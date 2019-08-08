Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 8, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Vaea Verbeecks scrub technique was impeccable today and saw her send it to second
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
CRANKWORX WHISTLER 2019
Words by Sarah Moore



Crankworx Whistler is the original, the biggest, and the best stop on the Crankworx World Tour. Crankworx was born in Whistler in 2004 and every year since then the festival has returned. In recent years, it's been coupled with an Enduro World Series round, with many racers staying on to watch and compete in events throughout the entire week.

The lift lines are long and the village is crowded, but the nightlife is unbeatable and there are no doubts that Whistler is the place to be next week if you're a mountain biker. The who's who of mountain biking descends on Whistler for two weeks annually and once you've been you'll want to come back. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the biggest bike festival of the year.


The Location

Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails

Remi Gauvin came 6th doing it for the hometown crowd.
Dual Speed and Style - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Whistler is renowned for its legendary bike park and huge network of trails in the Whistler Valley. Riders flock to this Disneyland that is synonymous with mountain biking from around the world annually.



The Schedule

The Best Trick competition makes a comeback for 2019 so there are ten main events in Whistler this year. There are also plenty of other things to see and do in the time in between watching them. There are clinics hosted by SRAM, the Liv women’s-only A-Line session, autograph signings, Kidsworx, the Deep Summer and Dirt Diaries photo and video competition screenings, as well as the expo and demo area. See the full schedule here.


Garbanzo DH
Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Brutal. Arduous. Exhausting. All terms that riders associate with the infamous Crankworx classic, the Garbanzo DH. Starting from the top of the Garbanzo lift, 1180m above the village, the course is 7km in length and uses a selection of Whistler's most classic trails. The mixture of classic bike park, rock slabs, tech and plenty of flat-out, high-speed sections keeps even the most seasoned pros on their toes. New for this year, the event will kick off the festival.

When?
PDT - Friday August 9th 5:00 pm
CEST - Saturday, August 10th 1:00 am

2018 Results:

Women

1st. Georgia Astle (CAN) 14:29
2nd. Claire Buchar (CAN)+8.57
3rd. Tracey Hannah (AUS) +10.00
4th. Casey Brown (CAN) +18.52
5th. Morgane Charre (FRA) +21.77
Men

1st. Sam Hill (AUS) 12:46.84
2nd. Jacob Dickson (IRL) +1.67
3rd. Samuel Blenkinsop (NZL) +3.25
4th. Henry Fitzgerald (CAN) +9.91
5th. Chris Kovarik (AUS) +12.73

Full Results.



CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized
Some may have noticed Ruaridh Cunningham is riding with the 387 number plate today. It was to honer his uncle who was a policeman in Vancouver and was killed in the line of duty last year. His badge number was 387.

Whistler returns this year as the most-raced EWS venue ever. The race is famed for long, physical days and technical trails and is loved and feared in equal measure by riders. Read the Pinkbike Primer for EWS Whistler 2019 here.

When?
PDT - Saturday August 10th 4:00pm (Day 1)
CEST - Sunday August 11th 12am - 3:30am (Day 1)

PDT - Sunday August 11th 8:00am (Day 2)
Sunday August 11th 4:00 pm (Day 2)

2018 Results:
Women:
1st. Cecile RAVANEL 47:24.95
2nd. Isabeau COURDURIER +1:25.18
3rd. Noga KOREM +2:50.40
4th. Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +2:57.85
5th. Katy WINTON +3:10.56
6th. Christina CHAPPETTA +3:37.75
7th. Anita GEHRIG +3:38.89
8th. Brittany PHELAN +4:03.34
9th. Becky COOK +4:27.47
10th. Morgane CHARRE +4:32.62
Men:
1st. Martin MAES 41:01.99
2nd. Sam HILL +0:41.74
3rd. Eddie MASTERS +0:46.55
4th. Florian NICOLAI +1:11.16
5th. Yoann BARELLI +1:20.48
6th. Remi GAUVIN +1:21.52
7th. Jared GRAVES+1:31.54
8th. Robin WALLNER +1:32.51
9th. Dimitri TORDO +1:38.82
10th. Richie RUDE +1:41.44

Full results here.



Air DH
Bernard Kerr has one of the most horizontal whips in the business.

Air DH is held on Whistler Bike Park's iconic A-Line trail, which some people refer to as the only trail in the world. A-Line is filled with numerous high-speed berms, a technical rock section and more jumps than you can shake a stick at.

When?
PDT - Tuesday, August 13th 11:45am
CEST - Tuesday, August 13th 7:30 pm

2018 Results:
Women

1. Jill KINTNER 4:23.52
2. Vaea VERBEECK +0.40
3. Casey BROWN +3.78
4. Georgia ASTLE +4.67
5. Leonie PICTON +6.85
6. Manon CARPENTER +7.06
7. Danielle BEECROFT +7.91
8. Anneke BEERTEN +8.09
9. Christina CHAPPETTA +10.99
10. Anita GEHRIG +11.61
Men

1. Finn ILES 3:58.06
2. Magnus MANSON +2.29
3. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +2.56
4. Samuel BLENKINSOP +3.41
5. Adrien LORON +4.01
6. Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS +4.57
7. Cody KELLEY +4.78
8. Lee JACKSON +5.88
9. Henry FITZGERALD +5.94
10. Connor FEARON +6.41

Full results.



