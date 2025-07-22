Powered by Outside

Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 22, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
photo

With the 2025 World Cup series on its summer break, this week brings some alternative downhill racing action as Red Bull Hardline returns to Wales.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 edition of Red Bull Hardline Wales.


Who's Racing?


Matt Jones and his brother Jono both suffered unfortunate flats in their race runs.

Louise Ferguson
Vaea Verbeeck
Cami Nogueira
Hannah Bergemann
Asa Vermette
Bernard Kerr
Rónán Dunne
Gee Atherton
Kade Edwards
Laurie Greenland
Matteo Iniguez
Matt Jones
Sebastian Holguin
Charlie Hatton
Jerónimo Páez
Brendan Fairclough
George Brannigan
Theo Erlangsen
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Kaos Seagrave
Brook MacDonald
Dan Booker
Joe Smith
Felipe Agurto
Josh Bryceland
Jim Monro
Adam Brayton
Jono Jones
Roger Vieira
Thibault Laly


What's the Track Like?


Gee Atherton's 2024 course preview

While the exact details of the 2025 Hardline course have yet to be revealed, we have confirmation that the canyon gap and the new sections of track removed due to safety concerns last year will not be returning in 2025. We expect the course to be similar to last year's track used in finals, although the track builders always manage to add in a few surprises every year.


photo
photo

photo
photo

photo


Dan and Gee Atherton speak more on the changes to last year's course with the Downtime Podcast


What Happened Last Year?


photo

A dry, sunny weekend in Wales, and the gnarliest track so far was fit for celebrating the tenth anniversary of Hardline in Wales last year.

The crowds turned out in force to watch the action unfold on the side of the gnarly hillside high in the Dyfi Valley. The track went from strength to strength throughout the week, drying out perfectly for Sunday's big show. And what a big show it was, in what many were calling the best Hardline yet.

Unfortunately for the ladies, the slow start to the week caught up with them, as full runs had to be completed before seeding runs on Saturday if they wanted to compete in the live show. With the winds and mud earlier in the week, practice sessions were cut short to avoid damage to the track, and it came at the expense of those extra few runs they needed to tick off the last few features and unlock the full course.

With the addition of the Tasmanian round earlier in 2024, it set the stage for a strong battle at the top, with Ronan Dunne and Bernard Kerr fighting for that top step. Bernard made no secret that he thinks he can win here on any given day, disappointed with last year's cancellation and hungry for redemption. Ronan's has been on a tear since his Hardline win in Tasmania though, and wasn't going to let anyone get in his way of doing the double.


1st. Ronan Dunne: 2:23.045
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 2:24.327 // +1.282
3rd. Juanfer Velez: 2:25.234 // +2.189
4th. Charlie Hatton: 2:26.256 // +3.211
5th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:27.502 // +4.457


George Brannigan
Bernard Kerr s wanted redemption here in Wales since Jackson Goldstone pipped him in 2022.

Edgar earnt rider of the week here with big style and big speed.
Gee Atherton

Ronan Dunne

Full Replay of the 2024 Event:



Who Has Previously Won Hardline Wales?



As riders return to Wales for another edition of Red Bull Hardline, Bernard Kerr remains the only rider to win more than once on the iconic Welsh track.

2024: Ronan Dunne
2022: Jackson Goldstone
2021: Bernard Kerr
2019: Bernard Kerr
2018: Gee Atherton
2017: Craig Evans
2016: Bernard Kerr
2015: Ruaridh Cunningham
2014: Danny Hart


What's the Weather Expected to be?


Wednesday, July 23

Overcast // 18°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h wind gusts 37km/h

Thursday, July 24

Low clouds // 19°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h wind gusts 26km/h

Friday, July 25

Low clouds // 20°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h wind gusts 37km/h

Saturday, July 26

Broken intervals // 18°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h wind gusts 33km/h

Sunday, July 27

A little rain in the morning; otherwise, broken intervals // 18°C // 55% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h wind gusts 28km/h

Weather forecast as of Tuesday, July 22 from Accuweather.


How to Follow the Racing?


Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Red Bull Hardline Wales coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, predictions, race analysis and more. The event will be free to watch on Red Bull TV on Sunday, July 27, 14:30 BST // 15:30 CEST // 6:30 PDT // 9:30 EDT // 23:30 AEST // Monday, July 28, 1:30 NZST // here.



