Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

With the 2025 World Cup series on its summer break, this week brings some alternative downhill racing action as Red Bull Hardline returns to Wales.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales.
Who's Racing?
Louise Ferguson
Vaea Verbeeck
Cami Nogueira
Hannah Bergemann
Asa Vermette
Bernard Kerr
Rónán Dunne
Gee Atherton
Kade Edwards
Laurie Greenland
Matteo Iniguez
Matt Jones
Sebastian Holguin
Charlie Hatton
Jerónimo Páez
Brendan Fairclough
George Brannigan
Theo Erlangsen
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Kaos Seagrave
Brook MacDonald
Dan Booker
Joe Smith
Felipe Agurto
Josh Bryceland
Jim Monro
Adam Brayton
Jono Jones
Roger Vieira
Thibault Laly
What's the Track Like?Gee Atherton's 2024 course preview
While the exact details of the 2025 Hardline course have yet to be revealed, we have confirmation that the canyon gap and the new sections of track removed due to safety concerns last year will not be returning in 2025. We expect the course to be similar to last year's track used in finals, although the track builders always manage to add in a few surprises every year.
Dan and Gee Atherton speak more on the changes to last year's course with the Downtime Podcast
What Happened Last Year?
A dry, sunny weekend in Wales, and the gnarliest track so far was fit for celebrating the tenth anniversary of Hardline in Wales last year.
The crowds turned out in force to watch the action unfold on the side of the gnarly hillside high in the Dyfi Valley. The track went from strength to strength throughout the week, drying out perfectly for Sunday's big show. And what a big show it was, in what many were calling the best Hardline yet.
Unfortunately for the ladies, the slow start to the week caught up with them, as full runs had to be completed before seeding runs on Saturday if they wanted to compete in the live show. With the winds and mud earlier in the week, practice sessions were cut short to avoid damage to the track, and it came at the expense of those extra few runs they needed to tick off the last few features and unlock the full course.
With the addition of the Tasmanian round earlier in 2024, it set the stage for a strong battle at the top, with Ronan Dunne and Bernard Kerr fighting for that top step. Bernard made no secret that he thinks he can win here on any given day, disappointed with last year's cancellation and hungry for redemption. Ronan's has been on a tear since his Hardline win in Tasmania though, and wasn't going to let anyone get in his way of doing the double.
1st.
Ronan Dunne: 2:23.0452nd.
Bernard Kerr: 2:24.327 // +1.2823rd.
Juanfer Velez: 2:25.234 // +2.1894th.
Charlie Hatton: 2:26.256 // +3.2115th.
Matteo Iniguez: 2:27.502 // +4.457
Full Replay of the 2024 Event:
Who Has Previously Won Hardline Wales?
As riders return to Wales for another edition of Red Bull Hardline, Bernard Kerr remains the only rider to win more than once on the iconic Welsh track.2024:
Ronan Dunne2022:
Jackson Goldstone2021:
Bernard Kerr2019:
Bernard Kerr2018:
Gee Atherton2017:
Craig Evans2016:
Bernard Kerr2015:
Ruaridh Cunningham2014:
Danny Hart
What's the Weather Expected to be?Wednesday, July 23Overcast // 18°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h wind gusts 37km/hThursday, July 24Low clouds // 19°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h wind gusts 26km/hFriday, July 25Low clouds // 20°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h wind gusts 37km/hSaturday, July 26Broken intervals // 18°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h wind gusts 33km/hSunday, July 27A little rain in the morning; otherwise, broken intervals // 18°C // 55% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h wind gusts 28km/h
Weather forecast as of Tuesday, July 22 from Accuweather
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Red Bull Hardline Wales coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, predictions, race analysis and more. The event will be free to watch on Red Bull TV on Sunday, July 27, 14:30 BST // 15:30 CEST // 6:30 PDT // 9:30 EDT // 23:30 AEST // Monday, July 28, 1:30 NZST // here
