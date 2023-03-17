Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
Crankworx Rotorua 2023

After closing out the 2022 season Crankworx Rotorua is already back to open the 2023 international race season. With Crankworx's usual range of events across all disciplines, you can expect to see some of the World's best riders go head-to-head. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line as we kick-start the 2023 season.

Here's everything you need to know about one of the first big events of the year.


The Location

Rotorua mountain biking trails

The start hut had quite the view considering how thick the jungle can be bellow.

On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are centered around the Skyline Bike Park



The Schedule


Crankworx Rotorua RockShox Taniwha Downhill


When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Sunday, March 19th: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
PDT - Saturday, March 18th: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
GMT - Sunday, March 19th: 3:00 am – 5:00 am


Rider List (Qualifying)



Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships


When?
NZDT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
PDT - Tuesday March 21st: 10:00 pm - 11:30 pm
GMT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 5:00 am – 6:30 am


Rider List

Coming soon


Crankworx Rotorua Air Downhill

Keegan Wright keeping it low in the green room.

When?
NZDT - Thursday, March 23rd: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
PDT - Wednesday, March 22nd: 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
GMT - Thursday, March 23rd: 3:00 am – 4:00 am


Rider List

Coming soon


Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7


When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Friday, March 24th: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
PDT - Thursday, March 23rd: 10:30 pm - 0:00 am
GMT - Friday, March 24th: 5:30 am – 7:00 am


Rider List

Coming soon


Speed & Style Rotorua

Vaea Verbeeck

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Saturday, March 25th: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
PDT - Friday, March 24th: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
GMT - Saturday, March 25th: 2:00 am – 4:00 am


Rider List

Coming soon


Dual Slalom Rotorua


When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Sunday, March 26th: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
PDT - Saturday, March 25th: 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
GMT - Saturday, March 25th: 9:30 pm – 11:00 pm


Rider List

Coming soon


Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Tomas Lemoine stretched out.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

NZDT - Sunday, March 26th: 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
PDT - Saturday, March 25th: 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
GMT - Sunday, March 26th: 1:30 am – 4:00 am


Rider List

Coming soon


Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Pinkbike Primer Crankworx Rotorua 2023


Must Read This Week
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
51954 views
Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More
44638 views
First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays
40653 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
37960 views
DH Bike Review: The Antidote Darkmatter Rides As Fast As It Looks
36553 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
34253 views
Yeti Teases Carbon Dirt Jumper
27750 views
YT Launch Capra Core 3 Model
27438 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 What about the coverage? Red Bull, Rob Warner?
  • 1 0
 yewwwwww tis' the season





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035480
Mobile Version of Website