 An event that I can watch for free with quality commentary. Yes!
  • 3191
flag Lorieng (Jul 22, 2025 at 4:47) (Below Threshold)
 Ownes an expensive bike but want free sport = actual sport killer

The biggest sports in the world aren't free because free sports doesn't grow sport like you think it does!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 255
 Some of us aren't tight arses though and have got to watch six intense world cups and now also get to watch Hardline. Although shame there are only 8-10 truly competitive racers on the start-list. Gonna be really interesting to see how Asa goes.
  • 30
 Anyone know if it’s gonna be broadcast at Ard Rock..?
  • 218
 @Lorieng: Here in Canada the monthly fee to subscribe to the platform that exclusively broadcasts the UCI events is $29.99. So for that premium price one would expect a decent value proposition like extremely good commentary, amazing pre & after shows, etc. and what does the audience get? Half runs, runs of high performing riders getting MISSED completely (too many to mention), commentary that is so subpar and annoying that it frequently gets mentioned in the PB forums, and camera work that often needs plenty of work for improvement. I’m all for paying a decent (read: reasonable) price for a broadcast service, but if I don’t use my wallet as my vote then everyone will eventually miss out as the rip off service will continue. Back in the day (think eg. 2017) ALL the races could be watched free of charge. Commentary was entertaining and the commentators actually knew what they were talking about. Then corporate greed stepped in and turned everything into this debacle that continues to further destroy the very sport that we have come to know and love. It was just a matter of time. Oh, and the money that I’m not spending on overpriced subscriptions - that’s going towards my expensive bike which I get to shred three times a week… for free.
  • 162
 @Law-MTB: Tiz a shame some people are still not watching the World Cup races for free..
  • 42
 @MrNally: It's not about being a tight ass. it's not even available where I live. On no service, no VPN, only get highlights on youtube......
  • 21
 @sundamage: You should check HBO Max + Sport, if you already have Max it is like 5 euro extra. Well worth it in my opinion.
  • 10
 @sundamage: If you live in the Netherlands, as your flag suggests, then it is available on HBOmax and is quite good value it looks like
  • 72
 @Law-MTB: For a guy who won't pay to watch you seem to know a lot about what it's like to watch the current races haha!?

I recently re-watched the 2017 MSA race on RD.tv. We missed almost 2 mins of each run (even the fastest riders) as there were not enough cameras, Rob's commentary was good, but Claudio's was terrible, especially for the women's racing. Camera placement was good, in some areas much better than WB, in others exactly the same it seems (Stevie's drop, the rock garden for e.g.).

I'll agree the pre and post shows for the current WC aren't great, some more in depth analysis would be amazing. But seen as we have really crisp images, get to see top to bottom runs for all the fastest races (including juniors) and not "half runs" as you say.

And of course bottom line is your $29.99 is for a full streaming/TV service not just WC's that's the sad modern world we live in. If you don't want to pay that's fine, trying to justify it by talking about how much "better it was on RB" is bull. Go back and watch some RB races and you'll see how much we missed and how sloppy commentators like Claudio or Tracey Hannah were.
  • 57
 @MrNally: Law qualified his statement adding “with quality commentary”, so even if you paid to watch (that’s your prerogative, it’s free for everyone on the Tiz “network”) you still didn’t see six world cups with quality commentary. Unless of course you work in the paddocks next to Steve Peet on race day and get some real time analysis and insight… the broadcast commentary is objectively lacking what everyone considers “quality”. Law’s statement is factually correct and still you insulted him, nice job.
  • 130
 @Law-MTB: Not the first time I've shared my opinion on this and it won't be the last I'm sure, but I watched the races on RedBull for years, and I have watched every race since WBD took over and it's so clear that besides the commentary, everything is better now. Better cameras, more cameras, better on screen analysis, more rider interviews, more races in a season, way better on screen graphics too. And say what you want about it but having outside industry money can only be a good thing, the Superman film banners and adverts at Andorra was cool to see, everyone only benefits from stuff like that.

I'll admit the inconsistent pricing based on region is ridiculous, I believe in some regions it's about $7 a month whereas in the UK it's $43 a month. I am very fortunate to have a friend who already pays to watch a number of other sports on the site, so I use his account to watch the races, as I can't justify paying that myself. I did pay for the past 2 seasons when it was $7 a month in the UK too.
  • 62
 @rubberbutter: The quality of the commentary is subjective matter. I quite like it. And personally am indifferent to Ric, think Josh has progressed a lot and really enjoy Neko's contribution. Least we forget they they've also had Gwin and Myriam in the both a lot these last two years.

