Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2021

CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons Royale

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:

Women



1st. Jordy Scott

2nd. Vaea Verbeeck

3rd. Jill Kintner

4th. Kialani Hines



Men



1st. Tomas Lemoine

2nd. Greg Watts

3rd. Garret Mechem

4th. David Lieb



Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:

Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:32.44

2nd. Jill Kintner +24.38

3rd. Vinny Armstrong: + 24.73

4th. Mille Johnset: +26.66

5th. Vaea Verbeeck: +26.88



Men



1st. Mick Hannah: 3:00.16

2nd. Samuel Blenkinsop: +1.41

3rd. George Brannigan: +2.38

4th. Joe Breeden: +2.59

5th. Bernard Kerr: +3.59



Trek Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships

2020 Results:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:

Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results

Women



1st. Jordy Scott

2nd. Jill Kintner



3rd. Mathilde Bernard

4th. Shania Rawson



Men



1st. Tommy Zula

2nd. Collin Hudson



3rd. Austin Warren

4th. Bas Van Steenbergen





Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua

Live Broadcast Event

2020 Results:

Women



1st. Jill Kintner

2nd. Casey Brown

3rd. Vaea Verbeeck

4th. Dani Beecroft



Men



1st. Kyle Strait

2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen

3rd. Matt Walker

4th. Colin Hudson





King and Queen of Crankworx

King of Crankworx Standings

Queen of Crankworx Standings

On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike ParkSix events pack out the six-day schedule in Rotorua with everything from the Whip Off to downhill racing to slopestyle.NZDT - Thursday, November 4th - 5:00 pmPST - Wednesday, November 3rd - 9:00 pmCET - Thursday, November 4th - 5:00 amNZDT - Friday, November 5th - 3:00 pmPST - Thursday, November 4th - 7:00 pmCET - Friday, November 5th - 3:00 amNZDT - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 pmPST - Thursday, November 4th - 10:00 pmCET - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 am1st. Jackson Goldstone2nd. Kaos Seagrave3rd. Billy MeaclemNZDT - Saturday, November 6th - 2:00 pmPST - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 pmCET - Saturday, November 6th - 2:00 amEmil Johansson: 96.00Nicholi Rogatkin: 93.00Erik Fedko: 90.25Tomas Lemoine: 88.25Jakub Vencl: 85.00NZDT - Saturday, November 6th - 7:30 pmPST - Friday, November 5th - 11:30 pmCET - Saturday, November 6th - 7:30 amNZDT - Sunday, November 7th - 2:00 pmPST - Saturday, November 6th - 6:00 pmCET - Sunday, November 7th - 1:00 am1st // Bas Van Steenbergen // 6632nd // Jackson Frew // 4333rd // Joe Breeden // 3751st // Vaea Verbeeck // 7512nd // Kialani Hines // 5823rd // Casey Brown // 574