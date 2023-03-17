Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2023

The Location

Crankworx Rotorua RockShox Taniwha Downhill

Live Broadcast Event

Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships

Crankworx Rotorua Air Downhill

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Live Broadcast Event

Speed & Style Rotorua

Live Broadcast Event

Dual Slalom Rotorua

Live Broadcast Event

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Live Broadcast Event

After closing out the 2022 season Crankworx Rotorua is already back to open the 2023 international race season. With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see some of the World's best riders go head-to-head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as we kick-start the 2023 season.Here's everything you need to know about one of the first big events of the year.On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike ParkNZDT - Sunday, March 19th: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pmPDT - Saturday, March 18th: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pmGMT - Sunday, March 19th: 3:00 am – 5:00 amNZDT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pmPDT - Tuesday March 21st: 10:00 pm - 11:30 pmGMT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 5:00 am – 6:30 amNZDT - Thursday, March 23rd: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pmPDT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 8:00 pm - 9:00 pmGMT - Thursday, March 23rd: 3:00 am – 4:00 amNZDT - Friday, March 24th: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pmPDT - Thursday, March 23rd: 10:30 pm - 0:00 amGMT - Friday, March 24th: 5:30 am – 7:00 amNZDT - Saturday, March 25th: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pmPDT - Friday, March 24th: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pmGMT - Saturday, March 25th: 2:00 am – 4:00 amNZDT - Sunday, March 26th: 10:30 am – 12:00 pmPDT - Saturday, March 25th: 2:30 pm - 4:00 pmGMT - Saturday, March 25th: 9:30 pm – 11:00 pmNZDT - Sunday, March 26th: 2:30 pm – 5:00 pmPDT - Saturday, March 25th: 6:30 pm - 9:00 pmGMT - Sunday, March 26th: 1:30 am – 4:00 am