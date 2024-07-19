Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Whistler 2024

Crankworx Whistler is the original, the biggest and the best stop on the Crankworx World Tour, expect many of the world's best riders to go head-to-head across a week of different events.
Ahead of a packed week of racing, riding and fresh tech here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Whistler.
The LocationWhistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails
Whistler is renowned for its legendary bike park and huge network of trails in the Whistler Valley. Riders flock to this Disneyland that is synonymous with mountain biking from around the world annually.
The Schedule
The 2024 Crankworx Whistler festival has a packed schedule of events with plenty of racing outside of the pro events.
You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Whistler here
.
We have a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, rides & more here
.All times in PDT
Friday, July 19
RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Training – Group A / 9:00 - 12:00Kidsworx Enduro:
Open Course training / 10:00 - 14:30RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Training – Group B / 12:00 - 14:30SRAM x Indigenous Women Outdoors Crankworx Rideout:
/ 12:00 - 17:00RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Training – Group C / 14:30 - 17:00Pinkbike Crankworx Kickoff Party:
/ 19:00 - 1:00, July 20
Saturday, July 20
RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Training – Group A / 8:00 - 9:15Kidsworx Enduro:
Race / 9:00 - 13:00RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Seeding – Group A / 9:15 - 11:45Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle :
/ 10:00 - 16:00RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Training – Group B, C / 12:00 - 13:15RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Finals – Group B / 13:30 - 15:30RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Finals – Group C / 16:00 - 18:15
Sunday, July 21
Liv A-Line Women’s Only Session:
/ 9:00 - 12:30Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle:
/ 10:00 - 16:00Kidsworx B Line DH:
Open Course Training / 10:00 - 14:00RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Training – Group A / 10:15 - 12:15Kidsworx Scavenger Hunt:
/ 11:00 - 14:30RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Finals – Group A / 12:30 - 15:15Adaptive DH Flow:
Open Course Training / 14:00 - 16:00RockShox Canadian Open DH:
Finals – Group A / 15:30 - 18:00 LIVE BROADCAST
Monday July 22
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Training / 8:00 - 10:30Trailforks Trail Challenge:
/ 10:00 - 18:00Adaptive Flow DH:
/ 10:30 - 11:00Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Qualification / 10:30 - 12:30Kidsworx B Line DH:
Race / 11:00 - 15:00Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
CWNext (U19), Amateur and Adaptive Finals / 13:00 - 15:45Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
CWNext (U15 and U17) Finals / 15:45 - 18:00Aspire:
/ 17:30 - 21:00Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Awards / 18:15 - 18:30
Tuesday, July 23
Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 9:00 - 13:00Trailforks Trail Challenge:
/ 10:00 - 18:00Garbanzo DH:
Training – Group A / 10:15 - 12:15RockShox Kidsworx Pump Track Clinic:
/ 13:00 - 16:00Adaptive Tech DH:
/ 14:15 - 14:30Garbanzo DH:
Finals / 14:30 - 18:00Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 16:00 - 20:00Garbanzo DH:
Awards / 18:15 - 18:45Deep Summer:
/ 19:30 - 21:30
Wednesday, July 24
Crankworx Whistler Air DH:
Amateur Training / 8:45 - 10:30Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 9:00 - 13:00Adaptive Jam:
/ 10:00 - 15:00Trailforks Trail Challenge:
/ 10:00 - 18:00Crankworx Whistler Air DH:
Amateur Finals / 10:30 - 14:00Kidsworx Dual Slalom Clinic:
/ 14:00 - 16:30Crankworx Whistler Air DH:
Pro Training / 14:15 - 15:45Crankworx Whistler Air DH:
Pro Finals / 15:45 - 17:45Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 16:00 - 20:00Liv X Ladies AllRide Lost Lake Social Ride:
/ 17:30 - 19:00Official Whip-Off Championships presented by POC:
/ 18:00 - 19:30Dirt Diaries:
/ 19:30 - 21:30
Thursday, July 25
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
Pro Training / 8:30 - 10:45Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 9:00 - 13:00Trailforks Trail Challenge:
/ 10:00 - 18:00Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
