Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Nov 1, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Fedko threw down some heavy hits and wound up in the bronze medal spot.
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
CRANKWORX ROTORUA 2021


With the 2021 season coming to a close Crankworx Rotorua sees itself closing out the year rather than its usual position of a chance for riders to shake off the winter cobwebs and test themselves against the clock (or judges). With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see some of the World's best riders go head to head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as we go into the final stop of 2021 with Bas Van Steenbergen and Vaea Verbeeck holding the top spots so far.

Excited yet? Here's everything you need to know about one of the last big events of the year.


The Location

Rotorua mountain biking trails

The start hut had quite the view considering how thick the jungle can be bellow.

On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike Park



The Schedule

Six events pack out the six-day schedule in Rotorua with everything from the Whip Off to downhill racing to slopestyle.

CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons Royale
What a final round for the ladies both Vaea and Jordy had some big tricks but in the end Jordy took the win by a narrow margin.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Thursday, November 4th - 5:00 pm
PST - Wednesday, November 3rd - 9:00 pm
CET - Thursday, November 4th - 5:00 am

2020 Results:
Women

1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Vaea Verbeeck
3rd. Jill Kintner
4th. Kialani Hines

Men

1st. Tomas Lemoine
2nd. Greg Watts
3rd. Garret Mechem
4th. David Lieb


Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull
Sick Mick Hannah joined his sister on the top step of the podium.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Friday, November 5th - 3:00 pm
PST - Thursday, November 4th - 7:00 pm
CET - Friday, November 5th - 3:00 am

2020 Results:
Women

1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:32.44
2nd. Jill Kintner +24.38
3rd. Vinny Armstrong: + 24.73
4th. Mille Johnset: +26.66
5th. Vaea Verbeeck: +26.88

Men

1st. Mick Hannah: 3:00.16
2nd. Samuel Blenkinsop: +1.41
3rd. George Brannigan: +2.38
4th. Joe Breeden: +2.59
5th. Bernard Kerr: +3.59


Trek Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships

When?
NZDT - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 pm
PST - Thursday, November 4th - 10:00 pm
CET - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 am

2020 Results:
1st. Jackson Goldstone
2nd. Kaos Seagrave
3rd. Billy Meaclem



Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
Timoth Bringer tucking it up on the large on-off.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Saturday, November 6th - 2:00 pm
PST - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 pm
CET - Saturday, November 6th - 2:00 am


2020 Results:
1st. Emil Johansson: 96.00
2nd. Nicholi Rogatkin: 93.00
3rd. Erik Fedko: 90.25
4th. Tomas Lemoine: 88.25
5th. Jakub Vencl: 85.00


Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7
Bubba Warren on his way to 3rd place.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Saturday, November 6th - 7:30 pm
PST - Friday, November 5th - 11:30 pm
CET - Saturday, November 6th - 7:30 am

2020 Results
Women

1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Jill Kintner

3rd. Mathilde Bernard
4th. Shania Rawson

Men

1st. Tommy Zula
2nd. Collin Hudson

3rd. Austin Warren
4th. Bas Van Steenbergen



Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Sunday, November 7th - 2:00 pm
PST - Saturday, November 6th - 6:00 pm
CET - Sunday, November 7th - 1:00 am

2020 Results:
Women

1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Casey Brown
3rd. Vaea Verbeeck
4th. Dani Beecroft

Men

1st. Kyle Strait
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Matt Walker
4th. Colin Hudson



King and Queen of Crankworx

King of Crankworx Standings

1st // Bas Van Steenbergen // 663
2nd // Jackson Frew // 433
3rd // Joe Breeden // 375

Queen of Crankworx Standings

1st // Vaea Verbeeck // 751
2nd // Kialani Hines // 582
3rd // Casey Brown // 574



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Pinkbike Primer Crankwork Rotorua 2021


Must Read This Week
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
75216 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
68103 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
54806 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
43545 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
40845 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
40268 views
First Ride: 2022 Trek Rail 9.9 - More Battery Power & Updated Geometry
38593 views
First Look: Rocky Mountain Updates Altitude & Instinct Powerplay Models with Dyname 4.0 motor
38003 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I really hope Ricky doesn't play it safe in the slope event. He's been throwing some heat in practice lately that is definitely capable of upsetting Emil. It's just a question of will he bring it to the finals???

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009619
Mobile Version of Website