So yeah, there's nothing particularly factual about a highly subjective statement.
  • 41
 @henrycant: You have my upvote. All fact and not a personal venting- super cool! Hear you regarding variance in fees per region. Unlike what @MrNally thinks, I am actually fully willing and prepared to pay a reasonable price for a subscription that delivers said quality. If it was $7 per month here then I’d happily pay! But at $29.99 I just cannot justify this. And knowing that there are regions that pay $7 doesn’t bode well for my confidence in the system in general. If we want to grow the industry then, on a sliding scale, enticing new viewers (and therefore new riders), the pricing needs to be enough to meet the financial requirements without being too much to deter viewers from signing up. I’m not in the position to stipulate what this amount should be, but I’m certain that, based on all my other subscriptions, somewhere around $10 could make sense. Any deficit to the current $29.99 could be offset by net new signups and this way one could ensure continued growth of the industry. Happy viewing and enjoy Hardline this weekend!
  • 30
 @Lorieng: us mountain bikers are very different to most other sports when it comes to watching pros. How many football fans play football themselves, how many F1 fans race at the weekend. I cant imagine many people watching hardline don't also mountain bike.
  • 744
 No racing please and tell me all your fast lines. Thanks, BK
  • 111
 Hi BK,

Troy here…still waiting for my tow in, will swap for inside lines

Regards

T. Brosnan
  • 230
 COME ON LOU. Super keen to see what else she can tick off this round.
  • 10
 Yesss can't wait to see her showing hardline who the boss is, I also have a really good feeling for what Cami has up her sleeve this year!
  • 221
 Wait no Lil Goldstone? He's probably focusing on the WC- as it's not worth the risk of Hardline!
  • 190
 Tahnée and Gracey seem to focus on the WC as well.
  • 41
 He had said in interviews he would race here. Must have been a recent decision.
  • 70
 Spending 2 months+ in Europe then having another Europe race half way through the long break is probably a factor... Wouldn't blame him for wanting an extended stay at home
  • 150
 Agreed. He's on track to have one of the most dominant DH seasons in recent memory and the up-coming juniors are hot on his heels. He already threw one season away with a small mistake (with an outsized impact) at one Hardline. I definitely make sense to me if that's factoring into this decision.
  • 100
 Lots to loose, little to gain
  • 190
 Jackson's dad Ron responded to a short vid from the Ride Companion podcast:

"Hey guys, nice thoughts but it was Jackson's choice not to race. No pressure from the team or Red Bull either way.He's been away from home for two months and wants to enjoy a bit of a break at home. Sorry for the lack of dramaSmile "

www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKDbZEQH1pU
  • 20
 He also appears to be registered for the Canadian National champs which is the same weekend as Hardline
  • 160
 I don't see Juanfer on the start list; I thought he was racing?
  • 21
 Visa issues (i think).
  • 40
 @Oscarorozco: Maybe? Hogluín is Colombian and on the start list, and Juanfer had made it to all the world cups this year. You'd think now that he's on a bigger team they'd be able to help him out with visa stuff.

Would be a shame if Juanfer didn't make it, he's riding real good right now
  • 30
 Just read on Instagram he's got a leg injury from a crash after the last race. Hopefully back again at Les Gets. Bummer.
  • 10
 @donimo: Ah damn! Bummer indeed
  • 120
 First time going to watch it IRL (although only in the Saturday) and can't wait. Hoping seeing the features for myself will reinforce just how bonkers it is and make watching it Sunday on the screen even more impressive.
  • 60
 The track looks like the perfect combination of fun and gnarly this year - well done!