Pro Qualification, Round 32 + Round 16 / 10:45 - 13:15Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
Pro Finals / 13:30 - 15:00 LIVE BROADCASTUltimate Pump Track Challenge:
Pro Training / 15:30 - 16:45Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 16:00 - 20:00Ultimate Pump Track Challenge:
Pro Qualification, Round 32 + Round 16 / 16:45 - 18:45Ultimate Pump Track Challenge:
Pro Finals / 19:00 - 20:30 LIVE BROADCAST
Friday, July 26
Outdoor Research Speed & Style:
Training / 8:30 - 10:30Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 9:00 - 13:00Ultimate Pump Track Challenge:
CWNext Training / 9:00 - 10:30Trailforks Trail Challenge:
/ 10:00 - 18:00Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle:
/ 10:00 - 16:00Kidsworx Scavenger Hunt:
/ 10:00 - 13:30Ultimate Pump Track Challenge:
CWNext Qualification & Ladders / 10:30 - 13:00Pinkbike Tattoos by Taj:
/ 12:00 - 18:00Outdoor Research Speed & Style:
Qualification, Round of 32 + Round of 16 / 13:45 - 16:45Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 16:00 - 20:00Outdoor Research Speed & Style:
Training / 16:45 - 17:15Outdoor Research Speed & Style:
Finals / 17:30 - 19:30 LIVE BROADCASTTrailforks x WORCA Benefit Bash:
Training / 20:00 - 1:00, July 27
Saturday, July 27
Red Bull Joyride:
Training / 8:00 - 15:45Kidsworx Pump Track:
Race / 9:00 - 12:00Canadian Open Enduro:
Training / 9:00 - 17:00Trailforks Trail Challenge:
/ 10:00 - 18:00Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle:
/ 10:00 - 14:30Red Bull Joyride:
Finals / 16:00 - 18:30 LIVE BROADCAST
Sunday, July 28
Canadian Open Enduro:
Finals / 8:30 - 16:30Kidsworx Dual Slalom:
Race / 9:00 - 12:00Toyota Crankworx Bike Park Shuttle:
/ 10:00 - 16:00
What's the Weather Expected to be?Friday, July 19Abundant sunshine // 29°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/hSaturday, July 20Hot with long periods of sunshine; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside // 34°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/hSunday July 21Hot with sun and some clouds; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside // 34°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hMonday, July 22Very warm with plenty of sun // 32°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hTuesday, July 23Mostly sunny and cooler but pleasant // 23°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hWednesday, July 24Nice with sun and some clouds // 24°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hThursday, July 25Cloudy and cooler; a touch of afternoon rain // 19°C // 55% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday, July 26Sunny periods // 22°C // 4% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, July 27Considerable cloudiness with a touch of rain // 21°C // 55% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday, July 28A touch of morning rain; otherwise, mostly cloudy // 20°C // 57% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Friday, July 19 from Accuweather
.
Event BreakdownRockShox Canadian Open DH - July 21Rider List (Preliminary)
Garbanzo DH - July 23Rider List (Preliminary)
Crankworx Whistler Air DH - July 24Rider List (Preliminary)
Official Whip-Off Championships presented by POC - July 24Rider List (Preliminary)
[PI=26969671[/PI]
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler - July 25Rider List (Preliminary)
[PI=26969676[/PI]
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge - July 25Rider List (Preliminary)
[PI=26969678[/PI]
Outdoor Research Speed & Style - July 26Rider List (Preliminary)
[PI=26969701[/PI]
Red Bull Joyride - July 27Rider List (Preliminary)
Canadian Open Enduro - July 28Rider List (Preliminary)
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Whistler coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.Sunday, July 21
- RockShox Canadian Open DH / PDT 15:30 / BST 23:30 / CEST 0:30 July 22 / NZST 10:30 July 22 / AEST 8:30 July 22 /Thursday, July 25
- Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler / PDT 13:30 / BST 21:30 / CEST 22:30 / NZST 8:30 July 26 / AEST 6:30 July 26 /Thursday, July 25
- Ultimate Pump Track Challenge / PDT 19:00/ BST 3:00 July 26 / CEST 4:00 July 26 / NZST 14:00 July 26 / AEST 12:00 July 26 /Friday, July 26
- Outdoor Research Speed & Style / PDT 17:30 / BST 1:30 July 27 / CEST 2:30 July 27 / NZST 12:30 July 27 / AEST 10:30 July 27 /Saturday, July 27
- Red Bull Joyride / PDT 16:00 / BST 0:00 July 28 / CEST 1:00 July 28 / NZST 11:00 July 28 / AEST 9:00 July 28 /
Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!