Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2023

As we wait for World Champs in Fort William in just a few week's time it is now the turn of Red Bull Hardline to continue what has been an incredible season of racing so far in 2023. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the always wild Red Bull Hardline.
Where is Red Bull Hardline?
First built by Dan Atherton in 2014 the Hardline course sits in Dyfi Valley, with the massive track making the most of the Welsh hillside. Over the years larger features have been added to the course with the 2022 edition including the edition of some 86ft gaps to test the racer's skills even further.
What's the Track Like?
Join Eliot Jackson and Jono Jones as they previewed last year's Hardline course.
Rider List
Gee Atherton
George Brannigan
Adam Brayton
Edgar Briole
Josh Bryceland
Ronan Dunne
Kade Edwards
Theo Erlangsen
Craig Evans
Brendan Fairclough
Sam Gale
Thomas Genon
Laurie Greenland (Injured)
Sam Hockenhull
Matteo Iniguez
Bernard Kerr
Thibault Laly
Josh Lowe
Harry Molloy
Jim Monro
Flo Payet
Johny Salido
Camilo Sanchez
Kaos Seagrave
Joe Smith
Kyle Strait
Vinny T
Juanfer Velez
Taylor Vernon
Gaëtan Vige
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It looks like riders are in for classic British conditions as rain threatens the whole race week. Luckily the weather looks to be best for finals on Sunday with just rain showers predicted in the morning.Thursday, July 13A couple of morning showers; otherwise, intervals of clouds and sunshine // 18°C // 63% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/hFriday, July 14Cloudy; rain in the morning followed by a thundershower in the afternoon // 18°C // 97% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/hSaturday, July 15Variable cloudiness with a couple of thundershowers // 16°C // 95% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/hSunday, July 16 - FINALSA shower in the morning; otherwise, variable cloudiness // 16°C // 70% probability of precipitation // wind 19km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, July 13 from Accuweather
What Happened Last Year?
The eighth edition of Hardline in 2022 provided one of the best events in the series' history as Jackson Goldstone put down a wild run to secure a major victory against some of the world's best riders.1st.
Jackson Goldstone: 2:20.5252nd.
Joe Smith: 2:27.0433rd.
Taylor Vernon: 2:27.0844th.
Ronan Dunne: 2:27.2735th.
Gee Atherton: 2:28.3566th.
Sam Gale: 2:28.9027th.
Jim Monro: 2:28.9308th.
Harry Molloy: 2:31.7149th.
Thibault Laly: 2:31.76710th.
Florent Payet: 2:37.436
Who has Won here Before?
2022 // Jackson Goldstone
2021 // Bernard Kerr
2019 // Bernard Kerr
2018 // Gee Atherton
2017 // Craig Evans
2016 // Bernard Kerr
2015 // Ruaridh Cunningham
2014 // Gee Atherton
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Hardline coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks and more.
You can catch the live finals broadcast at 1:45 pm BST // 2:45 pm CEST // 5:45 am PDT on Red Bull TV.