Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2023

As we wait for World Champs in Fort William in just a few week's time it is now the turn of Red Bull Hardline to continue what has been an incredible season of racing so far in 2023. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the always wild Red Bull Hardline.First built by Dan Atherton in 2014 the Hardline course sits in Dyfi Valley, with the massive track making the most of the Welsh hillside. Over the years larger features have been added to the course with the 2022 edition including the edition of some 86ft gaps to test the racer's skills even further.Join Eliot Jackson and Jono Jones as they previewed last year's Hardline course.It looks like riders are in for classic British conditions as rain threatens the whole race week. Luckily the weather looks to be best for finals on Sunday with just rain showers predicted in the morning.Weather forecast as of Thursday, July 13 from Accuweather The eighth edition of Hardline in 2022 provided one of the best events in the series' history as Jackson Goldstone put down a wild run to secure a major victory against some of the world's best riders.Jackson Goldstone: 2:20.525Joe Smith: 2:27.043Taylor Vernon: 2:27.084Ronan Dunne: 2:27.273Gee Atherton: 2:28.356Sam Gale: 2:28.902Jim Monro: 2:28.930Harry Molloy: 2:31.714Thibault Laly: 2:31.767Florent Payet: 2:37.4362022 // Jackson Goldstone2021 // Bernard Kerr2019 // Bernard Kerr2018 // Gee Atherton2017 // Craig Evans2016 // Bernard Kerr2015 // Ruaridh Cunningham2014 // Gee AthertonTune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Hardline coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks and more.You can catch the live finals broadcast at 1:45 pm BST // 2:45 pm CEST // 5:45 am PDT on Red Bull TV.