Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Crankworx Innsbruck is back for the third round of the Crankworx World Tour June 12 -16, 2024. This will be the eighth time Crankworx comes to Innsbruck, after the Austrian city became the first European Crankworx host location outside of France in June of 2017. Valuable points are on the line in Innsbruck in the fight for the overall King and Queen competitions. Great Britain's Martha Gill currently leads Jordy Scott (USA) and Shania Rawson (NZL) in the race for Queen of Crankworx, while Australia's Ryan Gilchrist leads Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) and Jackson Frew (AUS) in the fight for King of Crankworx. The titles King and Queen of Crankworx each come with a $20,000 CAD prize, while second place overall riders each receive $10,000 CAD and third place overall riders each receive $5,000 CAD.
On Friday, June 14, the only European stop of the Crankworx World Tour launches with Speed & Style and there will be live broadcasts for Dual Slalom, Pumptrack, Speed & Style, and Slopestyle. We will see both men and women competing in the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle for the second time this year, with the chance at Triple Crown glory for both men and women.
Here's everything you need to know about the third stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour.
The LocationInnsbruck mountain biking trails
Crankworx Innsbruck will bring together some the world’s best athletes amid the picturesque scenery of the Tyrolean Alps.
|The festival is the most urban of the stops on the Crankworx World Tour, bringing the best in the world to this storied European city to get a taste of its big mountains, unique culture, and growing mountain bike scene.
In 2024, Crankworx Innsbruck celebrates its eighth year as part of the Crankworx World Tour. That’s eight years of sharing the magic of the Tyrolean mountains with the world. Eight years of hosting inspiring moments in sport. Eight years of helping to strengthen a growing local mountain bike community. And eight years of stoking the fires in the next generation of unstoppable youngsters.—Crankworx
The Schedule
The 2024 Crankworx Innsbruck festival has a packed schedule of events with racing, parties, and even a Bunny Hop Challenge with Gabriel Wibmer. There's also a Schoolworx program – inviting school kids to try out mountain biking and to visit the venue, Kidsworx – workshop and side events to train the youngstars, and a We are Mountainbike Rideout – setting an example for more inclusion in the sport of biking.
You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Innsbruck here
. All times in local time (CEST)
Wednesday, June 12
10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Training
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Training
Thursday, June 13
10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Training
1:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style / Training
2:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Training (Short Course)
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Thule Official European Whip-Off Championships pictured by Fujifilm / Training
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Training
6:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Thule Official European Whip-Off Championships pictured by Fujifilm
Friday, June 14
8:30 am – 10:00 am: Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style / Training
10:00 am – 11:30 am: Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style / Qualification
11:30 am – 3:00 pm: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Training
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Training (Short Course)
3:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style / Training
3:30 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style / Round of 32 and 16
5:30 pm – 7:30 pm: Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style / Live Broadcast
Saturday June 15
8:30 am – 11:30 am: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Training
9:00 am – 10:30 am: Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol / Pro Training
10:30 am – 11:30 am: Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol / Pro Qualification
11:30 am – 2:00 pm: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck / Live Broadcast
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck / Pro Training
4:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol / Pro Training
5:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol / Pro Round of 32 and 16
6:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol / Pro Finals Live Broadcast
Sunday June 16
1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck / Pro Training
2:30 pm – 5:30 pm Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck / Pro Qualification, Round of 32 and 16
5:30 pm – 7:00 pm Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck / Pro Finals Live Broadcast
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It's going to be an interesting week for weather in Innsbruck, with rain earlier in the week before the weather hopefully clears up for the main live broadcast events.Wednesday, June 12Periods of rain // 19°C // 91% probability of precipitation // 22% probability of thunderstorms // wind 28km/hThursday, June 13Cool with rain // 17°C // 17% probability of precipitation // 17% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/hFriday, June 14Mainly cloudy // 22°C // 5% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSaturday, June 15Intervals of clouds and sunshine // 23°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSunday, June 16Times of clouds and sun with a couple of showers in the afternoon // 25°C // 75% probability of precipitation // 17% probability of thunderstorms // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Friday, June 7 from Accuweather
.
Event Breakdown Thule Official European Whip-Off Championships pictured by Fujifilm
The Thule Official European Whip-Off Championships pictured by Fujifilm will kick off the week with sideways action in front of a stunning mountain backdrop.
Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style
The next event to take place is the Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style, which will be the first of four live broadcast events.Rider List (Preliminary)
Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck
Men and women will take on the Slopestyle course in Innsbruck for the first time.Rider List (Preliminary)
Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol
Side by side action in the evening.Rider List (Preliminary)
Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck
Wrapping up the week will be the Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck.Rider List (Preliminary)
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Cairns coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.
Click on the event name to see what time it will be in your time zone.
June 14: 5:30pm CEST / 8:30am PST // Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style
June 15: 11:30am CEST / 2:30am PST // Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck
June 15: 6:30pm CEST / 9:30am PST // Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol
June 16: 5:30pm CEST / 8:30am PST Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck
Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!