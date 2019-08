Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Whistler 2019

Thank you to our official hotel partners, the Aava Hotel Whistler and the Sundial Boutique Hotel. Without them our Crankworx Whistler coverage would not be possible.

2018 Results:



Women



1st. Georgia Astle (CAN) 14:29

2nd. Claire Buchar (CAN)+8.57

3rd. Tracey Hannah (AUS) +10.00

4th. Casey Brown (CAN) +18.52

5th. Morgane Charre (FRA) +21.77

Men



1st. Sam Hill (AUS) 12:46.84

2nd. Jacob Dickson (IRL) +1.67

3rd. Samuel Blenkinsop (NZL) +3.25

4th. Henry Fitzgerald (CAN) +9.91

5th. Chris Kovarik (AUS) +12.73



CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized

2018 Results:

Women:

1st. Cecile RAVANEL 47:24.95

2nd. Isabeau COURDURIER +1:25.18

3rd. Noga KOREM +2:50.40

4th. Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +2:57.85

5th. Katy WINTON +3:10.56

6th. Christina CHAPPETTA +3:37.75

7th. Anita GEHRIG +3:38.89

8th. Brittany PHELAN +4:03.34

9th. Becky COOK +4:27.47

10th. Morgane CHARRE +4:32.62

Men:

1st. Martin MAES 41:01.99

2nd. Sam HILL +0:41.74

3rd. Eddie MASTERS +0:46.55

4th. Florian NICOLAI +1:11.16

5th. Yoann BARELLI +1:20.48

6th. Remi GAUVIN +1:21.52

7th. Jared GRAVES+1:31.54

8th. Robin WALLNER +1:32.51

9th. Dimitri TORDO +1:38.82

10th. Richie RUDE +1:41.44



Air DH

2018 Results:

Women



1. Jill KINTNER 4:23.52

2. Vaea VERBEECK +0.40

3. Casey BROWN +3.78

4. Georgia ASTLE +4.67

5. Leonie PICTON +6.85

6. Manon CARPENTER +7.06

7. Danielle BEECROFT +7.91

8. Anneke BEERTEN +8.09

9. Christina CHAPPETTA +10.99

10. Anita GEHRIG +11.61

Men



1. Finn ILES 3:58.06

2. Magnus MANSON +2.29

3. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +2.56

4. Samuel BLENKINSOP +3.41

5. Adrien LORON +4.01

6. Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS +4.57

7. Cody KELLEY +4.78

8. Lee JACKSON +5.88

9. Henry FITZGERALD +5.94

10. Connor FEARON +6.41



100% Dual Slalom Whistler

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:

Men



1. Kyle STRAIT

2. Austin WARREN

3. Tomas SLAVIK

4. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN

Women



1. Danielle BEECROFT

2. Jill KINTNER

3. Anneke BEERTEN

4. Kialani HINES



Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by SPANK

Men



1. Allan Cooke

2. Carson Storch

3. Thomas Vanderham

Women



1. Casey Brown

2. Manon Carpenter

3. Jaime Hill



RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:

Men



1. Collin Hudson

2. Chaney Guennet

3. Tomas Lemoine

Women



1. Caroline Buchanan

2. Jill Kintner

3. Kialani Hines



CLIF Speed & Style

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:

Pro:

Best Trick

Red Bull Joyride

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:

