Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2022

With the 2022 season coming to a close Crankworx Rotorua once again plays host to the closing races of the World Tour. With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see some of the World's best riders go head to head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as we go into the final stop of 2022 with Bas Van Steenbergen and Jordy Scott holding the top spots so far.
Here's everything you need to know about one of the last big events of the year.
The LocationRotorua mountain biking trails
On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike Park
The ScheduleCrankworx Rotorua Taniwha DownhillWhen?
NZDT - Sunday, November 6th: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
PDT - Saturday, November 5th: 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
CET - Sunday, November 6th: 3:00 am – 4:00 amRider List
Trek Official New Zealand Whip Off Championships presented by POCWhen?
NZDT - Wednesday, November 9th: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
PST - Tuesday, November 8th: 10:00 pm - 11:30 am
CET - Wednesday, November 9th: 7:00 am – 8:30 amRider List
Specialized Dual Slalom RotoruaWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Thursday, November 10th: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
PST - Wednesday, November 9th : 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
CET - Thursday, November 10th: 3:00 am – 4:30 amRider List
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7When?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm
PST - Thursday, November 10thh: 11:00 pm - 12:30 am
CET - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 am – 9:30 amRider List
CLIF Speed & Style RotoruaWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Friday, November 11th: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
PST - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
CET - Friday, November 11th: 5:00 am – 7:00 amRider List
Rockshox Rotorua DownhillWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Saturday, November 12th: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
PST - Friday, November 11th: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
CET - Saturday, November 12th: 3:00 am – 5:00 amRider List
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazzaWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Sunday, November 13th: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm
PST - Saturday, November 12th: 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
CET - Sunday, November 13th: 2:00 am – 4:30 amRider ListNote: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!
Current King and Queen of Crankworx Standings
4 Comments