Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2023

Jul 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Thibault Laly kept it rubber side down in seeding finishing up in 9th - a great effort for a first time rider at Hardline

As we wait for World Champs in Fort William in just a few week's time it is now the turn of Red Bull Hardline to continue what has been an incredible season of racing so far in 2023. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the always wild Red Bull Hardline.


Where is Red Bull Hardline?


photo

First built by Dan Atherton in 2014 the Hardline course sits in Dyfi Valley, with the massive track making the most of the Welsh hillside. Over the years larger features have been added to the course with the 2022 edition including the edition of some 86ft gaps to test the racer's skills even further.

This section is a firm fan favourite
The Welsh Mountains make the perfect backdrop to the Hardline jumps

Chris Cumming giving it a little tweak off the big drop
4th place for Charlie Hatton. Charlie really is on a roll at the moment - it could be a good outside bet for tomorrows race


What's the Track Like?


Join Eliot Jackson and Jono Jones as they previewed last year's Hardline course.


Rider List


Gee Atherton
George Brannigan
Adam Brayton
Edgar Briole
Josh Bryceland
Ronan Dunne
Kade Edwards
Theo Erlangsen
Craig Evans
Brendan Fairclough
Sam Gale
Thomas Genon
Laurie Greenland (Injured)
Sam Hockenhull
Matteo Iniguez
Bernard Kerr
Thibault Laly
Josh Lowe
Harry Molloy
Jim Monro
Flo Payet
Johny Salido
Camilo Sanchez
Kaos Seagrave
Joe Smith
Kyle Strait
Vinny T
Juanfer Velez
Taylor Vernon
Gaëtan Vige


What's the Weather Expected to be?


No wind today meant the riders could send it

It looks like riders are in for classic British conditions as rain threatens the whole race week. Luckily the weather looks to be best for finals on Sunday with just rain showers predicted in the morning.

Thursday, July 13

A couple of morning showers; otherwise, intervals of clouds and sunshine // 18°C // 63% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h

Friday, July 14

Cloudy; rain in the morning followed by a thundershower in the afternoon // 18°C // 97% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h

Saturday, July 15

Variable cloudiness with a couple of thundershowers // 16°C // 95% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h

Sunday, July 16 - FINALS

A shower in the morning; otherwise, variable cloudiness // 16°C // 70% probability of precipitation // wind 19km/h


Weather forecast as of Thursday, July 13 from Accuweather.


What Happened Last Year?


The eighth edition of Hardline in 2022 provided one of the best events in the series' history as Jackson Goldstone put down a wild run to secure a major victory against some of the world's best riders.

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:20.525
2nd. Joe Smith: 2:27.043
3rd. Taylor Vernon: 2:27.084
4th. Ronan Dunne: 2:27.273
5th. Gee Atherton: 2:28.356
6th. Sam Gale: 2:28.902
7th. Jim Monro: 2:28.930
8th. Harry Molloy: 2:31.714
9th. Thibault Laly: 2:31.767
10th. Florent Payet: 2:37.436


Who has Won here Before?

Jackson Goldstone has taken to Hardline without missing his feet finishing up third in seeding

2022 // Jackson Goldstone
2021 // Bernard Kerr
2019 // Bernard Kerr
2018 // Gee Atherton
2017 // Craig Evans
2016 // Bernard Kerr
2015 // Ruaridh Cunningham
2014 // Gee Atherton


How to Follow the Racing?


Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Hardline coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks and more.

You can catch the live finals broadcast at 1:45 pm BST // 2:45 pm CEST // 5:45 am PDT on Red Bull TV.



4 Comments
  • 2 0
 Jackson Goldstone 6.5 sec ahead of 2nd place. Then 2nd to 7th place within 2 seconds, amazing
  • 1 0
 Isnt he out with an injury?
  • 1 0
 @konastab01: yes he ^ was talking about last years results
  • 2 0
 Coverage of the womens progression session would be awesome too.





