Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2023

After closing out the 2022 season Crankworx Rotorua is already back to open the 2023 international race season. With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see some of the World's best riders go head-to-head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as we kick-start the 2023 season.
Here's everything you need to know about one of the first big events of the year.
The LocationRotorua mountain biking trails
On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike Park
The ScheduleCrankworx Rotorua RockShox Taniwha DownhillWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Sunday, March 19th: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
PDT - Saturday, March 18th: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
GMT - Sunday, March 19th: 3:00 am – 5:00 amRider List (Qualifying)
Official New Zealand Whip-Off ChampionshipsWhen?
NZDT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
PDT - Tuesday March 21st: 10:00 pm - 11:30 pm
GMT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 5:00 am – 6:30 amRider ListComing soon
Crankworx Rotorua Air DownhillWhen?
NZDT - Thursday, March 23rd: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
PDT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
GMT - Thursday, March 23rd: 3:00 am – 4:00 amRider ListComing soon
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7When?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Friday, March 24th: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
PDT - Thursday, March 23rd: 10:30 pm - 0:00 am
GMT - Friday, March 24th: 5:30 am – 7:00 amRider ListComing soon
Speed & Style RotoruaWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Saturday, March 25th: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
PDT - Friday, March 24th: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
GMT - Saturday, March 25th: 2:00 am – 4:00 amRider ListComing soon
Dual Slalom RotoruaWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Sunday, March 26th: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
PDT - Saturday, March 25th: 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
GMT - Saturday, March 25th: 9:30 pm – 11:00 pmRider ListComing soon
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazzaWhen?Live Broadcast Event
NZDT - Sunday, March 26th: 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
PDT - Saturday, March 25th: 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
GMT - Sunday, March 26th: 1:30 am – 4:00 amRider ListComing soon
Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!
2 Comments