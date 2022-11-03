Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2022

The Location

With the 2022 season coming to a close Crankworx Rotorua once again plays host to the closing races of the World Tour. With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see some of the World's best riders go head to head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as we go into the final stop of 2022 with Bas Van Steenbergen and Jordy Scott holding the top spots so far.Here's everything you need to know about one of the last big events of the year.On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike ParkNZDT - Sunday, November 6th: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPDT - Saturday, November 5th: 7:00 pm - 8:00 pmCET - Sunday, November 6th: 3:00 am – 4:00 amNZDT - Wednesday, November 9th: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pmPST - Tuesday, November 8th: 10:00 pm - 11:30 amCET - Wednesday, November 9th: 7:00 am – 8:30 amNZDT - Thursday, November 10th: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pmPST - Wednesday, November 9th : 6:00 pm - 7:30 pmCET - Thursday, November 10th: 3:00 am – 4:30 amNZDT - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pmPST - Thursday, November 10thh: 11:00 pm - 12:30 amCET - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 am – 9:30 amNZDT - Friday, November 11th: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pmPST - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pmCET - Friday, November 11th: 5:00 am – 7:00 amNZDT - Saturday, November 12th: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pmPST - Friday, November 11th: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pmCET - Saturday, November 12th: 3:00 am – 5:00 amNZDT - Sunday, November 13th: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmPST - Saturday, November 12th: 5:00 pm - 7:30 pmCET - Sunday, November 13th: 2:00 am – 4:30 am