Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need To Know Ahead of Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Antoine Bizet Rampage 2016
2021 Red Bull Rampage


After missing out on last year, Rampage is back for more huge freeride sends in the Utah desert.

The stacked lineup of riders are already scoping out and building their lines as we head back to the steep and wild 2016/17 venue. Some returning names will already have their previous lines at the venue, but we have already seen a few decide to build something new this year. Let's take a look at who has won this prestigious event in the past, the previous rounds at this venue, what the weather conditions look like, and who we think the favourites are to take the title in 2021.


The Venue


This year's event sees the competition head back to the venue used in 2016 and 2017. With some already established lines in the mountain, riders won't have a fully clean slate to create their lines. Before we get to fully see the creativity of this year's riders let's take a look back at the sends from the past events at this venue.

2016


2017


What Happened at the 2019 Event


2019 saw some incredible riding with Brandon Semenuk, scoring a 92.33 with a massive run that included a backflip into his lilypad feature. The score held, not just for the remainder of the first runs, but for the entire day. Semenuk became the second rider to win the event three times. Both Brandon and Kurt Sorge are back this year with their eyes set on the elusive four Rampage wins.




Previous Winners


Kurt Sorge surveys the kingdom that would be his by sundown.

2001 Wade Simmons
2002 Tyler Klassen
2003 Cédric Gracia
2004 Kyle Strait
2008 Brandon Semenuk
2010 Cameron Zink
2012 Kurt Sorge
2013 Kyle Strait
2014 Andreu Lacondeguy
2015 Kurt Sorge
2016 Brandon Semenuk
2017 Kurt Sorge
2018 Brett Rheeder
2019 Brandon Semenuk



Rider List


Tyler McCaul Superman Rampage 2016

- Szymon Godziek
- Tyler McCaul
- Ethan Nell
- Brandon Semenuk
- Carson Storch
- Kyle Strait
- Vincent Tupin
- Tom Van Steenbergen
- Andreu Lacondeguy
- Jaxson Riddle
- Kurt Sorge
- Brage Vestavik
- Cam Zink
- Thomas Genon
- Reed Boggs


Weather Forecast


Rampage returns to the scene of 2016 crimes against gravity.

The forecast for this week is looking pretty good, with conditions on Friday looking perfect for a day of hopefully uninterrupted runs. There does look to be a bit of rain on Tuesday but this may help bed in some of the new lines being built for this year.

Monday - Cool with intervals of clouds and sunshine; breezy in the afternoon // 20°C // 25% precipitation // wind 19km/h
Tuesday - Cloudy and chilly with a couple of showers // 9°C // 64% precipitation // wind 15km/h
Wednesday - Cool with plenty of sunshine // 11°C // 2% precipitation // wind 9km/h
Thursday - Sunny and cool // 12°C // 2% precipitation // wind 9km/h
Friday - Finals - Remaining cool with plenty of sunshine // 16°C // 1% precipitation // wind 7km/h

Weather forecast as of Sunday, October 10. Live updates from AccuWeather.


How to Watch


Pinkbike will be providing you with coverage from our team in Utah this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech. You can catch the full event live stream on October 15 on Red Bull TV

Schedule:


- Red Bull TV Livestream, October 15 - 13:00 pm EDT // 10:00 am PDT // 18:00 pm BST // 19:00 pm CEST

Note: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.


Pinkbike Predictions


"After a two-year break it is always hard to know who can put together the best run in an event as unpredictable as Red Bull Rampage. But we would put good money on Brandon Semenuk managing to take another win this year and become the first riders to win four Rampages after his success in 2016 at this venue and his win in 2019. With Brandon only competing in select events, you know he will want to pull out all the stops to put down another incredible run. Another rider who we expect something spectacular from is Andreu Lacondeguy. It's about time Andreu makes another top-three appearance, after his win in 2014 he has only made the top three in 2015 and 18. Andreu is always sending the biggest lines and is exciting to watch and we hope he has something special planned for this year's event. For third place, we're going to go with Kurt Sorge. He didn't have success in 2019, but last time the event took place at this venue in 2017, he took the win. With a great line to work with and tons of practice on his backyard dream jumps, we have a feeling he could put down a special run. "


1 // Brandon Semenuk
2 // Andreu Lacondeguy
3 // Kurt Sorge




Racing and Events Pinkbike Primer Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


10 Comments

  • 4 0
 1. Norbs 2. Got 3. Robbed
  • 3 0
 1.semenuk 2. Vestavia 3.sorge
  • 7 0
 1. shurter
  • 2 0
 Really excited to see Brage give it a go!
  • 1 0
 @LuvAZ: Same here. Guy is bonkers.
  • 1 0
 It’s surprising to me to see that Zink has only won once. Always a contender.
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Godziek
  • 1 0
 6.9 Bender
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. B-Rage
  • 1 0
 Come on Carson!!!! Make Bend, OR proud!!!!! You got this!

