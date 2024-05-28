Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024

The tenth anniversary edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales is here and Dan Atherton and the build crew have been cooking up something extra gnarly to celebrate, including a massive new canyon gap. Last year, the event was unfortunately unable to proceed due to the weather conditions, but we're hoping for clear skies this year as riders tackle an even wilder track that usual.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Red Bull Hardline, the hardest mountain bike race in the world that just got even harder.
What's the Track Like?
Hardline is a track that Dan and Gee Atherton have been riding since around 2003 in the Dyfi Valley. The first official Hardline event was in 2014 and over the years larger features have been added to the course. This year the track sees the most significant changes yet. The entire first half of the course has been rebuilt for the tenth anniversary addition and the course takes an entirely new direction down the mountain, adding several new features, including a brand-new 70ft canyon gap.
You can read more about the 2024 Hardline course and the evolution of the course here
.
Watch Bernard Kerr, Matt Jones and Jim Munro as they test the 2024 Hardline track in the two videos below. It sounds like there will be a safety net added and the lip will be changed ahead of the race.
Rider ListMen:
Ronan Dunne
Bernard Kerr
Brook MacDonald
Charlie Hatton
Adam Brayton
Craig Evans
Theo Erlangsen
Matteo Iniguez
Juanfer Velez
Gaetan Vige
Jim Monro
Matt Jones
Edgar Briole
George Brannigan
Sam Gale
Jono Jones
Sam Blenkinsop
Brendan Fairclough
Josh Bryceland
Dennis Luffman
Sam Hockenhull
Josh Lowe
Taylor Vernon
Thibault Laly
Thomas Genon
Szymon Godziek
Sebastian Holguin
Alex Storr
Vincent Tupin
Harry Molloy
Women:
Tahnee Seagrave
Cami Nogueira
Hannah Bergmann
Vaea Verbeeck
Jenna Hastings
What's the Weather Expected to be?
Thankfully, it looks like riders are in for better conditions than last year with not a lot of rain or wind forecast in the days leading up to the event and sun on finals day.Thursday, May 30Considerable clouds with a little rain // 16°C // 80% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/hFriday, May 31Morning low clouds; clouds breaking for some sun in the afternoonn // 17°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSaturday, June 1Mostly cloudy // 19°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSunday, June 2 - FINALSMostly sunny and nice // 20°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 19km/h
Weather forecast as of Tuesday, May 28 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Year?Bernard Kerr's wet and wild 2023 run before the event was cancelled.
The ninth edition of Hardline in 2023 was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions making conditions unsafe for riders. However, we did get to see riders take on a brand new Hardline course in Tasmania in February, with two women making it down the complete course for the first time.
Red Bull Hardline Wales 20231st.
Jackson Goldstone: 2:20.5252nd.
Joe Smith: 2:27.0433rd.
Taylor Vernon: 2:27.0844th.
Ronan Dunne: 2:27.2735th.
Gee Atherton: 2:28.3566th.
Sam Gale: 2:28.9027th.
Jim Monro: 2:28.9308th.
Harry Molloy: 2:31.7149th.
Thibault Laly: 2:31.76710th.
Florent Payet: 2:37.436
Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 20241st.
Ronan Dunne: 3:08.1452nd.
Bernard Kerr: +1.8763rd.
George Brannigan: +2.8764th.
Matteo Iniguez: +4.9025th.
Connor Fearon: +5.3246th.
Laurie Greenland: +6.0327th.
Sam Gale: +6.5558th.
Sam Blenkinsop: +6.5769th.
Theo Erlangsen: +7.66210th.
Gaetan Vige: +7.6991st.
Gracey Hemstreet: 3:56.5862nd.
Louise Ferguson: +1:11.826
Who has Won here Before?
2022 // Jackson Goldstone
2021 // Bernard Kerr
2019 // Bernard Kerr
2018 // Gee Atherton
2017 // Craig Evans
2016 // Bernard Kerr
2015 // Ruaridh Cunningham
2014 // Danny Hart
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Hardline coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks and more.
You can catch the live finals broadcast at 1:20pm GMT // 3:20 pm CEST // 6:20am am PDT on Red Bull TV
.
Well, to be fair he did clear the gap... just without his bike.
Jim Monro was dischaged from hospital the next day, no broken bones, or serious injuries, left with a concussion (not my words, from cycling website)
Hardline is going to turn into hardly a line!