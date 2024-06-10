Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

The festival is the most urban of the stops on the Crankworx World Tour, bringing the best in the world to this storied European city to get a taste of its big mountains, unique culture, and growing mountain bike scene.



In 2024, Crankworx Innsbruck celebrates its eighth year as part of the Crankworx World Tour. That’s eight years of sharing the magic of the Tyrolean mountains with the world. Eight years of hosting inspiring moments in sport. Eight years of helping to strengthen a growing local mountain bike community. And eight years of stoking the fires in the next generation of unstoppable youngsters. — Crankworx