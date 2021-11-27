Pinkbike Primer - Super D Returns at the Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021

Nov 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Keegan Wright keeping it low in the green room.
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
CRANKWORX SUMMER SERIES NZ 2021


Coming in hot off the heels of Crankworx Rotorua next up is the Summer Series NZ that returns after the successful BC version in 2020. Similar to last year's event the Summer Series NZ will see riders take on your normal Crankworx events across a variety of locations and venues. To close out the racing calendar this year Crankworx has moved the Summer Series to New Zealand with stops at Alexandra, Queenstown, Cardrona and Wānaka.

Excited yet? Here's everything you need to know about the last big event of the year.


The Locations


c Tim Bardsley-Smith
Photo: Tim Bardsley-Smith

Stop 1: Alexandra

Racing at the Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021 kicks off in Alexandra between November 27 to 28. Alexandra will only host one event with the Super D racing. For this event, riders will take on a course covering the Appendix, Hazard County, 5th Amendment and Drainpipe trails.


Mountain Biking at Queenstown Bike Park McNearly Gnarly DQ Full Use DQ commissioned photo shoot - photographer Jay French
Photo: Jay French

Stop 2: Queenstown

For the second stop of the Summer Series riders will make their way to Queenstown for events between December 3 to 5. Queenstown hosts two races with the DH and Pump Track Racing. The DH takes place on December 4 with racers taking on the Armageddon, Rock Garden, Grundy and Fundy (Black Beard Line) trails. There is also a new race line at the bottom of Thundergoat.

The second event in Queenstown is the Pump Track, this takes place on December 5 and there will be a live broadcast for everyone to tune in and watch.


Cardrona Photo Callum Wood
Photo: Callum Wood

Stop 3: Cardrona

Stop three heads to Cardrona for two days of racing on December 8 and 9. Cardrona features the air DH race where riders will take on the Mile High Club and Morning Glory trails.


Photo Finlay Woods
Photo: Finlay Woods

Stop 4: Wānaka

The final round takes place at Wānaka on December 11 and 12 for the Dual Slalom. This is the final event of the week and the last chance for riders to get points in the Summer Series overall standings. The Wānaka Dual Slalom will also be a live broadcast event.


The Schedule


Bubba Warren on his way to 3rd place.

Saturday, 27th November

Alexandra Super D: Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Alexandra Super D: Pro Training - 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm


Sunday, 28th November

Alexandra Super D: CWNEXT Race Runs - 9:15 am – 2:00 pm
Alexandra Super D: Amateur Race Runs - 9:45 am – 2:30 pm
Alexandra Super D: Pro Race Runs - 10:15 am – 3:00 pm


Friday, 3rd December

Queenstown DH: Track Walk - 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Queenstown DH: Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 12:00 pm – 2:45 pm
Queenstown DH: Pro Training - 3:15 pm – 6:00 pm


Saturday, 4th December

Queenstown Pump Track: Pro Training - 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Queenstown DH: Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Queenstown Pump Track: Pro Qualifiers - 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Queenstown DH: Amateur & CWNEXT Race Runs - 11:45 am – 1:00 pm
Queenstown DH: Pro Training - 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Queenstown Pump Track: Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Queenstown DH: Pro Finals - 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Queenstown Pump Track: Amateur & CWNEXT Qualifiers - 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm


George Brannigan racing his way into 3rd.

Sunday, 5th December

Queenstown Pump Track: Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 8:00 am – 9:00 am
Queenstown Pump Track: Amateur & CWNEXT Ladders + Finals - 9:00 am – 11:30 am
Queenstown Pump Track: Pro Training - 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Queenstown Pump Track: Pro Round 32 & 16 - 2:15 pm – 4:00 pm
Queenstown Pump Track: Pro Finals - 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm - LIVE BROADCAST


Wednesday, 8th December

Cardrona Air DH: Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 11:00 am – 1:30 pm
Cardrona Air DH: Pro Training - 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm


Thursday, 9th December

Cardrona Air DH: Amateur & CWNEXT Training - 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Cardrona Air DH: Pro Training - 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Cardrona Air DH: Amateur & CWNEXT Race Runs - 1:15 pm – 2:00 pm
Cardrona Air DH: Pro Race Runs - 2:15 pm – 3:15 pm



Saturday, 11th December

Wanaka Dual Slalom: Pro Training - 8:30 am – 10:00 am
Wanaka Dual Slalom: Pro Qualifiers - 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Wanaka Dual Slalom: Pro Round 32 - 11:30 am – 12:15 pm
Wanaka Dual Slalom: Amateur Training - 12:15 pm – 1:45 pm
Wanaka Dual Slalom: CWNEXT Training - 1:45 pm – 2:15 pm
Wanaka Dual Slalom: CWNEXT Qualifiers - 2:15 pm – 3:30 pm
Wanaka Dual Slalom: CWNEXT Finals - 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm


Sunday, 12th December

Wanaka Dual Slalom: Amateur Training - 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Wanaka Dual Slalom: Amateur Qualifiers - 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Wanaka Dual Slalom: Amateur Finals - 11:00 am – 11:30 am
Wanaka Dual Slalom: Pro Training - 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Wanaka Dual Slalom: Pro Round of 16 - 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Wanaka Dual Slalom: Pro Finals - 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm - LIVE BROADCAST


Rider List


Pro Women

Pro Men


How to watch


To keep up with all the action from each Crankworx Summer Series round we will be providing our own coverage of the event alongside the live streams of select races so you can stay in the loop on some of the last big races of 2021.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Pinkbike Primer Crankworx Summer Series 2021


Must Read This Week
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
63677 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
57366 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
57107 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
55237 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
51929 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
43984 views
Revenue Round Up: 'A Lull in the Cycling Boom'
38562 views
Opinion: How Many Batteries Does a Mountain Bike Really Need?
35846 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 ^^^ this is awesome and helps us northern hemisphere riders get through the col, short days ❣️

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008677
Mobile Version of Website