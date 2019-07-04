Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Les Orres

The venue looks to be pretty similar to last week and there's not much that can change in a week so we expect the fastest riders in both fields to be right up there again. In the men's series, Sam Hill has been getting better and better each week and the next step for him is to get back into that winning groove this weekend. He won in La Thuile last year in similar terrain and it has been too long since we saw him at the top. Richie Rude is obviously carrying pace at the moment so expect him to do well as well. For third place I've gone for Ed Masters, he's having a great season and is missing the downhill to be here in Les Orres so has plenty of motivation to aim for the podium to back up the one he got in La Thuie a year ago.



On the women's side, Isabeau Courdurier has an extremely healthy lead in the overall and will now be turning her attention to a perfect season, that means going all out for the wins. I think her streak is going to continue and we'll see her notch up number 5 this weekend. Noga Korem seems to be the most consistent of the rest of the women but really places 2-7 seem to be anyone's this year. It's going to be fascinating to see who will step up and grab the podium spots this weekend.