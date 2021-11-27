Pinkbike Primer - Super D Returns at the Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021

The Locations

Photo: Tim Bardsley-Smith

Stop 1: Alexandra

Photo: Jay French

Stop 2: Queenstown

Photo: Callum Wood

Stop 3: Cardrona

Photo: Finlay Woods

Stop 4: Wānaka

The Schedule

Saturday, 27th November

Alexandra Super D:

Alexandra Super D:

Sunday, 28th November

Alexandra Super D:

Alexandra Super D:

Alexandra Super D:

Friday, 3rd December

Queenstown DH:

Queenstown DH:

Queenstown DH:

Saturday, 4th December

Queenstown Pump Track:

Queenstown DH:

Queenstown Pump Track:

Queenstown DH:

Queenstown DH:

Queenstown Pump Track:

Queenstown DH:

Queenstown Pump Track:

Sunday, 5th December

Queenstown Pump Track:

Queenstown Pump Track:

Queenstown Pump Track:

Queenstown Pump Track:

Queenstown Pump Track:

LIVE BROADCAST

Wednesday, 8th December

Cardrona Air DH:

Cardrona Air DH:

Thursday, 9th December

Cardrona Air DH:

Cardrona Air DH:

Cardrona Air DH:

Cardrona Air DH:

Saturday, 11th December

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Sunday, 12th December

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

Wanaka Dual Slalom:

LIVE BROADCAST

Racing at the Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021 kicks off in Alexandra between November 27 to 28. Alexandra will only host one event with the Super D racing. For this event, riders will take on a course covering the Appendix, Hazard County, 5th Amendment and Drainpipe trails.

For the second stop of the Summer Series riders will make their way to Queenstown for events between December 3 to 5. Queenstown hosts two races with the DH and Pump Track Racing. The DH takes place on December 4 with racers taking on the Armageddon, Rock Garden, Grundy and Fundy (Black Beard Line) trails. There is also a new race line at the bottom of Thundergoat.

The second event in Queenstown is the Pump Track, this takes place on December 5 and there will be a live broadcast for everyone to tune in and watch.

Stop three heads to Cardrona for two days of racing on December 8 and 9. Cardrona features the air DH race where riders will take on the Mile High Club and Morning Glory trails.

The final round takes place at Wānaka on December 11 and 12 for the Dual Slalom. This is the final event of the week and the last chance for riders to get points in the Summer Series overall standings. The Wānaka Dual Slalom will also be a live broadcast event.