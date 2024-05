Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024

What's the Track Like?

Rider List

Men:

Ronan Dunne

Bernard Kerr

Brook MacDonald

Charlie Hatton

Adam Brayton

Craig Evans

Theo Erlangsen

Matteo Iniguez

Juanfer Velez

Gaetan Vige

Jim Monro

Matt Jones

Edgar Briole

George Brannigan

Sam Gale

Jono Jones

Sam Blenkinsop

Brendan Fairclough

Josh Bryceland

Dennis Luffman

Sam Hockenhull

Josh Lowe

Taylor Vernon

Thibault Laly

Thomas Genon

Szymon Godziek

Sebastian Holguin

Alex Storr

Vincent Tupin

Harry Molloy



Women:



Tahnee Seagrave

Cami Nogueira

Hannah Bergmann

Vaea Verbeeck

Jenna Hastings



What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, May 30

Friday, May 31

Saturday, June 1

Sunday, June 2 - FINALS

What Happened Last Year?

Red Bull Hardline Wales 2023



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:20.525

2nd. Joe Smith: 2:27.043

3rd. Taylor Vernon: 2:27.084

4th. Ronan Dunne: 2:27.273

5th. Gee Atherton: 2:28.356

6th. Sam Gale: 2:28.902

7th. Jim Monro: 2:28.930

8th. Harry Molloy: 2:31.714

9th. Thibault Laly: 2:31.767

10th. Florent Payet: 2:37.436



Full results

1st. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.145

2nd. Bernard Kerr: +1.876

3rd. George Brannigan: +2.876

4th. Matteo Iniguez: +4.902

5th. Connor Fearon: +5.324

6th. Laurie Greenland: +6.032

7th. Sam Gale: +6.555

8th. Sam Blenkinsop: +6.576

9th. Theo Erlangsen: +7.662

10th. Gaetan Vige: +7.699



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:56.586

2nd. Louise Ferguson: +1:11.826



Full results

Who has Won here Before?

How to Follow the Racing?

The tenth anniversary edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales is here and Dan Atherton and the build crew have been cooking up something extra gnarly to celebrate, including a massive new canyon gap. Last year, the event was unfortunately unable to proceed due to the weather conditions, but we're hoping for clear skies this year as riders tackle an even wilder track that usual.Here is everything you need to know ahead of Red Bull Hardline, the hardest mountain bike race in the world that just got even harder.Hardline is a track that Dan and Gee Atherton have been riding since around 2003 in the Dyfi Valley. The first official Hardline event was in 2014 and over the years larger features have been added to the course. This year the track sees the most significant changes yet. The entire first half of the course has been rebuilt for the tenth anniversary addition and the course takes an entirely new direction down the mountain, adding several new features, including a brand-new 70ft canyon gap.You can read more about the 2024 Hardline course and the evolution of the course here Watch Bernard Kerr, Matt Jones and Jim Munro as they test the 2024 Hardline track in the two videos below. It sounds like there will be a safety net added and the lip will be changed ahead of the race.Thankfully, it looks like riders are in for better conditions than last year with not a lot of rain or wind forecast in the days leading up to the event and sun on finals day.Weather forecast as of Tuesday, May 28 from Accuweather The ninth edition of Hardline in 2023 was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions making conditions unsafe for riders. However, we did get to see riders take on a brand new Hardline course in Tasmania in February, with two women making it down the complete course for the first time.2022 // Jackson Goldstone2021 // Bernard Kerr2019 // Bernard Kerr2018 // Gee Atherton2017 // Craig Evans2016 // Bernard Kerr2015 // Ruaridh Cunningham2014 // Danny HartTune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Hardline coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks and more.You can catch the live finals broadcast at 1:20pm GMT // 3:20 pm CEST // 6:20am am PDT on Red Bull TV