100% Dual Slalom Whistler
Second place for Jill Kintner

Whether your background is in downhill racing, pump track, or freeride, each rider has a unique set of advantages. Look out for this amazing event on Wednesday at a new location at Base II.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

PST - Wednesday, August 14th 5:00pm
CEST - Thursday, August 15th 2:00 am


2018 Results:
Men

1. Kyle STRAIT
2. Austin WARREN
3. Tomas SLAVIK
4. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN
Women

1. Danielle BEECROFT
2. Jill KINTNER
3. Anneke BEERTEN
4. Kialani HINES

Full results.



Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by SPANK
Women s champ Casey Brown can really get it sideways

The competition returns to the infamous Crabapple Hits for another year.

When?

PDT - Thursday August 15th 3:30 pm
CEST - Thursday August 15th 11:30 pm


Men

1. Allan Cooke
2. Carson Storch
3. Thomas Vanderham
Women

1. Casey Brown
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Jaime Hill

Full Results.



RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge
Crankworx Whistler 2018 Rockshox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge.

The Pump Track sees two riders line up head-to-head and drop into a maze of berms and rollers, each racing to cross the finish line first. The catch? No pedaling allowed.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

PST - Thursday August 15th 8:00pm
CEST - Friday August 16th 5:00 am


2018 Results:
Men

1. Collin Hudson
2. Chaney Guennet
3. Tomas Lemoine
Women

1. Caroline Buchanan
2. Jill Kintner
3. Kialani Hines

Full results.



CLIF Speed & Style

Offering a mix of Slopestyle and Dual Slalom, the CLIF Speed and Style offers exhilarating racing as riders try and to be both fast and stylish. You can expect backflips, tailwhips and crashes as everyone pushes their limits. Look out for this amazing event on Friday at a new location at Base II. There will also be a women's competition. More on that here.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

PST - Friday, August 16th 6:00pm
CEST - Saturday, August 17th 3:00 am

2018 Results:
Pro:

1st. Tomas Lemoine
2nd. Greg Watts
3rd. Sam Reynolds

Full results.



Best Trick

The Best Trick competition returns to Whistler.

When?
PDT - Friday August 16th 8:00 pm
CEST - Saturday August 17th 4:00am



Red Bull Joyride

It's the biggest event of the year on the slopestyle calendar, and the final stop in the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship series. All of the top riders lay it all out there showing their dedication and desire to win. It was the 2018 Pinkbike Event of the Year last year when Rogatkin took the elusive Crankworx Triple Crown of Slopestyle. Could Brett Rheeder get redemption with a win this year?


When?
Live Broadcast Event

PDT - Saturday August 17th 4:30 pm
CEST - Sunday August 18th 12:30 am

2018 Results:
Red Bull Joyride

1. Nicholi Rogatkin 96.50
2. Brett Rheeder 94.50
3. Erik Fedko 88.25
Riverside Women’s Only Jump Jam

1. Caroline Buchanan
2. Stephanie Nychka
3. Sarah Walter

Full results.



Canadian Open DH presented by iXS
Tracey Hannah was pinned on every run and none of the other women could even come close.

The big downhill race of the event brings the week to a close on Sunday. The event takes in some of Whistler's most technical trails and, although Heckler's Rock is no more, the atmosphere will still be electric.


When?

Live Broadcast Event

PDT - Sunday August 18th 2:00 pm
CEST - Sunday August 18th 11:00 pm

2018 Results:
Men

1. Troy BROSNAN
2. Connor FEARON
3. Magnus MANSON
4. Samuel BLENKINSOP

Women

1. Tracey HANNAH
2. Casey BROWN
3. Vaea VERBEECK
4. Carolin GEHRIG

Full results.



Pinkbike Events
Pinkbike 80 s Party - Crankworx Whistler

Coming out for Crankworx Whistler? Pinkbike is giving a salute to the 80s and we want you to join us. Scroll through for a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, and activities happening throughout the event. We will have a full squad out including: Jason Lucas, Brett Tippie, Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer, the rest of our editorial team, and more.

Find out all the details here.



Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!



What Happened Last Rounds?


Read the Ultimate Guide to Crankworx Rotorua here.
Read the Ultimate Guide to Crankworx Innsbruck here




King and Queen of Crankworx Standings

Tomas Lemoine stretched out.

King of Crankworx

1st // Thomas Lemoine // FRA // 380
2nd // Keegan Wright // NZL // 322
3rd // Adrien Loron // FRA // 311
4th // Billy Meaclem // NZL // 276
5th // Bas Van Steenbergen // CAN // 259

Queen of Crankworx

1st // Vaea Verbeeck // CAN // 447
2nd // Kialani HINES // USA // 353
3rd // Anneke Beerten // NED // 341
4th // Tracey Hannah // AUS // 200
5th // Danielle BEECROFT // AUS // 199




Fantasy League


Get ready to show your skills for picking winners and you could be in the running to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler in 2020, a RockShox Lyrik and a Maxxis prize pack. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million, you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Innsbruck live broadcast. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible. For every event, you can select your dream team. You can change out your team up to the start of each live broadcast event.




MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Primer Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019


1 Comment

  • + 2
 We accidentally took a trip to Whistler during Crankworx a few years back, I thought it would suck, but it very much did not, we were still able to ride all the trails we wanted to, both on and off the mountain and saw all the pros dinking about.

Post a Comment



