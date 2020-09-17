Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

The Venue

The Format and Stages

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3 (Queen Stage)

Stage 4

Stage 5

The Weather

Friday, September 18

Partly sunny // 30°C // 6% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h



Saturday, September 19

Variable cloudiness // 29°C // 18% probablility of precipitation // wind 7km/h



Sunday, September 20 - Finals

Periods of sun // 29°C // 25% probablilty of precipitation // wind 9km/h



Weather forecast as of Tuesday, September 15.



What Happened Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 17:21.62

2nd. Morgane Charre: 17:44.56

3rd. Ella Conolly: 18:13.95

4th. Anita Gehrig: 18:37.95

5th. Katy Winton: 18:38.04



Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 15:00.27

2nd. Martin Maes: 15:04.91

3rd. Theo Galy: 15:14.93

4th. Jack Moir: 15:16.05

5th. Jose Borges: 15:19.01





Pinkbike Predictions

Men

Martin Maes

Jesse Melamed

Jack Moir

Women

Isabeau Courdurier

Morgane Charre

Noga Korem

And just like that, the end of the EWS season is in sight. Pietra Ligure will be the penultimate round of this year's race series with the traditional finale coming in Finale next weekend. Pietra Ligure stepped in at the last hour in August to provide another round for EWS fans and it makes its EWS debut this weekend.As a new round on the calendar, it should be a level playing field for all riders across the field and with only one round to go after this and no World Championship at stake, we can expect riders going hell for leather to get as much as possible out of a truncated season.The EWS hasn't visited Pietra Ligure before but it might look pretty familiar to race fans as the town sits just 5km down Italy's Ligurian coast from Finale Ligure. It boasts the same beautiful Italian coastline, historical architecture, food, mountains and most importantly, friendly, easy-going Italians. Bolstered by its proximity to one of Europe's riding hotspots, the scene in Pietra has been growing steadily over the past few years and it has been a venue at the Superenduro series over the past 2 seasons.Expect the same mix of tight, rocky, dusty trails with a dip in the sea and some gelato to finish the weekend off.Pietra Ligure will be another one day race with 5 stages for riders to test themselves against. The course is 50km long with nearly 2,000m of climbing and descending across the day. This will all be done on the bike with shuttling allowed on the practice day on Friday but nothing on the Sunday race day.1,8km, 329m descent1,2km, 183m descent3,2km, 466m descent1,2km, 225m descent1,7km, 250m descent