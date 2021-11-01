Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2021

With the 2021 season coming to a close Crankworx Rotorua sees itself closing out the year rather than its usual position of a chance for riders to shake off the winter cobwebs and test themselves against the clock (or judges). With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see some of the World's best riders go head to head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as we go into the final stop of 2021 with Bas Van Steenbergen and Vaea Verbeeck holding the top spots so far.
Excited yet? Here's everything you need to know about one of the last big events of the year.
The LocationRotorua mountain biking trails
On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike Park
The Schedule
Six events pack out the six-day schedule in Rotorua with everything from the Whip Off to downhill racing to slopestyle. CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons RoyaleWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Thursday, November 4th - 5:00 pm
PST - Wednesday, November 3rd - 9:00 pm
CET - Thursday, November 4th - 5:00 am 2020 Results:
Women
1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Vaea Verbeeck
3rd. Jill Kintner
4th. Kialani Hines
Men
1st. Tomas Lemoine
2nd. Greg Watts
3rd. Garret Mechem
4th. David Lieb
Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by GullWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Friday, November 5th - 3:00 pm
PST - Thursday, November 4th - 7:00 pm
CET - Friday, November 5th - 3:00 am2020 Results:
Women
1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:32.44
2nd. Jill Kintner +24.38
3rd. Vinny Armstrong: + 24.73
4th. Mille Johnset: +26.66
5th. Vaea Verbeeck: +26.88
Men
1st. Mick Hannah: 3:00.16
2nd. Samuel Blenkinsop: +1.41
3rd. George Brannigan: +2.38
4th. Joe Breeden: +2.59
5th. Bernard Kerr: +3.59
Trek Official Oceania Whip-Off ChampionshipsWhen?
NZDT - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 pm
PST - Thursday, November 4th - 10:00 pm
CET - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 am2020 Results:
1st. Jackson Goldstone
2nd. Kaos Seagrave
3rd. Billy Meaclem
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazzaWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Saturday, November 6th - 2:00 pm
PST - Friday, November 5th - 6:00 pm
CET - Saturday, November 6th - 2:00 am2020 Results:1st.
Emil Johansson: 96.002nd.
Nicholi Rogatkin: 93.003rd.
Erik Fedko: 90.254th.
Tomas Lemoine: 88.255th.
Jakub Vencl: 85.00
Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7When?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Saturday, November 6th - 7:30 pm
PST - Friday, November 5th - 11:30 pm
CET - Saturday, November 6th - 7:30 am2020 Results
Women
1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Jill Kintner
3rd. Mathilde Bernard
4th. Shania Rawson
Men
1st. Tommy Zula
2nd. Collin Hudson
3rd. Austin Warren
4th. Bas Van Steenbergen
Specialized Dual Slalom RotoruaWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Sunday, November 7th - 2:00 pm
PST - Saturday, November 6th - 6:00 pm
CET - Sunday, November 7th - 1:00 am2020 Results:
Women
1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Casey Brown
3rd. Vaea Verbeeck
4th. Dani Beecroft
Men
1st. Kyle Strait
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Matt Walker
4th. Colin Hudson
King and Queen of CrankworxKing of Crankworx Standings
1st // Bas Van Steenbergen // 663
2nd // Jackson Frew // 433
3rd // Joe Breeden // 375Queen of Crankworx Standings
1st // Vaea Verbeeck // 751
2nd // Kialani Hines // 582
3rd // Casey Brown // 574
