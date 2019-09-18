Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Zermatt

Isabeau Courdurier has her title sewn up so she will now be able to go all out for the win and complete her perfect season. Given the level of riding she has been able to maintain on all continents, in all conditions and at all times this year, it would be stupid to bet against her achieving it. Noga Korem has finished 2nd at 3 of the last 5 rounds and could make it 4 from 6 in Zermatt as she starts to pull away from the rest of the chasing women's pack in the overall. Back in the high mountains of her home country, Anita Gehrig could well pull a surprise out of the bag and find herself back on the podium this year.



In the men's race, Rude seems simply unstoppable at the moment. With a brace of victories in North America, we reckon he'll make it a triple in Zermatt and set himeself up as the favourite for the title next year. Behind him, Sam Hill will have the motivation of chasing down a third title and has to beat Florian Nicolai by 60 points to do so. Nicolai has faded as the season has gone on with a 9th and a 13th at the past two rounds but back in the familiar high mountains, he won't be giving up the overall without a fight. Maes came back strong with a 4th in Northstar, expect him to do well again here in Zermatt.