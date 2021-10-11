Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need To Know Ahead of Red Bull Rampage 2021

After missing out on last year, Rampage is back for more huge freeride sends in the Utah desert.
The stacked lineup of riders are already scoping out and building their lines as we head back to the steep and wild 2016/17 venue. Some returning names will already have their previous lines at the venue, but we have already seen a few decide to build something new this year. Let's take a look at who has won this prestigious event in the past, the previous rounds at this venue, what the weather conditions look like, and who we think the favourites are to take the title in 2021.
The Venue
This year's event sees the competition head back to the venue used in 2016 and 2017. With some already established lines in the mountain, riders won't have a fully clean slate to create their lines. Before we get to fully see the creativity of this year's riders let's take a look back at the sends from the past events at this venue. 2016
2017
What Happened at the 2019 Event
2019 saw some incredible riding with Brandon Semenuk, scoring a 92.33 with a massive run that included a backflip into his lilypad feature. The score held, not just for the remainder of the first runs, but for the entire day. Semenuk became the second rider to win the event three times. Both Brandon and Kurt Sorge are back this year with their eyes set on the elusive four Rampage wins.
Previous Winners2001
Wade Simmons2002
Tyler Klassen2003
Cédric Gracia2004
Kyle Strait2008
Brandon Semenuk2010
Cameron Zink2012
Kurt Sorge2013
Kyle Strait2014
Andreu Lacondeguy2015
Kurt Sorge2016
Brandon Semenuk2017
Kurt Sorge2018
Brett Rheeder2019
Brandon Semenuk
Rider List-
Szymon Godziek -
Tyler McCaul -
Ethan Nell -
Brandon Semenuk -
Carson Storch -
Kyle Strait -
Vincent Tupin -
Tom Van Steenbergen -
Andreu Lacondeguy -
Jaxson Riddle -
Kurt Sorge -
Brage Vestavik -
Cam Zink -
Thomas Genon -
Reed Boggs
Weather Forecast
The forecast for this week is looking pretty good, with conditions on Friday looking perfect for a day of hopefully uninterrupted runs. There does look to be a bit of rain on Tuesday but this may help bed in some of the new lines being built for this year. Monday
- Cool with intervals of clouds and sunshine; breezy in the afternoon // 20°C // 25% precipitation // wind 19km/hTuesday
- Cloudy and chilly with a couple of showers // 9°C // 64% precipitation // wind 15km/hWednesday
- Cool with plenty of sunshine // 11°C // 2% precipitation // wind 9km/hThursday
- Sunny and cool // 12°C // 2% precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday - Finals
- Remaining cool with plenty of sunshine // 16°C // 1% precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Sunday, October 10. Live updates from AccuWeather
.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with coverage from our team in Utah this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech. You can catch the full event live stream on October 15 on Red Bull TVSchedule:
- Red Bull TV Livestream
, October 15 - 13:00 pm EDT // 10:00 am PDT // 18:00 pm BST // 19:00 pm CESTNote: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.
Pinkbike Predictions"After a two-year break it is always hard to know who can put together the best run in an event as unpredictable as Red Bull Rampage. But we would put good money on Brandon Semenuk managing to take another win this year and become the first riders to win four Rampages after his success in 2016 at this venue and his win in 2019. With Brandon only competing in select events, you know he will want to pull out all the stops to put down another incredible run. Another rider who we expect something spectacular from is Andreu Lacondeguy. It's about time Andreu makes another top-three appearance, after his win in 2014 he has only made the top three in 2015 and 18. Andreu is always sending the biggest lines and is exciting to watch and we hope he has something special planned for this year's event. For third place, we're going to go with Kurt Sorge. He didn't have success in 2019, but last time the event took place at this venue in 2017, he took the win. With a great line to work with and tons of practice on his backyard dream jumps, we have a feeling he could put down a special run. "
1 // Brandon Semenuk
2 // Andreu Lacondeguy
3 // Kurt Sorge
