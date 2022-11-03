Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 3, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
Crankworx Rotorua 2022

With the 2022 season coming to a close Crankworx Rotorua once again plays host to the closing races of the World Tour. With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see some of the World's best riders go head to head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as we go into the final stop of 2022 with Bas Van Steenbergen and Jordy Scott holding the top spots so far.

Here's everything you need to know about one of the last big events of the year.


The Location

Rotorua mountain biking trails

The start hut had quite the view considering how thick the jungle can be bellow.

On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike Park



The Schedule


Crankworx Rotorua Taniwha Downhill


When?
NZDT - Sunday, November 6th: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
PDT - Saturday, November 5th: 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
CET - Sunday, November 6th: 3:00 am – 4:00 am


Rider List



Trek Official New Zealand Whip Off Championships presented by POC


When?
NZDT - Wednesday, November 9th: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
PST - Tuesday, November 8th: 10:00 pm - 11:30 am
CET - Wednesday, November 9th: 7:00 am – 8:30 am


Rider List



Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua


When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Thursday, November 10th: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
PST - Wednesday, November 9th : 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
CET - Thursday, November 10th: 3:00 am – 4:30 am


Rider List



Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7


When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm
PST - Thursday, November 10thh: 11:00 pm - 12:30 am
CET - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 am – 9:30 am


Rider List



CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua

Vaea Verbeeck

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Friday, November 11th: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
PST - Thursday, November 10th: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
CET - Friday, November 11th: 5:00 am – 7:00 am


Rider List



Rockshox Rotorua Downhill


When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Saturday, November 12th: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
PST - Friday, November 11th: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
CET - Saturday, November 12th: 3:00 am – 5:00 am


Rider List



Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Tomas Lemoine stretched out.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Sunday, November 13th: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm
PST - Saturday, November 12th: 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
CET - Sunday, November 13th: 2:00 am – 4:30 am


Rider List


Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!




Current King and Queen of Crankworx Standings




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Pinkbike Primer Crankworx Rotorua 2022


Must Read This Week
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
46546 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
45467 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
41619 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
40151 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
39032 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
37301 views
Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
37001 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
35928 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Did anyone proof and post this?
  • 2 0
 Literally nothing gets proofed here.
  • 1 0
 Can't even imagine what folks are paying for flights to get there. Flight prices are crazy these days. Hope everyone shows...
  • 1 0
 "with the 2022 season going to a close" boo, hiss, boo





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009975
Mobile Version of Website