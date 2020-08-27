Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Zermatt 2020

The Venue

The Format

The Stages

Stage 1 - Lake Link Distance: 3.16 km

Altitude Loss: 410m Stage 2 - After Work Distance: 4.65km

Altitude Loss: 624m

Stage 3 - Glacier Garden Distance: 2.11km

Altitude Loss: 317m Stage 4 - Rock 'N' Roll (Extended) Distance: 4.63km

Altitude Loss: 841m

The Weather

Friday, August 28

Times of clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 13°C // 61% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h



Saturday, August 29

Chilly with rain // 9°C // 81% probablility of precipitation // wind 7km/h



Sunday, August 30 - Finals

Cold with rain, heavy at times // 7°C // 80% probablilty of precipitation // wind 9km/h



Weather forecast as of Thursday, August 27.



Start List

Pinkbike Predictions

Men

Martin Maes

Damien Oton

Adrien Dailly

Women

Isabeau Courdurier

Raphaela Richter

Morgane Charre

The season closer from 2019 opens proceedings in 2020, it has just been that kind of year. We're back in Zermatt for round 1 of the 2020 EWS season and anticipation is high after nearly 12 months without any EWS racing. Unfortunately, not every rider is here, including three-time champion Sam Hill who, along with other top riders, elected not to make the journey to Switzerland due to the looming shadow of Coronavirus.On the ground, it's all systems go with social distancing and masking in place to keep riders safe. There may not be a championship at stake but the riders that are here, are here to win. Here's what to expect over the next few days of furious enduro action.You can't think of Zermatt without mentioning the Matterhorn. Its Toblerone topography has probably dominated your Instagram feed over the past few days and there's a reason for that, it looks stunning from the trails of the Visp region. It's also fitting as it serves as an explanation for the trails - sheer, rocky and pointy. These are high alpine brutes that come with all the switchbacks and rough, sharp rocks you'd expect. With the lengthy stages, big liaisons and altitude (Zermatt town sits at 1,600 metres and the trails all go upwards from there), it's going to be a true test and a rude awakening for the world's top enduro racers.As in 2019, Zermatt will be done and dusted in one day but this year the number of stages has been cut from five to four. Don't be fooled into thinking this will be an easy day out for the riders though as they are still facing 14.5km of special stages with a total of 2,132m altitude loss. On top of that, they'll have 18.47km of pedalled transfers that will earn them 857 metres of that altitude.