Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 12, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

70 feet tip to tip. Szymon Godziek tipping the hat to McGazza for second place.
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to the
2023 Red Bull Rampage


Rampage is back for another year of huge freeride sends and the riders are already sending some of the massive lines created for this year's event. Let's take a look at who has won this prestigious event in the past, the previous rounds at this venue and what the weather conditions look like for the 2023 edition of Red Bull Rampage.


The Venue


This year's event sees the competition return to the same location as last year. The returning venue also hosted the 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013 Rampages. With plenty of already established and classic lines on the mountain, riders won't have a fully clean slate to create their lines. Before we get to fully see the creativity of this year's riders let's take a look back at some of the sends from the past events at this venue.

2008



2010



2012



2013



2022



What Happened at the 2022 Event



Finals day in Virgin, Utah, and the morning began long before the first rays of sun rose out of the red cliffs behind the venue. Head torches and phone lights were seen scrambling up and down as teams hurried to put final touches on their lines and features. Less than a handful of riders had even completed a full lap and with finals bumped up by 30 minutes to make up for approaching afternoon gusts, the pressure was really on.

After riders had taken their first runs, Brett Rheeder led Szymon Godziek, and Brandon Semenuk after a flawless and intricate run on his single-crown Commencal. Godziek himself put on a massive display on the lower half of the course and Semenuk opened up his run straight down the middle chute with an acid-drop and tossed an unbelievable bar-spin over his terrifying canyon gap transfer.

Ultimately, the event would be cut short due to wind, with the official statement made after riders opted out of their second runs for fear of being blown off the mountainside.

1st. Brett Rheeder: 90.66
2nd. Szymon Godziek: 86.33
3rd. Brandon Semenuk: 84
4th. Reed Boggs: 82.66
5th. Thomas Genon: 81
6th. Carson Storch: 77
7th. Kurt Sorge: 74
8th. Andreu Lacondeguy: 73
9th. Jaxson Riddle: 67
10th. Cam Zink: 66
11th. Ethan Nell: 65.33
12th. Tom Van Steenbergen: 63.66
13th. DJ Brandt: 62.33
14th. William Robert: 58
15th. Dylan Stark: 53
16th. Tyler McCaul: 37.66




Previous Winners


Brandon Semenuk dropping acid to open his run. Mental.

2001 Wade Simmons
2002 Tyler Klassen
2003 Cédric Gracia
2004 Kyle Strait
2008 Brandon Semenuk
2010 Cameron Zink
2012 Kurt Sorge
2013 Kyle Strait
2014 Andreu Lacondeguy
2015 Kurt Sorge
2016 Brandon Semenuk
2017 Kurt Sorge
2018 Brett Rheeder
2019 Brandon Semenuk
2021 Brandon Semenuk
2022 Brett Rheeder



Rider List


Tommy G backing into his enormous step-down for another top result.

- Szymon Godziek
- Tom Van Steenbergen
- Kyle Strait
- Brendan Fairclough
- Carson Storch
- Alex Volokhov
- Jaxson Riddle
- Thomas Genon
- Cam Zink
- Emil Johansson
- DJ Brandt
- Adolf Silva
- Clemens Kaudela
- Reed Boggs
- Talus Turk
- Bienvenido Aguado
- Kurt Sorge


Weather Forecast


William Robert carving his way out of the shoot.

Conditions are good for finals with even the wind looking favourable for a hopefully uninterrupted competition this year.

Friday October 13 - Finals

8 am

Mostly sunny // 7°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h // gusts 15km/h

9 am

Mostly sunny // 9°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 17km/h

10 am

Mostly sunny // 13°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 19km/h

11 am

Mostly sunny // 16°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 17km/h // gusts 19km/h

12 pm

Mostly sunny // 18°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 19km/h

1 pm

Mostly sunny // 20°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 19km/h

2 pm

Mostly sunny // 21°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h // gusts 17km/h

3 pm

Mostly sunny // 21°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h // gusts 13km/h

4 pm

Mostly sunny // 22°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h // gusts 13km/h

Weather forecast as of Thursday, October 12. Live updates from AccuWeather.


How to Watch

Redbull Rampage 2022 done and dusted.

Pinkbike will be providing you with coverage from our team in Utah this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech. You can catch the full event live stream on October 13 on Red Bull TV

Schedule:


- Red Bull TV Livestream, October 13 - 11:15 EDT // 8:15 PDT // 16:15 BST // 17:15 CEST

Note: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Primer Red Bull Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,809 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
159841 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
109972 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
88344 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
68046 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
59356 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
48915 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
35247 views
Elite XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
32225 views

3 Comments
  • 3 0
 Seems like redbull might finally be learning. Hopefully with an early start, and less broadcast garbage between runs, each rider will be able to get 2 runs
  • 1 0
 What time will the first contestant drop? If it starts at 11:15 EDT than is the first hour just commentating and stuff? I want to know what time I can tune in to skip the intro stuff.
  • 1 0
 C'mon PB, what's the point of showing a list of winners without a corresponding list of those who got robbed?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.033425
Mobile Version of Website