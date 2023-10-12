Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Rampage 2023

Rampage is back for another year of huge freeride sends and the riders are already sending some of the massive lines created for this year's event. Let's take a look at who has won this prestigious event in the past, the previous rounds at this venue and what the weather conditions look like for the 2023 edition of Red Bull Rampage.
The Venue
This year's event sees the competition return to the same location as last year. The returning venue also hosted the 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013 Rampages. With plenty of already established and classic lines on the mountain, riders won't have a fully clean slate to create their lines. Before we get to fully see the creativity of this year's riders let's take a look back at some of the sends from the past events at this venue. 2008
2010
2012
2013
2022
What Happened at the 2022 Event
Finals day in Virgin, Utah, and the morning began long before the first rays of sun rose out of the red cliffs behind the venue. Head torches and phone lights were seen scrambling up and down as teams hurried to put final touches on their lines and features. Less than a handful of riders had even completed a full lap and with finals bumped up by 30 minutes to make up for approaching afternoon gusts, the pressure was really on.
After riders had taken their first runs, Brett Rheeder led Szymon Godziek, and Brandon Semenuk after a flawless and intricate run on his single-crown Commencal. Godziek himself put on a massive display on the lower half of the course and Semenuk opened up his run straight down the middle chute with an acid-drop and tossed an unbelievable bar-spin over his terrifying canyon gap transfer.
Ultimately, the event would be cut short due to wind, with the official statement made after riders opted out of their second runs for fear of being blown off the mountainside.
1st. Brett Rheeder: 90.66
2nd. Szymon Godziek: 86.33
3rd. Brandon Semenuk: 84
4th. Reed Boggs: 82.66
5th. Thomas Genon: 81
6th. Carson Storch: 77
7th. Kurt Sorge: 74
8th. Andreu Lacondeguy: 73
9th. Jaxson Riddle: 67
10th. Cam Zink: 66
11th. Ethan Nell: 65.33
12th. Tom Van Steenbergen: 63.66
13th. DJ Brandt: 62.33
14th. William Robert: 58
15th. Dylan Stark: 53
16th. Tyler McCaul: 37.66
Previous Winners2001
Wade Simmons2002
Tyler Klassen2003
Cédric Gracia2004
Kyle Strait2008
Brandon Semenuk2010
Cameron Zink2012
Kurt Sorge2013
Kyle Strait2014
Andreu Lacondeguy2015
Kurt Sorge2016
Brandon Semenuk2017
Kurt Sorge2018
Brett Rheeder2019
Brandon Semenuk2021
Brandon Semenuk2022
Brett Rheeder
Rider List
- Szymon Godziek
- Tom Van Steenbergen
- Kyle Strait
- Brendan Fairclough
- Carson Storch
- Alex Volokhov
- Jaxson Riddle
- Thomas Genon
- Cam Zink
- Emil Johansson
- DJ Brandt
- Adolf Silva
- Clemens Kaudela
- Reed Boggs
- Talus Turk
- Bienvenido Aguado
- Kurt Sorge
Weather Forecast
Conditions are good for finals with even the wind looking favourable for a hopefully uninterrupted competition this year. Friday October 13 - Finals8 amMostly sunny // 7°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h // gusts 15km/h9 amMostly sunny // 9°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 17km/h10 amMostly sunny // 13°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 19km/h11 amMostly sunny // 16°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 17km/h // gusts 19km/h12 pmMostly sunny // 18°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 19km/h1 pmMostly sunny // 20°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 15km/h // gusts 19km/h2 pmMostly sunny // 21°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h // gusts 17km/h3 pmMostly sunny // 21°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h // gusts 13km/h4 pmMostly sunny // 22°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h // gusts 13km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, October 12. Live updates from AccuWeather
.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with coverage from our team in Utah this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech. You can catch the full event live stream on October 13 on Red Bull TVSchedule:
- Red Bull TV Livestream
, October 13 - 11:15 EDT // 8:15 PDT // 16:15 BST // 17:15 CESTNote: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.