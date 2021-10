Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need To Know Ahead of Red Bull Rampage 2021

The Venue

Pinkbike Predictions

After missing out on last year, Rampage is back for more huge freeride sends in the Utah desert.The stacked lineup of riders are already scoping out and building their lines as we head back to the steep and wild 2016/17 venue. Some returning names will already have their previous lines at the venue, but we have already seen a few decide to build something new this year. Let's take a look at who has won this prestigious event in the past, the previous rounds at this venue, what the weather conditions look like, and who we think the favourites are to take the title in 2021.This year's event sees the competition head back to the venue used in 2016 and 2017. With some already established lines in the mountain, riders won't have a fully clean slate to create their lines. Before we get to fully see the creativity of this year's riders let's take a look back at the sends from the past events at this venue.2019 saw some incredible riding with Brandon Semenuk, scoring a 92.33 with a massive run that included a backflip into his lilypad feature. The score held, not just for the remainder of the first runs, but for the entire day. Semenuk became the second rider to win the event three times. Both Brandon and Kurt Sorge are back this year with their eyes set on the elusive four Rampage wins.Wade SimmonsTyler KlassenCédric GraciaKyle StraitBrandon SemenukCameron ZinkKurt SorgeKyle StraitAndreu LacondeguyKurt SorgeBrandon SemenukKurt SorgeBrett RheederBrandon SemenukSzymon GodziekTyler McCaulEthan NellBrandon SemenukCarson StorchKyle StraitVincent TupinTom Van SteenbergenAndreu LacondeguyJaxson RiddleKurt SorgeBrage VestavikCam ZinkThomas GenonReed BoggsThe forecast for this week is looking pretty good, with conditions on Friday looking perfect for a day of hopefully uninterrupted runs. There does look to be a bit of rain on Tuesday but this may help bed in some of the new lines being built for this year.Weather forecast as of Sunday, October 10. Live updates from AccuWeather Pinkbike will be providing you with coverage from our team in Utah this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech. You can catch the full event live stream on October 15 on Red Bull TV Red Bull TV Livestream , October 15 - 13:00 pm EDT // 10:00 am PDT // 18:00 pm BST // 19:00 pm CEST1 // Brandon Semenuk2 // Andreu Lacondeguy3 // Kurt Sorge