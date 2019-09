Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of EWS Zermatt

Round Seven, Grand Finale

A new venue for the series showdown.

The Course

STAGE 1: Lake Link - 3.73km, 473m descent

STAGE 2: Rock 'n' Roll - 3.16km, 527m descent

STAGE 3: Smuggler's Run - 3.48 km, 499m descent

STAGE 4: The Big Spoon - 3.03km, 599m descent

STAGE 5: Overtime - 4.60km, 766m descent

What Happened at the Last Round



Pro Men



1st. Richie Rude: 26:09.65

2nd. Sam Hill: 26:10.46

3rd. Mitch Ropelato: 26:30.21

4th. Martin Maes: 26:39.35

5th. Jesse Melamed: 26:56.08





Pro Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 30:37.62

2nd. Noga Korem: 30:56.89

3rd. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 31:05.85

4th. Ines Thoma: 31:47.26

5th. Katy Winton: 32:05.63





The Standings

MEN

1st // Florian Nicolai // FRA // 2800

2nd // Sam Hill // AUS // 2740

3rd // Kevin Miquel // FRA // 2470

4th // Edward Masters // NZL // 2380

5th // Adrien Dailly // FRA // 2373

6th // Dimitri Tordo // FRA // 2345

7th // Remi Gauvin // CAN // 2295

8th // Richie Rude // USA // 2110

9th // Robin Wallner // SWE // 2065

10th // Matt Walker // NZL // 2031





WOMEN

1st // Isabeau Courdurier // FRA // 3740

2nd // Noga Korem // ISR // 2885

3rd // Andreane Lanthier Nadeau // CAN // 2180

4th // Morgane Charre // FRA // 2075

5th // Ines Thoma // GER // 1510

6th // Anita Gehrig // SUI // 1415

7th // Becky Cook // GBR // 1375

8th // Miranda Miller // CAN // 1285

9th // Bex Baraona // GBR // 1250

10th // Rae Morrison // NZL // 1180



Weather Forecast

Wednesday, September 18 - Shakedown Day

Clouds and sunshine, a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon // 14°C // 55% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Friday, September 20 - Practice - all stages

Intervals of clouds and sun // 15°C // 8% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Saturday, September 21 - Race Day - all stages

Sunshine and patchy clouds // 14°C // 13% precipitation // wind 7km/h





Weather forecast from

The Schedule

Wednesday, September 18

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Pinkbike Predictions

Isabeau Courdurier has her title sewn up so she will now be able to go all out for the win and complete her perfect season. Given the level of riding she has been able to maintain on all continents, in all conditions and at all times this year, it would be stupid to bet against her achieving it. Noga Korem has finished 2nd at 3 of the last 5 rounds and could make it 4 from 6 in Zermatt as she starts to pull away from the rest of the chasing women's pack in the overall. Back in the high mountains of her home country, Anita Gehrig could well pull a surprise out of the bag and find herself back on the podium this year.



In the men's race, Rude seems simply unstoppable at the moment. With a brace of victories in North America, we reckon he'll make it a triple in Zermatt and set himeself up as the favourite for the title next year. Behind him, Sam Hill will have the motivation of chasing down a third title and has to beat Florian Nicolai by 60 points to do so. Nicolai has faded as the season has gone on with a 9th and a 13th at the past two rounds but back in the familiar high mountains, he won't be giving up the overall without a fight. Maes came back strong with a 4th in Northstar, expect him to do well again here in Zermatt.

ELITE MEN

1 // Richie RUDE

2 // Sam HILL

3 // Martin MAES

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Isabeau COURDURIER

2 // Noga KOREM

3 // Anita GEHRIG