Red Bull Joyride



1. Nicholi Rogatkin 96.50

2. Brett Rheeder 94.50

3. Erik Fedko 88.25

Riverside Women’s Only Jump Jam



1. Caroline Buchanan

2. Stephanie Nychka

3. Sarah Walter



Canadian Open DH presented by iXS

Live Broadcast Event

2018 Results:

Men



1. Troy BROSNAN

2. Connor FEARON

3. Magnus MANSON

4. Samuel BLENKINSOP



Women



1. Tracey HANNAH

2. Casey BROWN

3. Vaea VERBEECK

4. Carolin GEHRIG



Crankworx Whistler is the original, the biggest, and the best stop on the Crankworx World Tour. Crankworx was born in Whistler in 2004 and every year since then the festival has returned. In recent years, it's been coupled with an Enduro World Series round, with many racers staying on to watch and compete in events throughout the entire week.The lift lines are long and the village is crowded, but the nightlife is unbeatable and there are no doubts that Whistler isplace to be next week if you're a mountain biker. The who's who of mountain biking descends on Whistler for two weeks annually and once you've been you'll want to come back. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the biggest bike festival of the year.Whistler is renowned for its legendary bike park and huge network of trails in the Whistler Valley. Riders flock to this Disneyland that is synonymous with mountain biking from around the world annually.The Best Trick competition makes a comeback for 2019 so there are ten main events in Whistler this year. There are also plenty of other things to see and do in the time in between watching them. There are clinics hosted by SRAM, the Liv women’s-only A-Line session, autograph signings, Kidsworx, the Deep Summer and Dirt Diaries photo and video competition screenings, as well as the expo and demo area. See the full schedule here Brutal. Arduous. Exhausting. All terms that riders associate with the infamous Crankworx classic, the Garbanzo DH. Starting from the top of the Garbanzo lift, 1180m above the village, the course is 7km in length and uses a selection of Whistler's most classic trails. The mixture of classic bike park, rock slabs, tech and plenty of flat-out, high-speed sections keeps even the most seasoned pros on their toes. New for this year, the event will kick off the festival.PDT - Friday August 9th 5:00 pmCEST - Saturday, August 10th 1:00 amWhistler returns this year as the most-raced EWS venue ever. The race is famed for long, physical days and technical trails and is loved and feared in equal measure by riders. Read the Pinkbike Primer for EWS Whistler 2019 here PDT - Saturday August 10th 4:00pm (Day 1)CEST - Sunday August 11th 12am - 3:30am (Day 1)PDT - Sunday August 11th 8:00am (Day 2)Sunday August 11th 4:00 pm (Day 2)Full results here Air DH is held on Whistler Bike Park's iconic A-Line trail, which some people refer to as the only trail in the world. A-Line is filled with numerous high-speed berms, a technical rock section and more jumps than you can shake a stick at.PDT - Tuesday, August 13th 11:45amCEST - Tuesday, August 13th 7:30 pmWhether your background is in downhill racing, pump track, or freeride, each rider has a unique set of advantages. Look out for this amazing event on Wednesday at a new location at Base II.PST - Wednesday, August 14th 5:00pmCEST - Thursday, August 15th 2:00 amThe competition returns to the infamous Crabapple Hits for another year.PDT - Thursday August 15th 3:30 pmCEST - Thursday August 15th 11:30 pmThe Pump Track sees two riders line up head-to-head and drop into a maze of berms and rollers, each racing to cross the finish line first. The catch? No pedaling allowed.PST - Thursday August 15th 8:00pmCEST - Friday August 16th 5:00 amOffering a mix of Slopestyle and Dual Slalom, the CLIF Speed and Style offers exhilarating racing as riders try and to be both fast and stylish. You can expect backflips, tailwhips and crashes as everyone pushes their limits. Look out for this amazing event on Friday at a new location at Base II. There will also be a women's competition. More on that here PST - Friday, August 16th 6:00pmCEST - Saturday, August 17th 3:00 am1st. Tomas Lemoine2nd. Greg Watts3rd. Sam ReynoldsThe Best Trick competition returns to Whistler.PDT - Friday August 16th 8:00 pmCEST - Saturday August 17th 4:00amIt's the biggest event of the year on the slopestyle calendar, and the final stop in the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship series. All of the top riders lay it all out there showing their dedication and desire to win. It was the 2018 Pinkbike Event of the Year last year when Rogatkin took the elusive Crankworx Triple Crown of Slopestyle. Could Brett Rheeder get redemption with a win this year?PDT - Saturday August 17th 4:30 pmCEST - Sunday August 18th 12:30 amThe big downhill race of the event brings the week to a close on Sunday. The event takes in some of Whistler's most technical trails and, although Heckler's Rock is no more, the atmosphere will still be electric.PDT - Sunday August 18th 2:00 pmCEST - Sunday August 18th 11:00 pmComing out for Crankworx Whistler? Pinkbike is giving a salute to the 80s and we want you to join us. Scroll through for a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, and activities happening throughout the event. We will have a full squad out including: Jason Lucas, Brett Tippie, Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer, the rest of our editorial team, and more.1st // Thomas Lemoine // FRA // 3802nd // Keegan Wright // NZL // 3223rd // Adrien Loron // FRA // 3114th // Billy Meaclem // NZL // 2765th // Bas Van Steenbergen // CAN // 2591st // Vaea Verbeeck // CAN // 4472nd // Kialani HINES // USA // 3533rd // Anneke Beerten // NED // 3414th // Tracey Hannah // AUS // 2005th // Danielle BEECROFT // AUS // 199Get ready to show your skills for picking winners and you could be in the running to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler in 2020, a RockShox Lyrik and a Maxxis prize pack. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million, you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Innsbruck live broadcast. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible.