Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Crankworx Rotorua is back as it once again starts the Crankworx World Tour. As one of the first major international events of the year, expect many of the world's best riders to go head-to-head across a week of different events. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line ahead of four Crankworx World Tour stops.
The 2024 event marks several milestones for the Crankworx series, as for the first time, we will see women competing in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, with the Triple Crown now also open for women. This year also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Crankworx Rotorua festival.
Here's everything you need to know about the first stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour.
The LocationRotorua mountain biking trails
On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are mostly centred around the Skyline Bike Park although the week starts in the Whakarewarewa Forest for the Rockshox Taniwha DH.
The Schedule
The 2024 Crankworx Rotorua festival has a packed schedule of events with plenty of racing outside of the pro events.
The 2024 festival will also feature the chance for student riders to compete in the North Island Schools MTB Championships, with events cohosted by Crankworx and the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club from March 17 to 19. That won't be the only chance for young racers to get between the tape as there will be several CWNeXT events throughout the festival.
You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Rotorua here
. All times in NZDT
Friday, March 15
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Track Walk / 9:00 - 11:00Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) / 11:30 - 14:30Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group A Training (Elite/U19) / 14:30 - 17:30
Saturday, March 16
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) / 8:00 - 10:30Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group A Training (Elite/U19) / 11:30 - 13:45Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group A Seeding (Elite/U19) / 14:00 - 15:30
Sunday, March 17
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) / 8:00 - 9:15Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group B Finals (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) / 9:30 - 11:30Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group A Training (Elite/U19) / 12:00 - 13:45Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group A Finals (Elite/U19) / 14:00 - 15:00Rockshox Taniwha Downhill:
Group A Finals (Elite/U19) / 15:00 - 17:00
/ LIVE BROADCAST
Wednesday, March 20
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:
Pro Training / 9:00 - 10:30Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:
Training / 10:00 - 13:00Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:
Pro Qualifiers / 10:30 - 11:30Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:
Pro Round of 32 / 11:30 - 13:00Crankworx Rotorua AirDH:
Pro Training / 14:00 - 16:00Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:
Training / 15:00 - 18:00Crankworx Rotorua AirDH:
Pro Finals / 16:00 - 17:00Official New Zealand Whip Off Championships: 18:30 - 20:00
Thursday, March 21
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:
Pro Training / 8:00 - 10:30Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:
Training / 10:00 - 13:00Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:
Pro Qualifiers / 10:30 - 11:30Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:
Training / 12:30 - 17:30Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:
Adaptive, Open and U19 Finals / 14:30 - 16:00Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:
Training / 15:30 - 18:30Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:
U15 and U17 Finals / 16:00 - 19:00Adaptive Hipster Race: 16:30 - 18:00
Friday, March 22
Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:
Training / 8:30 - 11:00Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:
Training / 10:00 - 13:00Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:
Qualifications / 11:00 - 12:30Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:
Round of 32 / 12:30 - 14:00Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:
Round of 16 / 14:00 - 15:30Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:
Training / 15:00 - 18:00Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style:
Finals / 16:00 - 18:00
/ LIVE BROADCAST
Saturday, March 23
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:
Pro Training / 8:00 - 9:00Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:
Pro Round of 32 / 9:00 - 10:30Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:
Training / 10:00 - 13:00Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:
Pro Round of 16 / 10:30 - 11:30Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua:
Pro Finals / 11:30 - 13:00
/ LIVE BROADCASTCrankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:
Pro Training / 17:00 - 18:00Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge:
Pro Finals / 19:00 - 20:30
/ LIVE BROADCAST
Sunday, March 24
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:
Training / 9:00 - 13:00Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: 13:00 - 15:30
/ LIVE BROADCAST
What's the Weather Expected to be?
While the first downhill practice day may start with some wetter weather the current forecasts look like some great conditions for the events in Rotorua. Friday, March 15Cloudy and cooler; a few showers in the afternoon // 17°C // 80% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSaturday, March 16Sunny periods // 20°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday March 17Intervals of clouds and sunshine // 19°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hWednesday, March 20Partly sunny // 18°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hThursday, March 21Sunshine // 21°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hFriday, March 22Sunshine and patchy clouds // 20°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, March 23Low clouds // 20°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday, March 24Cloudy // 21°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, March 14 from Accuweather
.
Event BreakdownRockshox Taniwha Downhill
After being broadcast live for the first time in 2023, the RockShox Taniwha Downhill is back for 2024 and, like last year, will be the first test of the week at Crankworx Rotorua. With high speeds and some big gaps on the course, it will be a great race to see who is strong coming into the week of events in Rotorua. Rider List (Preliminary)
Crankworx Rotorua AirDH
The first event taking place in the Skyline bike park will be the Air DH, offering racers the challenge of setting the fastest time on the Mr. Black trail
with 32 jumpable features throughout the race course. Rider List (Preliminary)
Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships
Just a few hours after the high-speed action in the Air DH, there will be a very different event for riders with the always wild spectacle of the Whip-Off Championships.Rider List (Preliminary)
Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style
After a short break, the racing is back with the Speed Style Style marking the second live broadcast event and the first chance for riders to go head-to-head against their rivals. Rider List (Preliminary)
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua
Kicking off the final weekend of competition in Rotorua, the dual slalom will pit riders against each other across a track littered with jumps, berms, rhythm sections and flat-out grass turns. Rider List (Preliminary)
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge
As the sun sets, riders will have another head-to-head showdown as they battle for chainless supremacy in the Pump Track Challenge.Rider List (Preliminary)
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
Closing out the competition is the always incredible Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza. This year's event makes a significant moment for the sport as, for the first time, women will be competing in the event. There are six athletes signed up to compete with one alternative rider ready to compete with equal prize money to the men's event up for grabs. The Slopestyle event in Rotorua will be the first chance for riders to make the first step towards the coveted Slopestyle Triple Crown. Rider List (Preliminary)
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Rotorua coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.Sunday March 17
- Rockshox Taniwha Downhill / NZDT 15:00 / PDT 19:00 / GMT 2:00 (March 18 ) / CET 3:00 (March 18 )Friday, March 22
- Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style / NZDT 16:00 / PDT 20:00 / GMT 3:00 (March 23) / CET 4:00 (March 23)Saturday, March 23
- Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua / NZDT 11:30 / PDT 15:30 / GMT 22:30 / CET 23:30Saturday, March 23
- Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge / NZDT 19:00 / PDT 23:00 / GMT 6:00 (March 24) / CET 7:00 (March 24)Sunday, March 24
- Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza / NZDT 13:00 / PDT 17:00 / GMT 0:00 (March 25) / CET 1:00 (March 25)
Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!