Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Northstar

With Hill and Masters on the hunt for the overall series, they'll be fired up for racing in Northstar. Sam Hill won in similar conditions in Chile last year and has been improving round upon round this year. He picked up his third second-place finish of the year in Whistler and will be desperate to take the next step up the podium before the end of the year. Ed Masters is also challenging for the overall and will be familiar with the dusty conditions coming from the southern hemisphere so will be charging again in Northstar. It's going to be one hell of a battle between these two in the final rounds of the season. Martin Maes is coming back this weekend and will be fresher than the other riders with plenty to prove. Watch out for a big result from him.



It's hard to look past Isabeau Courdurier for the rest of the season as she has won every race and queen stage of the year so far. Instead, it's more like a battle for second place in the women's field. So far this year, Noga Korem has proven herself to be the most consistent of the rest of the riders on the circuit and hasn't been out of the top 5 all year. She will also be a fan of the conditions coming from Israel. ALN took two stage ins in Whistler and is coming into great form at the end of the season. She'll be looking for another podium result in California.