Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Whistler 2024

Crankworx Whistler is the original, the biggest and the best stop on the Crankworx World Tour, expect many of the world's best riders to go head-to-head across a week of different events.Ahead of a packed week of racing, riding and fresh tech here's everything you need to know about Crankworx Whistler.Whistler is renowned for its legendary bike park and huge network of trails in the Whistler Valley. Riders flock to this Disneyland that is synonymous with mountain biking from around the world annually.The 2024 Crankworx Whistler festival has a packed schedule of events with plenty of racing outside of the pro events.You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Whistler here We have a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, rides & more here Training – Group A /Open Course training /Training – Group B /Training – Group C /Training – Group A /Race /Seeding – Group A /Training – Group B, C /Finals – Group B /Finals – Group C /Open Course Training /Training – Group A /Finals – Group A /Open Course Training /Finals – Group A /CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Training /CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Qualification /Race /CWNext (U19), Amateur and Adaptive Finals /CWNext (U15 and U17) Finals /CWNext, Amateur and Adaptive Awards /Training /Training – Group A /Finals /Training /Awards /Amateur Training /Training /Amateur Finals /Pro Training /Pro Finals /Training /Pro Training /Training /Pro Qualification, Round 32 + Round 16 /Pro Finals /Pro Training /Training /Pro Qualification, Round 32 + Round 16 /Pro Finals /Training /Training /CWNext Training /CWNext Qualification & Ladders /Qualification, Round of 32 + Round of 16 /Training /Training /Finals /Training /Training /Race /Training /Finals /Finals /Race /Weather forecast as of Friday, July 19 from Accuweather [PI=26969671[/PI][PI=26969676[/PI][PI=26969678[/PI][PI=26969701[/PI]Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Whistler coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.- RockShox Canadian Open DH / PDT 15:30 / BST 23:30 / CEST 0:30 July 22 / NZST 10:30 July 22 / AEST 8:30 July 22 /- Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler / PDT 13:30 / BST 21:30 / CEST 22:30 / NZST 8:30 July 26 / AEST 6:30 July 26 /- Ultimate Pump Track Challenge / PDT 19:00/ BST 3:00 July 26 / CEST 4:00 July 26 / NZST 14:00 July 26 / AEST 12:00 July 26 /- Outdoor Research Speed & Style / PDT 17:30 / BST 1:30 July 27 / CEST 2:30 July 27 / NZST 12:30 July 27 / AEST 10:30 July 27 /- Red Bull Joyride / PDT 16:00 / BST 0:00 July 28 / CEST 1:00 July 28 / NZST 11:00 July 28 / AEST 9:00 July 28 /