Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


Pinkbike Primer
2024 Crankworx
WHISTLER

Crankworx Whistler is the original, the biggest and the best stop on the Crankworx World Tour, expect many of the world's best riders to go head-to-head across a week of different events.

Ahead of a packed week of racing, riding and fresh tech here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Whistler.



The Location

Download the Trailforks App
Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails

Tomas Lemoine on going all in I can t believe I had the courage to do it in the second run because I was almost going to be happy with second. But Joyride doesn t happen every week you know I said you re here you have a second chance try your best we ll see what happens
Hecklers line the section named The Corrie Hole

Whistler is renowned for its legendary bike park and huge network of trails in the Whistler Valley. Riders flock to this Disneyland that is synonymous with mountain biking from around the world annually.


The Schedule


The 2024 Crankworx Whistler festival has a packed schedule of events with plenty of racing outside of the pro events.

You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Whistler here.

We have a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, rides & more here.

All times in PDT

Friday, July 19


RockShox Canadian Open DH: Training – Group A / 9:00 - 12:00
Kidsworx Enduro: Open Course training / 10:00 - 14:30
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Training – Group B / 12:00 - 14:30
SRAM x Indigenous Women Outdoors Crankworx Rideout: / 12:00 - 17:00
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Training – Group C / 14:30 - 17:00
Pinkbike Crankworx Kickoff Party: / 19:00 - 1:00, July 20


Saturday, July 20


RockShox Canadian Open DH: Training – Group A / 8:00 - 9:15
Kidsworx Enduro: Race / 9:00 - 13:00
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Seeding – Group A / 9:15 - 11:45
Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle : / 10:00 - 16:00
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Training – Group B, C / 12:00 - 13:15
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Finals – Group B / 13:30 - 15:30
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Finals – Group C / 16:00 - 18:15

Sunday, July 21


Liv A-Line Women’s Only Session: / 9:00 - 12:30
Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle: / 10:00 - 16:00
Kidsworx B Line DH: Open Course Training / 10:00 - 14:00
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Training – Group A / 10:15 - 12:15
Kidsworx Scavenger Hunt: / 11:00 - 14:30
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Finals – Group A / 12:30 - 15:15
Adaptive DH Flow: Open Course Training / 14:00 - 16:00
RockShox Canadian Open DH: Finals – Group A / 15:30 - 18:00 LIVE BROADCAST

If it weren t for the one and done format I have no doubt we d have seen Fedko several places higher up the board.

Monday July 22


Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Training / 8:00 - 10:30
Trailforks Trail Challenge: / 10:00 - 18:00
Adaptive Flow DH: / 10:30 - 11:00
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Qualification / 10:30 - 12:30
Kidsworx B Line DH: Race / 11:00 - 15:00
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: CWNext (U19), Amateur and Adaptive Finals / 13:00 - 15:45
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: CWNext (U15 and U17) Finals / 15:45 - 18:00
Aspire: / 17:30 - 21:00
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Awards / 18:15 - 18:30

Tuesday, July 23


Red Bull Joyride: Training / 9:00 - 13:00
Trailforks Trail Challenge: / 10:00 - 18:00
Garbanzo DH: Training – Group A / 10:15 - 12:15
RockShox Kidsworx Pump Track Clinic: / 13:00 - 16:00
Adaptive Tech DH: / 14:15 - 14:30
Garbanzo DH: Finals / 14:30 - 18:00
Red Bull Joyride: Training / 16:00 - 20:00
Garbanzo DH: Awards / 18:15 - 18:45
Deep Summer: / 19:30 - 21:30

Wednesday, July 24


Crankworx Whistler Air DH: Amateur Training / 8:45 - 10:30
Red Bull Joyride: Training / 9:00 - 13:00
Adaptive Jam: / 10:00 - 15:00
Trailforks Trail Challenge: / 10:00 - 18:00
Crankworx Whistler Air DH: Amateur Finals / 10:30 - 14:00
Kidsworx Dual Slalom Clinic: / 14:00 - 16:30
Crankworx Whistler Air DH: Pro Training / 14:15 - 15:45
Crankworx Whistler Air DH: Pro Finals / 15:45 - 17:45
Red Bull Joyride: Training / 16:00 - 20:00
Liv X Ladies AllRide Lost Lake Social Ride: / 17:30 - 19:00
Official Whip-Off Championships presented by POC: / 18:00 - 19:30
Dirt Diaries: / 19:30 - 21:30

Thursday, July 25


Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: Pro Training / 8:30 - 10:45
Red Bull Joyride: Training / 9:00 - 13:00
Trailforks Trail Challenge: / 10:00 - 18:00
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: Pro Qualification, Round 32 + Round 16 / 10:45 - 13:15
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: Pro Finals / 13:30 - 15:00 LIVE BROADCAST
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge: Pro Training / 15:30 - 16:45
Red Bull Joyride: Training / 16:00 - 20:00
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge: Pro Qualification, Round 32 + Round 16 / 16:45 - 18:45
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge: Pro Finals / 19:00 - 20:30 LIVE BROADCAST

