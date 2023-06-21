Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Jake Jewitt keeping it smooth into 12th for the Canyon Collective rider.
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

After the opening rounds of the 2023 World Tour, Crankworx returns to Innsbruck for another week of the World's best riders go head-to-head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as riders will want to secure as many points as possible with only one more stop after Innsbruck in 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Innsbruck.



The Location

Innsbruck mountain biking trails

Phoebe Gale is the newest addition to the FMD team and Phoebe deliveres the goods. first place for the junior
Huge backflip superman by Erik Fedko

Bikepark Innsbruck plays host to Crankworx Innsbruck, with the events being centered in the village of Mutters, which hosts every racing event, as well as the expo area. From June 15 to 19 the mountains and city will be taken over by bike enthusiasts, international bike brands and the Crankworx festival vibe.


The Schedule



The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC

Peter Kaiser is no slouch when it comes to throwing shapes.

When?
CEST - Wednesday, June 21: 18:45 - 20:00
PDT - Wednesday, June 21: 9:45 - 11:00
BST - Wednesday, June 21: 17:45 - 19:00


Crankworx Innsbruck Dual Slalom

Vali H ll vs Harriet Burbidge-Smith

When?
Live Broadcast Event

CEST - Thursday, June 22: 18:30 - 20:00
PDT - Thursday, June 22: 9:30 - 11:00
BST - Thursday, June 22: 17:30 - 19:00


Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style


When?
Live Broadcast Event

CEST - Friday, June 23: 18:00 - 20:00
PDT - Friday, June 23: 9:00 - 11:00
BST - Friday, June 23: 17:00 - 19:00


Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck

Cork seven off the Whale Tail is not something you see every day.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

CEST - Saturday, June 24: 12:30 - 15:00
PDT - Saturday, June 24: 3:30 - 6:00
BST - Saturday, June 24: 11:30 - 14:00


Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

When?
Live Broadcast Event

CEST - Saturday, June 24: 18:30 - 20:00
PDT - Saturday, June 24: 9:30 - 11:00
BST - Saturday, June 24: 17:30 - 19:00


RockShox Downhill Innsbruck presented by deuter

A bike change for Iles on race day Back-to-back testing for Specialized this week.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

CEST - Sunday, June 25: 15:30 - 17:30
PDT - Sunday, June 25: 6:30 - 8:30
BST - Sunday, June 25: 14:30 - 16:30


Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!


