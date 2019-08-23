Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Northstar

Round Seven, California Dreamin'
Northstar Resort hosts the latest new EWS round
After the Whistler wash out, riders will get a chance to get some dust under their tyres at a new EWS venue that promises some lunar conditions in California. On the shores of Lake Tahoe, Northstar will provide a mix of bike park and back country trails in deep dust to test riders over the two-day race.
The big news this week isn't just Martin Maes making his return after a failed drugs test as there's also an EWS first with Sean Simonson set to become the first adaptive athlete in Enduro World Series history on his three-wheeled bike.
Let's get into all the details for the weekend ahead:
The CourseSTAGE 1: 2.96km, 365m descent
Sticks & Stones > (New) River Styx > Woods > Manure Pile > Kickback Tech > Kickback. STAGE 2: 2.12km, 356m descent
Sinuous > Karpiel STAGE 3: 5.40 km, 633m descent
Tahoe Trail > (New) Tahoe Trail Short Cut > Upper Karpiel > Sticks & Stones > Mineshaft > LiftlineSTAGE 4: 1.50km, 258m descent
(New) Tell No TailsSTAGE 5: 1.20km, 207m descent
Dog BoneSTAGE 6: 2.20km, 306m descent
Boondocks
What Happened at the Last Round
With the Top of the World stage on day 1, Richie Rude and Isabeau Courdurier strode into early leads and seemed to be on for comfortable wins but the weather had other ideas. Whistler in the dry is challenging enough with all its raw technical elements and weathered trails, but add a heavy dose of moisture to the equation and facing five muddy stages would not be for the faint of heart. It would be a battle of attrition and nerves to keep bike and body in one piece, all while riding that fine line of aggressive and fast, without crashing or blowing off track. It would be unreasonable think anyone could have a clean race in conditions like this, so it would come down to minimizing mistakes and adapting on the fly to ever-changing conditions.
Masters and Hill charged hard in their chase of Rude and made big strides towards catching Florent Nicolai in the overall but it was not enough to beat the marauding American. In the women's race, Courdurier continued her quest for a perfect season and now has just two rounds remaining to cement it.
Pro Women's Overall
1st. Isabeau Courdurier 1:01:59.71
2nd. Noga Korem 1:02:15.49
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 1:02:28.90
4th. Katy Winton 1:03:42.43
5th. Ines Thoma 1:04:08.54
6th. Rae Morrison 1:04:40.77
7th. Anita Gehrig 1:04:45.59
8th. Becky Cook 1:05:02.09
9th. Miranda Miller 1:05:32.63
10th. Bex Baraona 1:06:00.05
Pro Men's Overall
1st. Richie Rude 52:41.29
2nd. Sam Hill 53:36.68
3rd. Edward Masters 54:05.29
4th. Adrien Dailly 54:07.01
5th. Remi Gauvin 54:37.16
6th. Joshua Carlson 54:37.26
7th. Thomas Lapeyrie 54:48.14
8th. Matthew Walker 54:48.25
9th. Florian Nicolai 54:59.59
10th. Robin Wallner 55:03.36
See the full results here
.
The Standings
MEN
1st // Florian Nicolai // FRA // 2490
2nd // Edward Masters // NZL // 2380
3rd // Sam Hill // AUS // 2315
4th // Kevin Miquel // FRA // 2110
5th // Dimitri Tordo // FRA // 2100
6th // Adrien Dailly // FRA // 1993
7th // Remi Gauvin // CAN // 1975
8th // Robin Wallner // SWE // 1840
9th // Matt Walker // NZL // 1681
10th // Cole Lucas // NZL // 1645
WOMEN
1st // Isabeau Courdurier // FRA // 3240
2nd // Noga Korem // ISR // 2395
3rd // Morgane Charre // FRA // 1775
4th // Andreane Lanthier Nadeau // CAN // 1760
5th // Anita Gehrig // SUI // 1265
6th // Becky Cook // GBR // 1175
7th // Bex Baraona // GBR // 1170
8th // Ines Thoma // GER // 1135
9th // Miranda Miller // CAN // 1110
10th // Rae Morrison // NZL // 1055
Weather Forecast
We're on for a scorcher in California with dry, dusty conditions on the cards all weekend.
Friday, August 23
- Practice - all stagesPlenty of sunshine; warm // 30°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/hSaturday, August 24
- Race Day - Stage 1,2Mostly sunny; warm // 31°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday, August 25
- Race Day - Stage 3, 4, 5, 6Plenty of sun; warm; air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups // 31°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast from Accuweather
as of August 21.
The ScheduleThursday, August 22
• 09:00-14:00 Course WalkFriday, August 23
• 09:30-17:30 Training - Stages 1, 2, 3, 5, 6Saturday, August 24
• 10:00-12:00 Training - Stage 4
• 10:30-16:45 Race Day 1 - Stages 1, 2Sunday, August 25
• 10:00-16:30 Race Day 2 - Stages 3, 4, 5, 6Note: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
Follow Along
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in California this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from practice and race day, as well as tech bits and news.
Following the Enduro World Series live can be a struggle with remote stages and hundreds of riders tackling trails at the same time. We're lucky to have Polygon rider Dan Wolfe bringing you behind the scenes action from each round LIVE through the Pinkbike Instagram stories this year. Find what's going down on course during training and race day through our Instagram. Be sure to follow @pinkbike
to keep up with the action.
Pinkbike Predictions
|With Hill and Masters on the hunt for the overall series, they'll be fired up for racing in Northstar. Sam Hill won in similar conditions in Chile last year and has been improving round upon round this year. He picked up his third second-place finish of the year in Whistler and will be desperate to take the next step up the podium before the end of the year. Ed Masters is also challenging for the overall and will be familiar with the dusty conditions coming from the southern hemisphere so will be charging again in Northstar. It's going to be one hell of a battle between these two in the final rounds of the season. Martin Maes is coming back this weekend and will be fresher than the other riders with plenty to prove. Watch out for a big result from him.
It's hard to look past Isabeau Courdurier for the rest of the season as she has won every race and queen stage of the year so far. Instead, it's more like a battle for second place in the women's field. So far this year, Noga Korem has proven herself to be the most consistent of the rest of the riders on the circuit and hasn't been out of the top 5 all year. She will also be a fan of the conditions coming from Israel. ALN took two stage ins in Whistler and is coming into great form at the end of the season. She'll be looking for another podium result in California.
ELITE MEN
1 // Sam HILL
2 // Ed MASTERS
3 // Martin MAES
ELITE WOMEN
1 // Isabeau COURDURIER
2 // Noga KOREM
3 // Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU
Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your EWS Fantasy team before the race starts on Saturday. If you don't know who to pick, check the Start List
. There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for Round 6.
The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.
