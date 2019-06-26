Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Canazei

With Martin Maes suspended from competing until after EWS Whistler, the top spot in the overall is far from locked up. Richie Rude is back from his suspension and while he won't be able to contend for the overall, he will be looking for the win. Will he be race ready after such a long time off the race course? That being said, Adrien Dailly spent an even longer time off the bike due to injury and was able to come back into the top five in Madeira, so I think it's more than possible for Rude to get a podium in Canazei. Florian Nicolai and Jesse Melamed look to be strong contenders for the overall at this point in the season and with Maes out of the running, but could there still be time in the second half of the season for Sam Hill to gain enough points to take the overall for the third year in a row?



On the women's side, Isabeau Courdurier has got to be thinking about holding on to the overall, but also whether or not she can make it a perfect season of wins. Ella Connoly will try to follow up her podium in Madeira with another, but Bex Baraona, Morgane Charre, and Noga Korem will also have the confidence that comes with having podiumed earlier in the season coming into this round and will be looking to earn valuable points to keep their standings in the overall. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau is one of the top women who has the speed to win, but hasn't had it come together yet this year. I'm expecting to see her turn it around in the second half of the season.