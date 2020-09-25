Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Finale Ligure 2020

The Venue

The Format and Stages

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4 (Queen Stage)

The Weather

Thursday, September 24 - Shakedown

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm // 25°C // 56% probability of precipitation // wind 17km/h



Friday, September 25 - Practice

VThunderstorms, some severe; partly sunny and windy // 20°C // 64% probablility of precipitation // wind 33km/h



Saturday, September 26 - Finals

Partly sunny // 20°C // 0% probablilty of precipitation // wind 15km/h



Weather forecast as of Thursday, September 24.



What Happened Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Melanie Pugin: 24:50.36

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 25:04.57

3rd. Morgane Charre: 25:32.41

4th. Estelle Charles: 25:55.33

5th. Morgane Jonnier: 26:12.85



Elite Men



1st. Adrien Dailly: 21:30.49

2nd. Florian Nicolai: 21:51.07

3rd. Jack Moir: 21:53.13

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 21:53.28

5th. Ed Masters: 21:57.65





Pinkbike Predictions

Men

Jack Moir

Adrien Dailly

Jesse Melamed

Women

Melanie Pugin

Morgane Charre

Andreanne Lanthier Nadeau

Everything may have been turned on its head this year but there's one thing that couldn't be stopped - Finale Ligure closing out the EWS series. This is the seventh time the EWS has rounded off the series here after the Trophy of Nations was swapped out for this EWS round earlier in the year.There is only the team title to be decided but Finale is once again sure to see the season out with a bang. It's the last chance for riders to prove themselves this year and for those with contracts coming to an end, it could be a definitive race for the next few years of their career. Let's get into all the details for a pressure cooker weekend ahead.Riders will be well settled into this area after racing just down the coast in Pietra Ligure last week. Expect some similar terrain this weekend with rocky, loose stages and a monster of a day out. Despite it being well-trodden ground, Finale boasts a huge trail network that winds its way through the surrounding canyons and gives the organisers plenty of options to spring a surprise on the riders.Finale will be another one day race with four stages making up the timed section of the course. The full course is 58.2 km, and it starts and finished on the promenade so there are 1542 metres of vertical throughout the day. 8.5km of that will be raced on stages with 1109 metres of descending. There's also no EWS-E this weekend, just EWS.2.3km, 444m descent1.6km, 256m descent1.9km, 12m ascent, 173m descent2.7km, 236m descent