:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club

When?

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:



Men:



1st. David TRUMMER

2nd. Edward MASTERS

3rd. Charlie HARRISON





Women:



1st. Valentina HOLL

2nd. Tracey HANNAH

3rd. Morgane CHARRE





King and Queen of Crankworx

King of Crankworx

Queen of Crankworx

Photo: Clint Trahan

Now into its fifth year as part of the Crankworx World Tour, Innsbruck is a well-established venue and always delivers some great competition. Crankworx Innsbruck is usually the second stop on the World Tour, but with Crankworx Rotorua now running the first week of November, Innsbruck will be the first time we see many Crankworx specialists racing. There will also be more pressure than usual on athletes vying for the King and Queen of Crankworx since there are just two stops this year with the cancellation of Crankworx Whistler for 2021.All the racing action at Crankworx Innsbruck will be packed into five days with athletes competing in slopestyle, pump track, dual slalom, whip off, speed and style, and downhill. In addition to the athletes that are headed to both 2021 stops on the Crankworx World Tour to compete, there are sure to be some fast downhill riders in contention in Innsbruck this year as the European Crankworx stop falls between two World Cup DH events in Leogang and Les Gets.This week, a total of 424 athletes will gather together and compete. Here's everything you need to know before the event.Bikepark Innsbruck plays host to Crankworx Innsbruck, with the events being centered in the village of Mutters, which hosts every racing event, as well as the expo area. Tickets won't be for sale this year but for its 5th anniversary edition, the Crankworx Innsbruck City Expo is coming back to the city center of Innsbruck. From June 17th to 20th mountains and city will be taken over by bike enthusiasts, international bike brands and the Crankworx festival vibe. See full details on demos, workshops and expo partners here All visitors need to register at the entrance and provide a 3G-verification (negative COVID-test, vaccinated or recovered) to access the City Expo.Set next to a lake in the late evening, the Innsbruck Whip-Off is the most picturesque of the year. Riders who produce peak perpendicular performance will be crowned as European Whip Champions for 2021.CEST - Wednesday, June 16th: 6:30 pm - 8:00 pmPST - Wednesday, June 16th: 9:30am - 11:00 amThe week starts in earnest with the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck, as riders battle it out over the course featuring jumps and berms it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.CEST - Thursday, June 17th: 10am - 12pmPST - Thursday, June 17th: 1am - 3amThursday evening will see the riders race side by side again as they take on the Rockshox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge. The intense racing will take place over a number of heats before the winner is crowned. Last year saw some extremely close racing and we expect no change for this year's event. This is one you don't want to miss.CEST - Thursday, June 17th: 6:30 - 8:00pmPST - Thursday, June 17th: 9:30 - 11amOffering a mix of Slopestyle and Dual Slalom, the CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck offers exhilarating racing as riders try and to be both fast and stylish. The course in Innsbruck is a work of art and you can expect backflips, tailwhips and crashes as everyone pushes their limits. Look out for this amazing event on Friday.CEST - Friday, June 18th: 5:30pm - 7:30pmPST - Friday, June 18th: 8:30am - 10:30amTomas LEMOINESam REYNOLDSLukas SCHAFERBig jumps mean big tricks. Innsbruck's slopestyle course has now seen two intense events and is a crucial stop for riders hoping to take the Slopestyle World Championships.CET - Saturday, June 19th: 3 - 5:30pmPST - Saturday, June 19th: 6am - 8:30amEmil JOHANSSONTomas LEMOINEErik FEDKOLast year, racing happened on a totally new track in Innsbruck for the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club. With many of the top World Cup DH riders in Innsbruck this week, it's sure to be a competitive field.CET - Sunday, June 20th: 3:30pm - 5:30pmPST - Sunday June 20th: 6:30am - 8:30am2020: Bas VAN STEENBERGEN (leader, no overall title awarded for 2020)2019: Mitch ROPELATO2018: Samuel BLENKINSOP2017: Adrien LORON2016: Tomas SLAVIK2015: Bernard KERR2020: Jill KINTNER (leader, no overall title awarded for 2020)2019: Vaea VERBEECK2018: Jill KINTNER2017: Jill KINTNER2016: Jill KINTNER2015: Anneke BEERTEN