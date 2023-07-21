Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

photo
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
Crankworx Whistler 2023

Crankworx Whistler is the original, the biggest and the best stop on the Crankworx World Tour. Ahead of a packed week of racing, riding and fresh tech here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Whistler.


The Location

Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails

Tomas Lemoine on going all in I can t believe I had the courage to do it in the second run because I was almost going to be happy with second. But Joyride doesn t happen every week you know I said you re here you have a second chance try your best we ll see what happens
Hecklers line the section named The Corrie Hole

Whistler is renowned for its legendary bike park and huge network of trails in the Whistler Valley. Riders flock to this Disneyland that is synonymous with mountain biking from around the world annually.


The Brodacast Schedule



Rockshox Canadian Open DH

Gabe Neron wearing the Canada sleeve finishes the Canada Cup series with the over all points win today.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

PDT - Sunday, July 23: 16:00 - 18:00
BST - Monday, July 24: 0:00 - 2:00
CEST - Monday, July 24: 1:00 - 3:00


Preliminary Rider List

photo
photo


Ultimate Pump Track Challenge

Burbidge-Smith

When?
Live Broadcast Event

PDT - Wednesday, July 26: 18:00 - 19:30
BST - Thursday, July 27: 2:00 - 3:30
CEST - Thursday, July 27: 3:00 - 4:30


Preliminary Rider List

photo
photo


Crankworx Whistler Dual Slalom

Focused in the start gate.

When?
Live Broadcast Event

PDT - Thursday, July 27: 18:00 - 19:30
BST - Friday, July 28: 2:00 - 3:30
CEST - Friday, July 28: 3:00 - 4:30


Preliminary Rider List

photo
photo


Outdoor Research Speed & Style Whistler

Such a sick trick with such a sick view

When?
Live Broadcast Event

PDT - Friday, July 28: 17:30 - 19:30
BST - Saturday, July 29: 1:30 - 3:30
CEST - Saturday, July 29: 2:30 - 4:30


Preliminary Rider List

photo
photo


Red Bull Joyride

Hupert spent the most time in the dish doing 1.5 laps before bar spinning out

When?
Live Broadcast Event

PDT - Saturday, July 29: 16:30 - 19:00
BST - Sunday, July 30: 0:30 - 3:00
CEST - Sunday, July 30: 1:30 - 4:00


Preliminary Rider List

photo


Full Event Schedule

All times in PDT


Kidsworx Enduro - Saturday, July 22: 9:00 - 13:00
Rockshox Canadian Open DH - Sunday, July 23: 16:00 - 18:00
Kidsworx B-Line DH - Monday, July 24: 9:00 - 14:00
Crankworx Whistler Adaptive DH - Monday, July 24: 10:30 - 11:15
SCOR Air DH Whistler - Tuesday, July 25: 16:45 - 18:15
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge - Wednesday, July 26: 18:00 - 19:30
Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC - Thursday, July 27: 11:30 - 13:00
Crankworx Whistler Dual Slalom - Thursday, July 27: 18:00 - 19:30
Outdoor Research Speed & Style Whistler - Friday, July 28: 17:30 - 19:30
Red Bull Joyride - Saturday, July 29: 16:30 - 19:00
Canadian Open Enduro - Sunday July 30: 8:30 - 16:30

Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!


