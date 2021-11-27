Pinkbike Primer - Super D Returns at the Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021

Coming in hot off the heels of Crankworx Rotorua next up is the Summer Series NZ that returns after the successful BC version in 2020. Similar to last year's event the Summer Series NZ will see riders take on your normal Crankworx events across a variety of locations and venues. To close out the racing calendar this year Crankworx has moved the Summer Series to New Zealand with stops at Alexandra, Queenstown, Cardrona and Wānaka.
Excited yet? Here's everything you need to know about the last big event of the year.
The LocationsStop 1: Alexandra
Racing at the Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021 kicks off in Alexandra between November 27 to 28. Alexandra will only host one event with the Super D racing. For this event, riders will take on a course covering the Appendix, Hazard County, 5th Amendment and Drainpipe trails.
Stop 2: Queenstown
For the second stop of the Summer Series riders will make their way to Queenstown for events between December 3 to 5. Queenstown hosts two races with the DH and Pump Track Racing. The DH takes place on December 4 with racers taking on the Armageddon, Rock Garden, Grundy and Fundy (Black Beard Line) trails. There is also a new race line at the bottom of Thundergoat.
The second event in Queenstown is the Pump Track, this takes place on December 5 and there will be a live broadcast for everyone to tune in and watch.
Stop 3: Cardrona
Stop three heads to Cardrona for two days of racing on December 8 and 9. Cardrona features the air DH race where riders will take on the Mile High Club and Morning Glory trails.
Stop 4: Wānaka
The final round takes place at Wānaka on December 11 and 12 for the Dual Slalom. This is the final event of the week and the last chance for riders to get points in the Summer Series overall standings. The Wānaka Dual Slalom will also be a live broadcast event.
The ScheduleSaturday, 27th NovemberAlexandra Super D:
Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 9:30 am – 1:00 pmAlexandra Super D:
Pro Training - 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Sunday, 28th NovemberAlexandra Super D:
CWNEXT Race Runs - 9:15 am – 2:00 pmAlexandra Super D:
Amateur Race Runs - 9:45 am – 2:30 pmAlexandra Super D:
Pro Race Runs - 10:15 am – 3:00 pm
Friday, 3rd DecemberQueenstown DH:
Track Walk - 10:00 am – 11:00 amQueenstown DH:
Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 12:00 pm – 2:45 pmQueenstown DH:
Pro Training - 3:15 pm – 6:00 pm
Saturday, 4th DecemberQueenstown Pump Track:
Pro Training - 9:00 am – 10:30 amQueenstown DH:
Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 10:00 am – 11:30 amQueenstown Pump Track:
Pro Qualifiers - 10:30 am – 12:00 pmQueenstown DH:
Amateur & CWNEXT Race Runs - 11:45 am – 1:00 pmQueenstown DH:
Pro Training - 2:30 pm – 4:00 pmQueenstown Pump Track:
Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 3:30 pm – 5:00 pmQueenstown DH:
Pro Finals - 4:30 pm – 6:00 pmQueenstown Pump Track:
Amateur & CWNEXT Qualifiers - 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Sunday, 5th DecemberQueenstown Pump Track:
Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 8:00 am – 9:00 amQueenstown Pump Track:
Amateur & CWNEXT Ladders + Finals - 9:00 am – 11:30 amQueenstown Pump Track:
Pro Training - 12:30 pm – 2:00 pmQueenstown Pump Track:
Pro Round 32 & 16 - 2:15 pm – 4:00 pmQueenstown Pump Track:
Pro Finals - 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm
- LIVE BROADCAST
Wednesday, 8th DecemberCardrona Air DH:
Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 11:00 am – 1:30 pmCardrona Air DH:
Pro Training - 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Thursday, 9th DecemberCardrona Air DH:
Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 10:00 am – 11:30 amCardrona Air DH:
Pro Training - 11:30 am – 1:00 pmCardrona Air DH:
Amateur & CWNEXT Race Runs - 1:15 pm – 2:00 pmCardrona Air DH:
Pro Race Runs - 2:15 pm – 3:15 pm
Saturday, 11th DecemberWanaka Dual Slalom:
Pro Training - 8:30 am – 10:00 amWanaka Dual Slalom:
Pro Qualifiers - 10:00 am – 11:30 amWanaka Dual Slalom:
Pro Round 32 - 11:30 am – 12:15 pmWanaka Dual Slalom:
Amateur Training - 12:15 pm – 1:45 pmWanaka Dual Slalom:
CWNEXT Training - 1:45 pm – 2:15 pmWanaka Dual Slalom:
CWNEXT Qualifiers - 2:15 pm – 3:30 pmWanaka Dual Slalom:
CWNEXT Finals - 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Sunday, 12th DecemberWanaka Dual Slalom:
Amateur Training - 9:00 am – 10:00 amWanaka Dual Slalom:
Amateur Qualifiers - 10:00 am – 11:00 amWanaka Dual Slalom:
Amateur Finals - 11:00 am – 11:30 amWanaka Dual Slalom:
Pro Training - 12:00 pm – 1:30 pmWanaka Dual Slalom:
Pro Round of 16 - 1:30 pm – 2:30 pmWanaka Dual Slalom:
Pro Finals - 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
- LIVE BROADCAST
Rider ListPro WomenPro Men
How to watch
To keep up with all the action from each Crankworx Summer Series round we will be providing our own coverage of the event alongside the live streams of select races so you can stay in the loop on some of the last big races of 2021.
1 Comment
Post a Comment