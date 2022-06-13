Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Now into its sixth year as part of the Crankworx World Tour, Innsbruck always delivers some amazing competition. For the second time, Innsbruck will host the opening round of the World Tour with riders heading to Austria to kick off the hunt for the King and Queen titles.
All the racing action at Crankworx Innsbruck will be packed into five days with athletes competing in slopestyle, pump track, dual slalom, whip off, speed and style, and downhill. In addition to the athletes that are headed to all of the Crankworx World Tour to compete, there are sure to be some fast downhill riders in contention in Innsbruck this year as the European Crankworx stop falls just a week after the World Cup in Leogang.
Here's everything you need to know before the event.
The LocationInnsbruck mountain biking trails
Bikepark Innsbruck plays host to Crankworx Innsbruck, with the events being centered in the village of Mutters, which hosts every racing event, as well as the expo area. From June 15 to 19 the mountains and city will be taken over by bike enthusiasts, international bike brands and the Crankworx festival vibe.
The ScheduleOfficial European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
Kicking off the week is the always huge European Whip-Off Championships. Riders who produce peak perpendicular performance will be crowned as European Whip Champions for 2021.When?
CEST - Wednesday, June 15th: 6:45 pm - 8:00 pm
PST - Wednesday, June 15th: 9:45am - 11:00 am2021 Results:
Men
1st Kaos Seagrave
2nd Peter Kaiser
3rd Kade Edwards
Women
1st Robin Goomes
2nd Casey Brown
3rd Jess Blewitt
See 2022 Rider List here
.Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule
The first big event of the week is the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule, as riders battle it out over the course featuring jumps and berms it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Thursday, June 16th: 10:30am - 12pm
PST - Thursday, June 16th: 1:30am - 3am2021 Results:
Pro Men
1st. Tomas Slavik
2nd. Ed Masters
3rd. Noel Niederberger
Pro Women
1st. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
2nd. Casey Brown
3rd. Vali Höll
See 2022 Rider List here
. Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck
Thursday evening will see the riders race side by side again as they take on the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck. This event always brings incredibly close racing and is one not to miss. When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Thursday, June 16th: 6:30 - 8:00pm
PST - Thursday, June 16th: 9:30 - 11am2021 Results:
Men
1st Chaney Guennet
2nd Tomas Lemoine
3rd Niels Bensink
4th Adrien Loron
Women
1st Mathilde Bernard
2nd Kialani Hines
3rd Jordan Scott
4th Danielle Beecroft
See 2022 Rider List here
.CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck
Offering a mix of Slopestyle and Dual Slalom, the CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck sees riders try and to be both fast and stylish. The course in Innsbruck is one of the best and has plenty of chances for some huge sends.When?Live Broadcast Event
CEST - Friday, June 17th: 5:30pm - 7:00pm
PST - Friday, June 17th: 8:30am - 10:00am2021 Results:
Women
1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Vaea Verbeeck
3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
4th. Robin Goomes
Men
1st. Tomas Lemoine
2nd. Thomas Genon
3rd. Tim Bringer
4th. Greg Watts
See 2022 Rider List here
.Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
Big jumps mean big tricks. Innsbruck's slopestyle course has now seen multiple intense events and has been dominated in past years by Emil Johansson.When?Live Broadcast Event
CET - Saturday, June 18th: :12:30pm - 3:00pm
PST - Saturday, June 18th: 3:30am - 6:00am2021 Results:1st.
Emil Johansson: 97.502nd.
Nicholi Rogatkin: 95.503rd.
Torquato Testa: 93.254th.
Erik Fedko: 91.505th.
Tim Bringer: 90.00
See 2022 Rider List here
.deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
We are expecting some top World Cup talent at this event and it could turn out to be a mini World Cup following a weekend of racing in Leogang. When?Live Broadcast Event
CET - Sunday, June 19th: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
PST - Sunday June 19th: 6:30am - 8:30am2021 Results:
Pro Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:38.936
2nd. Troy Brosnan: +1.282
3rd. Finn Iles: +1.580
4th. Loic Bruni: +1.635
5th. Andreas Kolb: +2.360
Pro Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:01.060
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.034
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.248
4th. Camille Balanche: +4.918
5th. Eleonora Farina: +9.728
See 2022 Rider List here
.Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!
King and Queen of Crankworx King of Crankworx
2021: Bas VAN STEENBERGEN
2020: Bas VAN STEENBERGEN (leader, no overall title awarded for 2020)
2019: Mitch ROPELATO
2018: Samuel BLENKINSOP
2017: Adrien LORON
2016: Tomas SLAVIK
2015: Bernard KERRQueen of Crankworx
2021: Vaea VERBEECK
2020: Jill KINTNER (leader, no overall title awarded for 2020)
2019: Vaea VERBEECK
2018: Jill KINTNER
2017: Jill KINTNER
2016: Jill KINTNER
2015: Anneke BEERTEN
7 Comments