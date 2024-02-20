Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Red Bull Hardline is back in 2024 and to kick off a big year of racing the event heads to Tasmania with a brand new track. Here is everything you need to know ahead of a packed week of riding and racing at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.
Race Briefing
Now the silly season of rumours and team changes is mostly behind us we finally have the first big event of the year. This week sees some of the world's best riders head to Tasmania for the first edition of Hardline outside of Wales. The track looks huge from what we have seen so far with some tricky technical sections paired with massive jumps, drops and gaps for riders to hit at race pace.
Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania is no stranger to international racing with the venue hosting the incredible opening round of last year's Enduro World Cup series. The racing saw riders tackle flat-out six stages amongst the eucalyptus trees with nearly 3,000 metres of descending. The course builders did a great job last year and it looks like they have created another exciting race course for Hardline this year. The brand new track offers a challenge for riders that fits the series' reputation while having a different style than the steep and slippery hills in the Dyfi Valley.
When thinking about which riders are looking fast, there are a lot of unknowns as we kick-start the 2024 season. Many of the riders featured on the riders list are yet to go up against the clock in 2024, but one standout which will come as no surprise is Jackson Goldstone. Last year's runner-up in the World Cup overall standings has already lit up the timing sheets this year as he was the fastest qualifier in last weekend's Australian Open at the Thredbo Cannonball Festival with a real chance of backing up his 2023 win there until a puncture in finals. If Jackson carries this speed into this week's riding, he could be tough to beat. Another rider worth watching is Bernard Kerr who, when it comes to Hardline, always manages to find a way to push harder and secure top results.
The first Hardline event of 2024 follows up on last year's introduction of women to the series, with a strong lineup of riders looking to take on the challenge. We have already seen Tahnee Seagrave tick off the huge road gap on the first day of practice. Tahnee is joined on the rider list in Tasmania by Louise-Anna Ferguson, Cami Nogueira, Hannah Bergemann, Gracey Hemstreet and Harriet Burbidge-Smith.
We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.
What's the Track Like?
Bernard Kerr gives a look at what to expect from this year's event during course testing a few weeks ago.
Track Stats:
Length: 2.3km
Descent: 575m
Largest Gap Jump: 75ft/23m
Largest vertical drop - 10m+
Who's on the Rider List?
Tasmania Wild Card Riders:
Ronan Dunne (IRL)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Jackson Goldstone (CAN)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Bernard Kerr (UK)
Juan Diego ‘Johnny’ Salido (MEX)
Laurie Greenland (UK)
Tahnee Seagrave (UK)
Kade Edwards (UK)
Louise-Anna Ferguson (UK)
Brook MacDonald (NZL)
Cami Nogueira (ARG)
Thibault Laly (FRA)
Hannah Bergemann (US)
Kaos Seagrave (UK)
Jim Monro (UK)
Adam Brayton (UK)
Theo Erlangsen (SA)
Edgar Briole (FRA)
Matteo Iniguez (FRA)
Camillo Sanchez (COL)
Josh Bryceland (UK)
Vincent Tupin (FRA)
Gaetan Vige (FRA)
Baxter Maiwald (AUS)
Dan Booker (AUS)
Sam Gale (NZL)
Ed Masters (NZL)
Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
Remy Morton (AUS)
George Branningan (NZL)
Gracey Hemstreet (CAN)
Connor Fearon (AUS)
Darcy Coutts (AUS)
Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
Remy Meier-Smith (AUS)
Dennis Luffman (UK)
What's the Weather Expected to be?
The weather is looking mostly dry for this week's racing in Tasmania although there will be pockets of rain to spice up the course. Tuesday, February 20Mostly cloudy with a passing shower in the afternoon // 22°C // 58% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hWednesday, February 21Partly sunny and warmer // 28°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hThursday, February 22Very warm with cloudy to start with, then sunshine returns // 29°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 20km/hFriday, February 23Cooler with low clouds; a touch of afternoon rain // 14°C // 59% probability of precipitation // wind 20km/hSaturday, February 24 - FINALSPartly sunny and warmer // 19°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 17km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, February 19 from Accuweather
.
What happened at the Last Hardline?
2023 saw riders return to the Dyfi Valley a little earlier than usual for Hardline as it held a summer edition of the toughest DH race of the season.
While the event may have taken place during the summer there were plenty of classic British weather conditions to make sure there was plenty of rain and mud for riders to contend with. Unfortunately, the bad weather meant that both qualifying and finals had to be cancelled to ensure the safety of riders. Bernard Kerr was one of the few riders lucky enough to find a small window of good weather to put in a full practice run.
The 2023 edition Hardline also saw the official inclusion of women for the first time with a progression camp
featuring Vinny Armstrong, Cami Nogueira, Louise Ferguson, Tahnée Seagrave, Hannah Bergemann, and Jess Blewitt.
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Red Bull Hardline Tasmania coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The event will be available to watch on Red Bull TV on Saturday, February 24 at 7 am GMT / 11 pm PST / 2 am EST / 8 am CET / 6 pm AEDT here
.
Alongside the big show on Saturday Red Bull has told us to expect the following throughout the week:Wednesday, February 21
- Matt Jones provides a first look at Red Bull Hardline [Available on Red Bull Bike's YouTube channel]Thursday, February 22
- Pre-event daily show [Available on Red Bull TV]Friday, February 23
- Event qualifying daily show [Available on Red Bull TV]Friday, February 23
- Course preview [Available on Red Bull TV]Friday, February 23
- Pre event finals daily show [Available on Red Bull TV]
