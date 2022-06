Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

The Location

Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC

2021 Results:

Men



1st Kaos Seagrave

2nd Peter Kaiser

3rd Kade Edwards

Women



1st Robin Goomes

2nd Casey Brown

3rd Jess Blewitt



Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule

2021 Results:

Pro Men



1st. Tomas Slavik

2nd. Ed Masters

3rd. Noel Niederberger



Pro Women



1st. Harriet Burbidge-Smith

2nd. Casey Brown

3rd. Vali Höll





Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck

2021 Results:



Men



1st Chaney Guennet

2nd Tomas Lemoine

3rd Niels Bensink

4th Adrien Loron



Women



1st Mathilde Bernard

2nd Kialani Hines

3rd Jordan Scott

4th Danielle Beecroft



CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck

2021 Results:

Women



1st. Jordy Scott

2nd. Vaea Verbeeck

3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith

4th. Robin Goomes





Men



1st. Tomas Lemoine

2nd. Thomas Genon

3rd. Tim Bringer

4th. Greg Watts



Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

2021 Results:

deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club

2021 Results:

Pro Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:38.936

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +1.282

3rd. Finn Iles: +1.580

4th. Loic Bruni: +1.635

5th. Andreas Kolb: +2.360



Pro Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:01.060

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.034

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.248

4th. Camille Balanche: +4.918

5th. Eleonora Farina: +9.728





King and Queen of Crankworx

King of Crankworx

Queen of Crankworx

Now into its sixth year as part of the Crankworx World Tour, Innsbruck always delivers some amazing competition. For the second time, Innsbruck will host the opening round of the World Tour with riders heading to Austria to kick off the hunt for the King and Queen titles.All the racing action at Crankworx Innsbruck will be packed into five days with athletes competing in slopestyle, pump track, dual slalom, whip off, speed and style, and downhill. In addition to the athletes that are headed to all of the Crankworx World Tour to compete, there are sure to be some fast downhill riders in contention in Innsbruck this year as the European Crankworx stop falls just a week after the World Cup in Leogang.Here's everything you need to know before the event.Bikepark Innsbruck plays host to Crankworx Innsbruck, with the events being centered in the village of Mutters, which hosts every racing event, as well as the expo area. From June 15 to 19 the mountains and city will be taken over by bike enthusiasts, international bike brands and the Crankworx festival vibe.Kicking off the week is the always huge European Whip-Off Championships. Riders who produce peak perpendicular performance will be crowned as European Whip Champions for 2021.CEST - Wednesday, June 15th: 6:45 pm - 8:00 pmPST - Wednesday, June 15th: 9:45am - 11:00 amSee 2022 Rider List here The first big event of the week is the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule, as riders battle it out over the course featuring jumps and berms it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.CEST - Thursday, June 16th: 10:30am - 12pmPST - Thursday, June 16th: 1:30am - 3amSee 2022 Rider List here Thursday evening will see the riders race side by side again as they take on the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck. This event always brings incredibly close racing and is one not to miss.CEST - Thursday, June 16th: 6:30 - 8:00pmPST - Thursday, June 16th: 9:30 - 11amSee 2022 Rider List here Offering a mix of Slopestyle and Dual Slalom, the CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck sees riders try and to be both fast and stylish. The course in Innsbruck is one of the best and has plenty of chances for some huge sends.CEST - Friday, June 17th: 5:30pm - 7:00pmPST - Friday, June 17th: 8:30am - 10:00amSee 2022 Rider List here Big jumps mean big tricks. Innsbruck's slopestyle course has now seen multiple intense events and has been dominated in past years by Emil Johansson.CET - Saturday, June 18th: :12:30pm - 3:00pmPST - Saturday, June 18th: 3:30am - 6:00amEmil Johansson: 97.50Nicholi Rogatkin: 95.50Torquato Testa: 93.25Erik Fedko: 91.50Tim Bringer: 90.00See 2022 Rider List here We are expecting some top World Cup talent at this event and it could turn out to be a mini World Cup following a weekend of racing in Leogang.CET - Sunday, June 19th: 3:30pm - 5:30pmPST - Sunday June 19th: 6:30am - 8:30amSee 2022 Rider List here 2021: Bas VAN STEENBERGEN2020: Bas VAN STEENBERGEN (leader, no overall title awarded for 2020)2019: Mitch ROPELATO2018: Samuel BLENKINSOP2017: Adrien LORON2016: Tomas SLAVIK2015: Bernard KERR2021: Vaea VERBEECK2020: Jill KINTNER (leader, no overall title awarded for 2020)2019: Vaea VERBEECK2018: Jill KINTNER2017: Jill KINTNER2016: Jill KINTNER2015: Anneke BEERTEN