I also like what I'm seeing on the roster:
Freeracer (Brendog)
Kaos
Leatherhead / The Keswick Kestrel (Brayton)
Sir Kerr
Ratboy / Miami Bryce (Josh)
Jono
Thibault
Vaea
Cami
... and last, but not least, the guy with the most on-point name for this event: Jerónimo Páez (WWII paratroopers would shout "Geronimo!!" when jumping from an aircraft)
  • 83
 Tryin not to be a dick but being one, I don't have the patience to listen to the podcast. Can anyone sum up in a few sentences?
  • 491
 We've made a clips channel for the TL;DR crew and that link above is to the first clip on the channel. It's just over 4mins long. Let me know if that's still too much and I'll send in reinforcements, haha.
  • 230
 Basically despite both Gee and Dan both thinking the river gap should have stayed in, because of the massive backlash from both fans and media it wasn't worth the risk of including it and then potentially having a rider badly injured. Would have been a PR nightmare and may have led to the whole event being shutdown, depending on the severity of the injury.
  • 221
 @henrycant: the reinforcements have arrived. Thanks Henry!
  • 811
 @henrycant: it's a real shame they were forced to bow to external pressure like this. Let's not forget what made it a good event/race in the first place.
  • 62
 @tremeer023: Yeah I tend to agree, with a relatively easy lip adjustment they could have made it pretty safe, and it still would have looked spectacular.
  • 415
 @tremeer023: some of you may die, but it's a sacrifice I am willing to make...
  • 38
flag Hri666 (Jul 22, 2025 at 5:54) (Below Threshold)
 Google Gemini can summarize any YouTube video for you.
  • 100
 Podcast in summary - last year's HL was actually a bit different in that riders/YouTubers covered the practice and build up a lot more than previously. The canyon gap got tested and revealed to the world early and there was subsequent backlash, hence it was removed before finals - but the fuller story is that this is actually pretty normal. There have apparently been many, equally mad features put in that get removed before finals, you just don't normally get to see it all before the big day
  • 210
 @IllestT: I do struggle to understand the assertion that coming up short on the road gap would be more consequential than coming up short on the canyon gap.
  • 60
 @southshorepirate: same. maybe they're saying both would be past the threshold of "completely catastrophic". But even if that's the case, tumbling down the face of the canyon into the rocks below only then to be laying unconscious in the stream does *seem* like it would do more damage and be far less survivable.
  • 63
 @Mr-Gilsch: how is it my sacrifice? The decision should rest with the riders and builders. People could just as easily die on any of the big stuff on this track.
My point was more to do with the slow creep of centralised control and influence that is causing more commentators to act as safety police which in turn forces restrictive decisions like this.
  • 30
 @henrycant: Shut down by who? I thought they basically both run the show. Who sanctions these events? Redbull?
  • 30
 @southshorepirate: I get what you're saying, on camera it looks worse for sure. However I think the people who built these features and who are actually on site may be better placed than us to say.
  • 30
 @tremeer023: @tremeer023: its a very famous quote…google it
  • 80
 @teedubya: All things considered, I'll take a second opinion on an Atherton's risk assessment - their threshold is beyond most every other human
  • 10
 @downtimepodcast: hahaha, 4 mins is actually ok. I listened to the segment after your reply. Long podcasts are not usually my thing but short segments are pretty ok. Thanks for the clips
  • 10
 @mr-fabio: Nice one, glad it works for you. I hope you've subscribed to the clips channel because there is plenty more coming your way.
  • 90
 @teedubya: Let's look a bit closer at that. As far as I am aware, of the riders who actually hit this feature, only Bernard actively favours keeping it in.
I would also not put too much weight on Dan's and Gee's assessment. First of all Gee's last public judgement on a big feature at rampage ended with fractured vertebrae and skull, secondly they are obviously biased to defend themselves.

I'm not trying to point blame here, their point on how this is not as outlandish of a feature as it may seem of you compare to the roadgap is well made. But some comments pretend that there was a strong assessment that this is safe from riders, which I absolutely don't see.
  • 10
 @theophilus654: Yeah, if a rider is permanently injured or worse attempting a feature that everyone already said wasn't safe, then that's a pretty terrible look for the event. RedBull would be well within their rights to pull the plug on the event.
  • 10
 @finnspin: Good point. Bernard also said at the time that it HAD to have a net, which Gee was against (which to be fair is consistent with the lack of safety features on the rest of the track).
  • 60
 Necesitamos a Dani Castellanos!! 💪
  • 40
 "Sebastian Hogluín". You made a pig's ear of that one.
  • 141
 The rider list was taken straight from Red Bull and I missed their error. I’ve just corrected this now.
  • 31
 @edspratt: good stuff
  • 51
 @edspratt: hey, Hector Leonardo Paez isn't the argentinians rider name. His name is Jerónimo Páez.
  • 41
 @cebolla: Thanks! I’ve just updated the article with the correct name.
  • 50
 @edspratt: Not wanting to pile in on the typo's which werent your fault Ed, but Theo's surname is spelled "Erlangsen". Seems Red Bull dropped the ball somewhat on the spellings
  • 40
 @edspratt: Oli Clark is in. Was just added a couple weeks ago
  • 10
 @bgoldstone: I remember seeing that, not sure why he’s not on the Red Bull list. I wasn’t sent an updated rider list ahead of the event so the rider list used here was taken from the official site. I will reach out and see if there is an accurate list of who’s riding.
  • 40
 @edspratt: curious why Oli Clarke would be invited over say a Max Alran?
  • 50
 @peebeejay: Do you know that the Alrans weren't invited? Seems completely plausible that they were and they declined.
  • 18
flag peebeejay (Jul 23, 2025 at 2:10) (Below Threshold)
 @pmhobson: conversely, they might have not been invited.
I’m questioning what oli has done to deserve an invite. One junior World Cup win? He doesn’t show the exceptional skill or experience on his socials that’s needed at Hardline.
  • 50
 LFG Booker 💪💪
  • 41
 Those wind gust speed forecasts don't look good
  • 21
 What you need to know: It's gonna be unreal
  • 20
 Vamos jeropaaa!!
  • 10
 @edspratt the start times have been moved forward
  • 11
 cant ruddy wait! Lets Gooooo!
  • 14
 Pinkbike Primer or Pinkbike Premier?
