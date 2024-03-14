Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


GUERRERO Miguel
Pinkbike Primer
2024 Crankworx
ROTORUA

Crankworx Rotorua is back as it once again starts the Crankworx World Tour. As one of the first major international events of the year, expect many of the world's best riders to go head-to-head across a week of different events. The King and Queen competitions and Triple Crown are all on the line ahead of four Crankworx World Tour stops.

The 2024 event marks several milestones for the Crankworx series, as for the first time, we will see women competing in the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, with the Triple Crown now also open for women. This year also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Crankworx Rotorua festival.

Here's everything you need to know about the first stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour.



The Location

Rotorua mountain biking trails

On New Zealand's North Island, the Rotorua plateau is a boiling, bubbling hive of volcanic activity. Events are mostly centred around the Skyline Bike Park although the week starts in the Whakarewarewa Forest for the Rockshox Taniwha DH.

photo
Crankworx Rotorua site map

Sam Blenkinsop
Jess Blewitt

Mick Hannah
Jenna Hastings


The Schedule


The 2024 Crankworx Rotorua festival has a packed schedule of events with plenty of racing outside of the pro events.

The 2024 festival will also feature the chance for student riders to compete in the North Island Schools MTB Championships, with events cohosted by Crankworx and the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club from March 17 to 19. That won't be the only chance for young racers to get between the tape as there will be several CWNeXT events throughout the festival.

You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Rotorua here.

All times in NZDT

Friday, March 15


Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Track Walk / 9:00 - 11:00
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) / 11:30 - 14:30
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group A Training (Elite/U19) / 14:30 - 17:30

Saturday, March 16


Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) / 8:00 - 10:30
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group A Training (Elite/U19) / 11:30 - 13:45
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group A Seeding (Elite/U19) / 14:00 - 15:30

Jess Blewitt

Sunday, March 17


Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group B Training (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) / 8:00 - 9:15
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group B Finals (U15, U17, Senior Amateur, Masters, Veterans) / 9:30 - 11:30
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group A Training (Elite/U19) / 12:00 - 13:45
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group A Finals (Elite/U19) / 14:00 - 15:00
Rockshox Taniwha Downhill: Group A Finals (Elite/U19) / 15:00 - 17:00 / LIVE BROADCAST

Wednesday, March 20


Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge: Pro Training / 9:00 - 10:30
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: Training / 10:00 - 13:00
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge: Pro Qualifiers / 10:30 - 11:30
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge: Pro Round of 32 / 11:30 - 13:00
Crankworx Rotorua AirDH: Pro Training / 14:00 - 16:00
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: Training / 15:00 - 18:00
Crankworx Rotorua AirDH: Pro Finals / 16:00 - 17:00
Official New Zealand Whip Off Championships: 18:30 - 20:00

Kade Edwards

Thursday, March 21


Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: Pro Training / 8:00 - 10:30
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: Training / 10:00 - 13:00
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: Pro Qualifiers / 10:30 - 11:30
Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style: Training / 12:30 - 17:30
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: Adaptive, Open and U19 Finals / 14:30 - 16:00
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: Training / 15:30 - 18:30
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: U15 and U17 Finals / 16:00 - 19:00
Adaptive Hipster Race: 16:30 - 18:00

Friday, March 22


Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style: Training / 8:30 - 11:00
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: Training / 10:00 - 13:00
Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style: Qualifications / 11:00 - 12:30
Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style: Round of 32 / 12:30 - 14:00
Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style: Round of 16 / 14:00 - 15:30
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: Training / 15:00 - 18:00
Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style: Finals / 16:00 - 18:00 / LIVE BROADCAST

Niels Bensink

Saturday, March 23


Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: Pro Training / 8:00 - 9:00
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: Pro Round of 32 / 9:00 - 10:30
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: Training / 10:00 - 13:00
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: Pro Round of 16 / 10:30 - 11:30
Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: Pro Finals / 11:30 - 13:00 / LIVE BROADCAST
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge: Pro Training / 17:00 - 18:00
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge: Pro Finals / 19:00 - 20:30 / LIVE BROADCAST

Sunday, March 24


Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: Training / 9:00 - 13:00
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza: 13:00 - 15:30 / LIVE BROADCAST


What's the Weather Expected to be?


While the first downhill practice day may start with some wetter weather the current forecasts look like some great conditions for the events in Rotorua.

Friday, March 15

Cloudy and cooler; a few showers in the afternoon // 17°C // 80% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Saturday, March 16

Sunny periods // 20°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Sunday March 17

Intervals of clouds and sunshine // 19°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Wednesday, March 20

Partly sunny // 18°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Thursday, March 21

Sunshine // 21°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Friday, March 22

Sunshine and patchy clouds // 20°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Saturday, March 23

Low clouds // 20°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Sunday, March 24

Cloudy // 21°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h


Weather forecast as of Thursday, March 14 from Accuweather.


Event Breakdown


Rockshox Taniwha Downhill

Loic Bruni

After being broadcast live for the first time in 2023, the RockShox Taniwha Downhill is back for 2024 and, like last year, will be the first test of the week at Crankworx Rotorua. With high speeds and some big gaps on the course, it will be a great race to see who is strong coming into the week of events in Rotorua.

Rider List (Preliminary)

photo


Crankworx Rotorua AirDH

Mick Hannah

The first event taking place in the Skyline bike park will be the Air DH, offering racers the challenge of setting the fastest time on the Mr. Black trail with 32 jumpable features throughout the race course.

Rider List (Preliminary)

photo


Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships

Oli Clark

Just a few hours after the high-speed action in the Air DH, there will be a very different event for riders with the always wild spectacle of the Whip-Off Championships.

Rider List (Preliminary)

photo


Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style

Bas Van Steenbergen

After a short break, the racing is back with the Speed Style Style marking the second live broadcast event and the first chance for riders to go head-to-head against their rivals.

Rider List (Preliminary)

photo


Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua

Kye A Hern

Kicking off the final weekend of competition in Rotorua, the dual slalom will pit riders against each other across a track littered with jumps, berms, rhythm sections and flat-out grass turns.

Rider List (Preliminary)

photo


Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge

BENSINK Niels

As the sun sets, riders will have another head-to-head showdown as they battle for chainless supremacy in the Pump Track Challenge.

Rider List (Preliminary)

photo


Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

FREDRIKSSON Max

Closing out the competition is the always incredible Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza. This year's event makes a significant moment for the sport as, for the first time, women will be competing in the event. There are six athletes signed up to compete with one alternative rider ready to compete with equal prize money to the men's event up for grabs. The Slopestyle event in Rotorua will be the first chance for riders to make the first step towards the coveted Slopestyle Triple Crown.

Rider List (Preliminary)

photo


How to Follow the Racing?


Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Rotorua coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.

Sunday March 17 - Rockshox Taniwha Downhill / NZDT 15:00 / PDT 19:00 / GMT 2:00 (March 18 ) / CET 3:00 (March 18 )
Friday, March 22 - Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style / NZDT 16:00 / PDT 20:00 / GMT 3:00 (March 23) / CET 4:00 (March 23)
Saturday, March 23 - Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua / NZDT 11:30 / PDT 15:30 / GMT 22:30 / CET 23:30
Saturday, March 23 - Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge / NZDT 19:00 / PDT 23:00 / GMT 6:00 (March 24) / CET 7:00 (March 24)
Sunday, March 24 - Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza / NZDT 13:00 / PDT 17:00 / GMT 0:00 (March 25) / CET 1:00 (March 25)

Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!


