Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2024

The Location

Crankworx Rotorua site map

The Schedule

Friday, March 15

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Saturday, March 16

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Sunday, March 17

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:

LIVE BROADCAST

Wednesday, March 20

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:

Crankworx Rotorua AirDH:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

Crankworx Rotorua AirDH:

Official New Zealand Whip Off Championships:

Thursday, March 21

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:

Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:

Adaptive Hipster Race:

Friday, March 22

Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:

Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:

Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:

LIVE BROADCAST

Saturday, March 23

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:

LIVE BROADCAST

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:

LIVE BROADCAST

Sunday, March 24

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

LIVE BROADCAST

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Sunday March 17

Wednesday, March 20

Thursday, March 21

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Event Breakdown

Rockshox Taniwha Downhill

Rider List (Preliminary)

Crankworx Rotorua AirDH

Rider List (Preliminary)

Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships

Rider List (Preliminary)

Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style

Rider List (Preliminary)

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua

Rider List (Preliminary)

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge

Rider List (Preliminary)

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Rider List (Preliminary)

How to Follow the Racing?

Sunday March 17

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Crankworx Rotorua is back as it once again starts the Crankworx World Tour. As one of the first major international events of the year, expect many of the world's best riders to go head-to-head across a week of different events. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line ahead of four Crankworx World Tour stops.The 2024 event marks several milestones for the Crankworx series, as for the first time, we will see women competing in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, with the Triple Crown now also open for women. This year also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Crankworx Rotorua festival.Here's everything you need to know about the first stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour.On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are mostly centred around the Skyline Bike Park although the week starts in the Whakarewarewa Forest for the Rockshox Taniwha DH.The 2024 Crankworx Rotorua festival has a packed schedule of events with plenty of racing outside of the pro events.The 2024 festival will also feature the chance for student riders to compete in the North Island Schools MTB Championships, with events cohosted by Crankworx and the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club from March 17 to 19. That won't be the only chance for young racers to get between the tape as there will be several CWNeXT events throughout the festival.You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Rotorua here Track Walk /Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) /Group A Training (Elite/U19) /Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) /Group A Training (Elite/U19) /Group A Seeding (Elite/U19) /Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) /Group B Finals (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) /Group A Training (Elite/U19) /Group A Finals (Elite/U19) /Group A Finals (Elite/U19) /Pro Training /Training /Pro Qualifiers /Pro Round of 32 /Pro Training /Training /Pro Finals /Pro Training /Training /Pro Qualifiers /Training /Adaptive, Open and U19 Finals /Training /U15 and U17 Finals /Training /Training /Qualifications /Round of 32 /Round of 16 /Training /Finals /Pro Training /Pro Round of 32 /Training /Pro Round of 16 /Pro Finals /Pro Training /Pro Finals /Training /While the first downhill practice day may start with some wetter weather the current forecasts look like some great conditions for the events in Rotorua.Weather forecast as of Thursday, March 14 from Accuweather After being broadcast live for the first time in 2023, the RockShox Taniwha Downhill is back for 2024 and, like last year, will be the first test of the week at Crankworx Rotorua. With high speeds and some big gaps on the course, it will be a great race to see who is strong coming into the week of events in Rotorua.The first event taking place in the Skyline bike park will be the Air DH, offering racers the challenge of setting the fastest time on the Mr. Black trail with 32 jumpable features throughout the race course.Just a few hours after the high-speed action in the Air DH, there will be a very different event for riders with the always wild spectacle of the Whip-Off Championships.After a short break, the racing is back with the Speed Style Style marking the second live broadcast event and the first chance for riders to go head-to-head against their rivals.Kicking off the final weekend of competition in Rotorua, the dual slalom will pit riders against each other across a track littered with jumps, berms, rhythm sections and flat-out grass turns.As the sun sets, riders will have another head-to-head showdown as they battle for chainless supremacy in the Pump Track Challenge.Closing out the competition is the always incredible Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza. This year's event makes a significant moment for the sport as, for the first time, women will be competing in the event. There are six athletes signed up to compete with one alternative rider ready to compete with equal prize money to the men's event up for grabs. The Slopestyle event in Rotorua will be the first chance for riders to make the first step towards the coveted Slopestyle Triple Crown.Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Rotorua coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.- Rockshox Taniwha Downhill / NZDT 15:00 / PDT 19:00 / GMT 2:00 (March 18 ) / CET 3:00 (March 18 )- Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style / NZDT 16:00 / PDT 20:00 / GMT 3:00 (March 23) / CET 4:00 (March 23)- Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua / NZDT 11:30 / PDT 15:30 / GMT 22:30 / CET 23:30- Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge / NZDT 19:00 / PDT 23:00 / GMT 6:00 (March 24) / CET 7:00 (March 24)- Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza / NZDT 13:00 / PDT 17:00 / GMT 0:00 (March 25) / CET 1:00 (March 25)