Friday, July 26


Outdoor Research Speed & Style: Training / 8:30 - 10:30
Red Bull Joyride: Training / 9:00 - 13:00
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge: CWNext Training / 9:00 - 10:30
Trailforks Trail Challenge: / 10:00 - 18:00
Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle: / 10:00 - 16:00
Kidsworx Scavenger Hunt: / 10:00 - 13:30
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge: CWNext Qualification & Ladders / 10:30 - 13:00
Pinkbike Tattoos by Taj: / 12:00 - 18:00
Outdoor Research Speed & Style: Qualification, Round of 32 + Round of 16 / 13:45 - 16:45
Red Bull Joyride: Training / 16:00 - 20:00
Outdoor Research Speed & Style: Training / 16:45 - 17:15
Outdoor Research Speed & Style: Finals / 17:30 - 19:30 LIVE BROADCAST
Trailforks x WORCA Benefit Bash: Training / 20:00 - 1:00, July 27

Saturday, July 27


Red Bull Joyride: Training / 8:00 - 15:45
Kidsworx Pump Track: Race / 9:00 - 12:00
Canadian Open Enduro: Training / 9:00 - 17:00
Trailforks Trail Challenge: / 10:00 - 18:00
Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle: / 10:00 - 14:30
Red Bull Joyride: Finals / 16:00 - 18:30 LIVE BROADCAST

Sunday, July 28


Canadian Open Enduro: Finals / 8:30 - 16:30
Kidsworx Dual Slalom: Race / 9:00 - 12:00
Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle: / 10:00 - 16:00


What's the Weather Expected to be?



Friday, July 19

Abundant sunshine // 29°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/h

Saturday, July 20

Hot with long periods of sunshine; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside // 34°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/h

Sunday July 21

Hot with sun and some clouds; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside // 34°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Monday, July 22

Very warm with plenty of sun // 32°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Tuesday, July 23

Mostly sunny and cooler but pleasant // 23°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Wednesday, July 24

Nice with sun and some clouds // 24°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Thursday, July 25

Cloudy and cooler; a touch of afternoon rain // 19°C // 55% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Friday, July 26

Sunny periods // 22°C // 4% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Saturday, July 27

Considerable cloudiness with a touch of rain // 21°C // 55% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Sunday, July 28

A touch of morning rain; otherwise, mostly cloudy // 20°C // 57% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h


Weather forecast as of Friday, July 19 from Accuweather.


Event Breakdown


RockShox Canadian Open DH - July 21

Patrick Laffey corner smashing

Rider List (Preliminary)

Garbanzo DH - July 23

Adrien Loron taking the high line and securing himself a silver medal.


Rider List (Preliminary)

Crankworx Whistler Air DH - July 24

Seeing Jill s name back on the start list was a welcome surprise


Rider List (Preliminary)

Official Whip-Off Championships presented by POC - July 24

photo


Rider List (Preliminary)

Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler - July 25

photo


Rider List (Preliminary)

Ultimate Pump Track Challenge - July 25

Up close and personal


Rider List (Preliminary)

Outdoor Research Speed & Style - July 26

Harriet Burbidge-Smith


Rider List (Preliminary)

Red Bull Joyride - July 27

With the prospect of only getting one run in Lemoine went all in.


Rider List (Preliminary)

photo


Canadian Open Enduro - July 28

Photographer: Chris Pilling


Rider List (Preliminary)

How to Follow the Racing?


Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Whistler coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.

Sunday, July 21 - RockShox Canadian Open DH / PDT 15:30 / BST 23:30 / CEST 0:30 July 22 / NZST 10:30 July 22 / AEST 8:30 July 22 /
Thursday, July 25 - Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler / PDT 13:30 / BST 21:30 / CEST 22:30 / NZST 8:30 July 26 / AEST 6:30 July 26 /
Thursday, July 25 - Ultimate Pump Track Challenge / PDT 19:00/ BST 3:00 July 26 / CEST 4:00 July 26 / NZST 14:00 July 26 / AEST 12:00 July 26 /
Friday, July 26 - Outdoor Research Speed & Style / PDT 17:30 / BST 1:30 July 27 / CEST 2:30 July 27 / NZST 12:30 July 27 / AEST 10:30 July 27 /
Saturday, July 27 - Red Bull Joyride / PDT 16:00 / BST 0:00 July 28 / CEST 1:00 July 28 / NZST 11:00 July 28 / AEST 9:00 July 28 /

Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!


0 Comments







