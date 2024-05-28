Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024

May 28, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Fairclough dropping the huge step-down.

The tenth anniversary edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales is here and Dan Atherton and the build crew have been cooking up something extra gnarly to celebrate, including a massive new canyon gap. Last year, the event was unfortunately unable to proceed due to the weather conditions, but we're hoping for clear skies this year as riders tackle an even wilder track that usual.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Red Bull Hardline, the hardest mountain bike race in the world that just got even harder.




What's the Track Like?


Vinny T pulling off the upper step down.


Hardline is a track that Dan and Gee Atherton have been riding since around 2003 in the Dyfi Valley. The first official Hardline event was in 2014 and over the years larger features have been added to the course. This year the track sees the most significant changes yet. The entire first half of the course has been rebuilt for the tenth anniversary addition and the course takes an entirely new direction down the mountain, adding several new features, including a brand-new 70ft canyon gap.

You can read more about the 2024 Hardline course and the evolution of the course here.

Watch Bernard Kerr, Matt Jones and Jim Munro as they test the 2024 Hardline track in the two videos below. It sounds like there will be a safety net added and the lip will be changed ahead of the race.






Rider List


Ronan Dunne not hanging around as per.


Men:

Ronan Dunne
Bernard Kerr
Brook MacDonald
Charlie Hatton
Adam Brayton
Craig Evans
Theo Erlangsen
Matteo Iniguez
Juanfer Velez
Gaetan Vige
Jim Monro
Matt Jones
Edgar Briole
George Brannigan
Sam Gale
Jono Jones
Sam Blenkinsop
Brendan Fairclough
Josh Bryceland
Dennis Luffman
Sam Hockenhull
Josh Lowe
Taylor Vernon
Thibault Laly
Thomas Genon
Szymon Godziek
Sebastian Holguin
Alex Storr
Vincent Tupin
Harry Molloy

Women:

Tahnee Seagrave
Cami Nogueira
Hannah Bergmann
Vaea Verbeeck
Jenna Hastings


What's the Weather Expected to be?


Matt Jones brought his DH bike this time and has been getting well involved.

Thankfully, it looks like riders are in for better conditions than last year with not a lot of rain or wind forecast in the days leading up to the event and sun on finals day.

Thursday, May 30

Considerable clouds with a little rain // 16°C // 80% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h

Friday, May 31

Morning low clouds; clouds breaking for some sun in the afternoonn // 17°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Saturday, June 1

Mostly cloudy // 19°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Sunday, June 2 - FINALS

Mostly sunny and nice // 20°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 19km/h


Weather forecast as of Tuesday, May 28 from Accuweather.


What Happened Last Year?

Bernard Kerr's wet and wild 2023 run before the event was cancelled.

The ninth edition of Hardline in 2023 was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions making conditions unsafe for riders. However, we did get to see riders take on a brand new Hardline course in Tasmania in February, with two women making it down the complete course for the first time.

Red Bull Hardline Wales 2023

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:20.525
2nd. Joe Smith: 2:27.043
3rd. Taylor Vernon: 2:27.084
4th. Ronan Dunne: 2:27.273
5th. Gee Atherton: 2:28.356
6th. Sam Gale: 2:28.902
7th. Jim Monro: 2:28.930
8th. Harry Molloy: 2:31.714
9th. Thibault Laly: 2:31.767
10th. Florent Payet: 2:37.436

Full results here.
Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

1st. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.145
2nd. Bernard Kerr: +1.876
3rd. George Brannigan: +2.876
4th. Matteo Iniguez: +4.902
5th. Connor Fearon: +5.324
6th. Laurie Greenland: +6.032
7th. Sam Gale: +6.555
8th. Sam Blenkinsop: +6.576
9th. Theo Erlangsen: +7.662
10th. Gaetan Vige: +7.699

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:56.586
2nd. Louise Ferguson: +1:11.826

Full results here.



Who has Won here Before?

Jackson Goldstone has taken to Hardline without missing his feet finishing up third in seeding

2022 // Jackson Goldstone
2021 // Bernard Kerr
2019 // Bernard Kerr
2018 // Gee Atherton
2017 // Craig Evans
2016 // Bernard Kerr
2015 // Ruaridh Cunningham
2014 // Danny Hart


How to Follow the Racing?


Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Hardline coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks and more.

