Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Whistler

It's truly wide open for this year's race and we've had plenty of debate in the Pinkbike office over who we think will take the podium spots. In the end, we've settled for Richie Rude repeating his successes of 2015 and 2016 and taking the win here on Sunday. He came back strong after his suspension with a win in Val di Fassa and second in Les Orres, proving he's the in-form men's rider of the moment. Remi Gauvin has been consistent on home soil here for the past three years and 2019 could be his time to step up for the podium. Eddie Masters has the potential to do well here but he'll have to shake off fatigue and jet lag from Val di Sole. If he can, he'll be a real contender for the win.



It's hard to bet against Isabeau Courdurier in the women's field and she comes into this race on unstoppable form. She has a perfect season in her sights and will not be slowing down to safeguard the overall title now. Lanthier Nadeau has shown that on her day she's one of the fastest women in the world. Hopefully, a race on home soil will give her the boost she needs to show that off over the course of a full race weekend. Finally we've picked Noga Korem, who has been clinically consistent all year and never finished lower than fifth. She'll be keen to get back on the podium here in Whistler.