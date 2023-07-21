Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Whistler 2023

Crankworx Whistler is the original, the biggest and the best stop on the Crankworx World Tour. Ahead of a packed week of racing, riding and fresh tech here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Whistler.
The LocationWhistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails
Whistler is renowned for its legendary bike park and huge network of trails in the Whistler Valley. Riders flock to this Disneyland that is synonymous with mountain biking from around the world annually.
The Brodacast ScheduleRockshox Canadian Open DHWhen?Live Broadcast Event
PDT - Sunday, July 23: 16:00 - 18:00
BST - Monday, July 24: 0:00 - 2:00
CEST - Monday, July 24: 1:00 - 3:00Preliminary Rider List
Ultimate Pump Track ChallengeWhen?Live Broadcast Event
PDT - Wednesday, July 26: 18:00 - 19:30
BST - Thursday, July 27: 2:00 - 3:30
CEST - Thursday, July 27: 3:00 - 4:30Preliminary Rider List
Crankworx Whistler Dual SlalomWhen?Live Broadcast Event
PDT - Thursday, July 27: 18:00 - 19:30
BST - Friday, July 28: 2:00 - 3:30
CEST - Friday, July 28: 3:00 - 4:30Preliminary Rider List
Outdoor Research Speed & Style WhistlerWhen?Live Broadcast Event
PDT - Friday, July 28: 17:30 - 19:30
BST - Saturday, July 29: 1:30 - 3:30
CEST - Saturday, July 29: 2:30 - 4:30Preliminary Rider List
Red Bull JoyrideWhen?Live Broadcast Event
PDT - Saturday, July 29: 16:30 - 19:00
BST - Sunday, July 30: 0:30 - 3:00
CEST - Sunday, July 30: 1:30 - 4:00Preliminary Rider List
Full Event ScheduleAll times in PDTKidsworx Enduro
- Saturday, July 22: 9:00 - 13:00Rockshox Canadian Open DH
- Sunday, July 23: 16:00 - 18:00Kidsworx B-Line DH
- Monday, July 24: 9:00 - 14:00Crankworx Whistler Adaptive DH
- Monday, July 24: 10:30 - 11:15SCOR Air DH Whistler
- Tuesday, July 25: 16:45 - 18:15Ultimate Pump Track Challenge
- Wednesday, July 26: 18:00 - 19:30Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC
- Thursday, July 27: 11:30 - 13:00Crankworx Whistler Dual Slalom
- Thursday, July 27: 18:00 - 19:30Outdoor Research Speed & Style Whistler
- Friday, July 28: 17:30 - 19:30Red Bull Joyride
- Saturday, July 29: 16:30 - 19:00Canadian Open Enduro
- Sunday July 30: 8:30 - 16:30
Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!