Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

After the opening rounds of the 2023 World Tour, Crankworx returns to Innsbruck for another week of the World's best riders go head-to-head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as riders will want to secure as many points as possible with only one more stop after Innsbruck in 2023.Here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Innsbruck.Bikepark Innsbruck plays host to Crankworx Innsbruck, with the events being centered in the village of Mutters, which hosts every racing event, as well as the expo area. From June 15 to 19 the mountains and city will be taken over by bike enthusiasts, international bike brands and the Crankworx festival vibe.CEST - Wednesday, June 21: 18:45 - 20:00PDT - Wednesday, June 21: 9:45 - 11:00BST - Wednesday, June 21: 17:45 - 19:00CEST - Thursday, June 22: 18:30 - 20:00PDT - Thursday, June 22: 9:30 - 11:00BST - Thursday, June 22: 17:30 - 19:00CEST - Friday, June 23: 18:00 - 20:00PDT - Friday, June 23: 9:00 - 11:00BST - Friday, June 23: 17:00 - 19:00CEST - Saturday, June 24: 12:30 - 15:00PDT - Saturday, June 24: 3:30 - 6:00BST - Saturday, June 24: 11:30 - 14:00CEST - Saturday, June 24: 18:30 - 20:00PDT - Saturday, June 24: 9:30 - 11:00BST - Saturday, June 24: 17:30 - 19:00CEST - Sunday, June 25: 15:30 - 17:30PDT - Sunday, June 25: 6:30 - 8:30BST - Sunday, June 25: 14:30 - 16:30