You can catch the live finals broadcast at 1:20pm GMT // 3:20 pm CEST // 6:20am am PDT on Red Bull TV.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Primer Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,403 articles
Report
38 Comments
  • 26 5
 The canyon gap is stupid, if somebody dies on it you can kiss hardline goodbye permanently. There is already bigger gaps to clear so you can't say it's pushing the sport that way, it's just upping the consequences which isn't really progression. I've seen three riders try it and one was launched off his bike to the fucking moon and that was after taking their time, eyeing it up and trying it while well rested and only dropping into it as a stand alone feature. Hitting it exhausted in a race format can only increase the chances of something going wrong.
  • 5 8
 I won't be watching this year, partially out of protest for this mindless feature, but also because I have no desire to see someone die on live tv and usher in one of the darkest days in history for our great sport. The risk of setting all this "progression" back is just too high imo.
  • 2 0
 Is it higher consequence than some of the Rampage features? What if there's a net and the take-off is improved? (both things we're gonna see this week)
  • 3 0
 The gap is out
  • 1 0
 @WasatchEnduro: yeah I would say it's higher consequence than anything at rampage. There's no 50' drops to flat at rampage.
  • 1 0
 @Gazbaz: is that official
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: singletrackworld.com/2024/05/hardline-gap-jump-is-out
  • 4 2
 Here come the downvotes but dang, the average Pinkbike Commentor has gotten soft over the years. For those of you too scared to watch, stick to the Ebike and XC content.
  • 2 1
 @bikehoarder23: I guess the event organizers of the toughest DH race in the world have gotten soft too since it looks like the gap is out.
  • 1 0
 @WasatchEnduro: Yeah I think the kick from the lip was the big issue; fixing that would still make it ridiculous but safer
  • 8 0
 Matteo Iniguez got it right; sign up twice so that if one gets injured he’s got another shot…
  • 10 1
 1 outta 3 bikes refused to make the jump so far.
  • 3 0
 2 out of 3 riders went way left including said Atherton bike. More ramp landing on the left is in order
  • 8 0
 word on street (STW) is canyon gap is out. any confirmation?
  • 8 0
 Do they have an alternative way across? So far I've only seen 3 people try it. 2 made it. 1 did... not.
  • 2 1
 @onemanarmy: dude can go bankrupt to pay his medical bills. Stop the damage and build a safe bridge with barriers and nets on both sides
  • 6 3
 Would be nice. That shit belongs at Rampage, where riders can do it in their own time and focus purely on the jump in their own time, not as part of a race run. Give me sniper jumps and landings on steep trails at high speeds over stuff like this for a race course. This doesn't feel like progression, it feels like a circus.
  • 2 0
 @onemanarmy: Would have to revert to original route I suppose?
  • 3 0
 @RedBurn:

Well, to be fair he did clear the gap... just without his bike.
  • 1 3
 @RedBurn: How would those have helped?
Jim Monro was dischaged from hospital the next day, no broken bones, or serious injuries, left with a concussion (not my words, from cycling website)
  • 4 0
 @WasatchEnduro: looks like both made it on the other side of the canyon, just separately
  • 4 0
 @onawalk: Given the effects I'd class a concussion as a very serious injury.
  • 5 1
 Redbull is further blurring the lines between Hardline and Rampage. I dub thee Ramline or Hardpage.
  • 7 3
 Reminder to sign the petition for Gee and Dan to save some lives and finally chill out: change.org/gee_please_stop
  • 2 0
 If the rumors are correct, they have chilled out slightly. It must have been the petition!
  • 1 0
 I think we won Chuck... We did it. Democracy wins again!
  • 2 0
 What about that hip over the waterfall. Bernard straight up said it wouldn’t work , and they didn’t even try to hit it in the vid.
  • 1 0
 The canyon gap is out (sensible)... Does that mean the right hip the BK didn't ride as he thought it wasn't possible or safe is also out?
Hardline is going to turn into hardly a line!
  • 2 0
 More like Red Bull INSANE line! Yeeee!
  • 1 0
 Nope
  • 1 1
 In the enduro mx bike video the jump was still there so a high chance & the jump looked like the paint was off so they where probably rebuilding it
  • 1 0
 Looked like the mx was filmed a while ago, no green deck on the jump or landing built so assume was setting it up then. Could be taking it down though?
  • 2 0
 They should rename this course: Redbull Running Man…
  • 3 1
 Allegedly (according to the OTB podcast) the canyon gap has been scrapped.
  • 1 0
 Is there a ride around route? I heard there was but have not seen anything about it.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: Go back to the old course maybe? Having a brand new feature only getting it's first ride this close to the event was alwas going to be a risk. I thought the riders spent the week before just practicing.
  • 1 0
 Gee not riding?







