Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Whistler 2023

Crankworx Whistler is the original, the biggest and the best stop on the Crankworx World Tour. Ahead of a packed week of racing, riding and fresh tech here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Whistler.Whistler is renowned for its legendary bike park and huge network of trails in the Whistler Valley. Riders flock to this Disneyland that is synonymous with mountain biking from around the world annually.PDT - Sunday, July 23: 16:00 - 18:00BST - Monday, July 24: 0:00 - 2:00CEST - Monday, July 24: 1:00 - 3:00PDT - Wednesday, July 26: 18:00 - 19:30BST - Thursday, July 27: 2:00 - 3:30CEST - Thursday, July 27: 3:00 - 4:30PDT - Thursday, July 27: 18:00 - 19:30BST - Friday, July 28: 2:00 - 3:30CEST - Friday, July 28: 3:00 - 4:30PDT - Friday, July 28: 17:30 - 19:30BST - Saturday, July 29: 1:30 - 3:30CEST - Saturday, July 29: 2:30 - 4:30PDT - Saturday, July 29: 16:30 - 19:00BST - Sunday, July 30: 0:30 - 3:00CEST - Sunday, July 30: 1:30 - 4:00- Saturday, July 22: 9:00 - 13:00- Sunday, July 23: 16:00 - 18:00- Monday, July 24: 9:00 - 14:00- Monday, July 24: 10:30 - 11:15- Tuesday, July 25: 16:45 - 18:15- Wednesday, July 26: 18:00 - 19:30- Thursday, July 27: 11:30 - 13:00- Thursday, July 27: 18:00 - 19:30- Friday, July 28: 17:30 - 19:30- Saturday, July 29: 16:30 - 19:00- Sunday July 30: 8:30 - 16:30