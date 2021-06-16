Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Now into its fifth year as part of the Crankworx World Tour, Innsbruck is a well-established venue and always delivers some great competition. Crankworx Innsbruck is usually the second stop on the World Tour, but with Crankworx Rotorua now running the first week of November, Innsbruck will be the first time we see many Crankworx specialists racing. There will also be more pressure than usual on athletes vying for the King and Queen of Crankworx since there are just two stops this year with the cancellation of Crankworx Whistler for 2021.
All the racing action at Crankworx Innsbruck will be packed into five days with athletes competing in slopestyle, pump track, dual slalom, whip off, speed and style, and downhill. In addition to the athletes that are headed to both 2021 stops on the Crankworx World Tour to compete, there are sure to be some fast downhill riders in contention in Innsbruck this year as the European Crankworx stop falls between two World Cup DH events in Leogang and Les Gets.
This week, a total of 424 athletes will gather together and compete. Here's everything you need to know before the event.
The LocationInnsbruck mountain biking trails
Bikepark Innsbruck plays host to Crankworx Innsbruck, with the events being centered in the village of Mutters, which hosts every racing event, as well as the expo area. Tickets won't be for sale this year but for its 5th anniversary edition, the Crankworx Innsbruck City Expo is coming back to the city center of Innsbruck. From June 17th to 20th mountains and city will be taken over by bike enthusiasts, international bike brands and the Crankworx festival vibe. See full details on demos, workshops and expo partners here
All visitors need to register at the entrance and provide a 3G-verification (negative COVID-test, vaccinated or recovered) to access the City Expo.
The ScheduleOfficial European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
Set next to a lake in the late evening, the Innsbruck Whip-Off is the most picturesque of the year. Riders who produce peak perpendicular performance will be crowned as European Whip Champions for 2021.When?
CEST - Wednesday, June 16th: 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
PST - Wednesday, June 16th: 9:30am - 11:00 am2019 Results:
Specialized Dual Slalom InnsbruckTune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck
Men:
1st. Kaos SEAGRAVE
2nd. Kade EDWARDS
3rd. Peter KAISER
Women:
1st. Casey BROWN
2nd. Vinny ARMSTRONG
The week starts in earnest with the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck, as riders battle it out over the course featuring jumps and berms it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Thursday, June 17th: 10am - 12pm
PST - Thursday, June 17th: 1am - 3am2020 Results:
RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track ChallengeTune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck
Pro Men
1st. Adrien LORON
2nd. Luke MEIER-SMITH
3rd. Bernard KERR
Pro Women
1st. Morgane CHARRE
2nd. Mathilde BERNARD
3rd. Luana CHERECHES
Thursday evening will see the riders race side by side again as they take on the Rockshox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge. The intense racing will take place over a number of heats before the winner is crowned. Last year saw some extremely close racing and we expect no change for this year's event. This is one you don't want to miss. When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Thursday, June 17th: 6:30 - 8:00pm
PST - Thursday, June 17th: 9:30 - 11am2020 Results:
CLIF Speed & Style InnsbruckTune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: CLIF Speed & Style. Innsbruck
Men:
1st. Adrien LORON
2nd. Chaney GUENNET
3rd. Tomas LEMOINE
Women:
1st. Mathilde BERNARD
2nd. Kathi KUYPERS
3rd. Paula ZIBASA
Offering a mix of Slopestyle and Dual Slalom, the CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck offers exhilarating racing as riders try and to be both fast and stylish. The course in Innsbruck is a work of art and you can expect backflips, tailwhips and crashes as everyone pushes their limits. Look out for this amazing event on Friday.When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Friday, June 18th: 5:30pm - 7:30pm
PST - Friday, June 18th: 8:30am - 10:30am2020 Results:Pro - open:1st.
Tomas LEMOINE2nd.
Sam REYNOLDS3rd.
Lukas SCHAFERCrankworx Innsbruck SlopestyleTune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
Big jumps mean big tricks. Innsbruck's slopestyle course has now seen two intense events and is a crucial stop for riders hoping to take the Slopestyle World Championships.When?Live Broadcast Event
CET - Saturday, June 19th: 3 - 5:30pm
PST - Saturday, June 19th: 6am - 8:30am2020 Results:Pro - Open:1st.
Emil JOHANSSON 2nd.
Tomas LEMOINE3rd.
Erik FEDKOdeuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen ClubTune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
Last year, racing happened on a totally new track in Innsbruck for the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club. With many of the top World Cup DH riders in Innsbruck this week, it's sure to be a competitive field.When?Live Broadcast Event
CET - Sunday, June 20th: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
PST - Sunday June 20th: 6:30am - 8:30am2020 Results:
Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!
Men:
1st. David TRUMMER
2nd. Edward MASTERS
3rd. Charlie HARRISON
Women:
1st. Valentina HOLL
2nd. Tracey HANNAH
3rd. Morgane CHARRE
King and Queen of Crankworx King of Crankworx
2020: Bas VAN STEENBERGEN (leader, no overall title awarded for 2020)
2019: Mitch ROPELATO
2018: Samuel BLENKINSOP
2017: Adrien LORON
2016: Tomas SLAVIK
2015: Bernard KERRQueen of Crankworx
2020: Jill KINTNER (leader, no overall title awarded for 2020)
2019: Vaea VERBEECK
2018: Jill KINTNER
2017: Jill KINTNER
2016: Jill KINTNER
2015: Anneke BEERTEN
