Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Rampage 2022

This is the Red Bull Rampage I remember watching when I first got into mountain biking - I remember thinking holy &@#% that is insane, and now I am here doing it. It still doesn't feel real. Pinch me, it is a trip, a full circle moment. Seeing the canyon gap back then and its history - and seeing it today and thinking, wow, I think I am going to jump that canyon gap in my run. It is so wild. It doesn’t seem like many people are going this way, and we’ve got to hit the canyon gap for McGarry.



We are liking what we are finding, there is a lot of potential for original lines, and I am liking it a lot. The scariest part is the little skinny part up top - that freaks me out; I am scared of heights.... aah man it is scary. Even walking up there, I had sweaty palms the whole time.



Another crazy thing is I wouldn’t be here without Brandon Semenuk gifting me a bike about 4 or 5 years ago. I pretty much gave up on my BMX career and I was working at a job building electric bikes and my coworker mountain biked and he was like “you should get your bike back together and let’s go ride. I started doing some little cliff drops on it and then one day I had never met or talked to Semenuk in my life, and he messages me “hey I have this old bike in the garage and I can’t see you riding that older clunker”. It really changed my life from like working an 8 to 5 job building electric bikes and then I was starting to fully pursue mountain bikes and then now here I am competing against my idol and hero, and I thank him a million times for everything he’s done. He’s completely changed my life.