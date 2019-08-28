Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2019 Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships

It's not the final race of the year and it may not affect the overall World Cup standings, but for downhill racers who never get the chance to represent their countries at the Olympics, the race for the rainbow stripes is the most prestigious race of the year and a truly patriotic affair. Loic Bruni, Rachel Atherton, Kade Edwards, and Valentina Höll have had the privilege of wearing the rainbow stripes for the past year, but with Rachel injured and Kade moving up to Elites, it will be a different foursome wearing the stripes next season.
A historic venue, the World Championships are in Mont-Sainte-Anne for the third time in 2019, after having been here in both 1998 and 2010. In 1998, Nicolas Vouilloz and Anne-Caroline Chausson were in their prime and took the wins for France.
In the Elite men's race in 2010, it was Sam Hill who stood on the top of the podium, with Steve Smith in second and Greg Minnaar in third. As for the Junior Men, Troy Brosnan took the rainbow stripes with Neko Mulally and Lewis Buchanan behind him. In the Elite Women's race, Tracy Moseley secured the rainbow jersey, with Sabrina Jonnier and Emmeline Ragot rounding out the podium. In the Junior Women's race, it was Canadian Lauren Rosser who took the win on home soil, with Fanny Lombard and Julie Berteaux in second and third.
Let's take a look at who has won this prestigious event in the past, what venues have played host, the course the rainbow stripes will be won on this year, what the weather conditions look like, and who we think the favourites are to take the rainbow stripes in 2019.
The track
The Mont-Sainte-Anne DH course is long and brutal with incredibly high-speed sections.
What Happened Here Last Year
After a wet qualifier, the track had managed to dry out nicely by the time finals came around, but the rain had made the ruts and holes on course huge. Riding on the edge, Rachel Atherton was already 12 seconds up on Hannah's time by Split 2, and an aggressive and faultless run saw her lead extend as she made her way down the hill. With massive margins on her split times, Atherton put in a blistering run that saw her cross the finish line with 20-second second advantage. Tahnee Seagrave was unable to improve on it and had to settle for second.
Amaury Pierron went into the race knowing that he could wrap up the World Cup overall title after a good qualifying performance on the Friday. However, the talk up at the start area was whether the French rider would elect to race at all after suffering a heavy crash in the last practice session, just hours before finals. Champion in waiting Pierron showed strong mental and physical toughness by deciding to go for his run. He had to finish ahead of Vergier to take the World Cup overall with a race to spare. The Frenchman carried good speed in his run, switching between being ahead and then behind Vergier's time at the splits. One final effort in the finish area saw him just better Vergier's time to go into second, and with that, he was crowned the 2018 World Cup
There was still the little matter of the race result to decide before Pierron could begin his celebrations, though. Loïc Bruni and then Danny Hart were still left to go. Defending world champion Bruni had the measure of Brosnan's time on his way down, and was up on the Australian's stellar time by 1.192 seconds by the third split. Bruni was super smooth and though he lost a little time towards the end of the run, he crossed the finish line with the new fastest time champion. Hart wasn’t able to make an impression on Bruni's time, but did go into third, as Bruni and Pierron were left to celebrate an incredible day for the French at the finish.
Elite Men
1st. BRUNI Loic 4:12.713
2nd. BROSNAN Troy (+0.321)
3rd. HART Danny (+1.323)
4th. PIERRON Amaury (+3.297)
5th. VERGIER Loris (+3.468 )
Elite Women
1st. ATHERTON Rachel 4:51.443
2nd. SEAGRAVE Tahnee (+5.087)
3rd. HANNAH Tracey (+20.280)
4th. CABIROU Marine (+21.701)
5th. SALAZAR Mariana (+22.694)
Junior Women
1st. HOLL Valentina 5:16.563
2nd. SORIANO Samantha (+45.299)
3rd. HAYDEN Mazie (+48.085)
4th. ALLMAN Piper (+51.364)
5th. GIMENEZ Nastasia (+54.752)
Junior Men
1st. DAPRELA Thibaut 4:25.361
2nd. EDWARDS Kade (+0.982)
3rd. KERR Henry (+6.350)
4th. BUTLER Patrick (+7.823)
5th. ROBBIE Sam (+13.014)
Previous World ChampionsELITE MEN
2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Loic BRUNI // FRA
2017 // Cairns, Australia // Loic BRUNI // FRA
2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Danny HART // GBR
2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Loic BRUNI // FRA
2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Gee ATHERTON // GBR
2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2012 // Leogang, Austria // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Danny HART // GBR
2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Sam HILL // AUS
2009 // Canberra, Australia // Steve PEAT // GBR
2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Gee ATHERTON // GBR
2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sam HILL // AUS
2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sam HILL // AUS
2005 // Livigno, Italy // Fabien BAREL // FRA
2004 // Les Gets, France // Fabien BAREL // FRA
2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
2001 // Vail, USA // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Myles ROCKWELL // USA
1999 // Are, Sweden // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1996 // Cairns, Australia // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1994 // Vail, USA // Francois GACHET // FRA
1993 // Metabief, France // Mike KING // USA
1992 // Bromont, Canada // Dave CULLINAN // USA
1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Albert ITEN // SUI
1990 // Durango, USA // Greg HERBOLD // USAELITE WOMEN
2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Rachel Atherton // GBR
2017 // Cairns, Australia // Miranda MILLER // CAN
2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Manon CARPENTER // GBR
2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2012 // Leogang, Austria // Morgane CHARRE // FRA
2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR
2009 // Canberra, Australia // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA
2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA
2005 // Livigno, Italy // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2004 // Les Gets, France // Vanessa QUIN // NZL
2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2001 // Vail, USA // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1999 // Are, Sweden // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1996 // Cairns, Australia // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Leigh DONOVAN // USA
1994 // Vail, USA // Missy GIOVE // USA
1993 // Metabief, France // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA
1992 // Bromont, Canada // Juli FURTADO // USA
1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA
1990 // Durango, USA // Cindy DEVINE // CAN
Last round recap
Marine Cabirou managed to snag her second-ever World Cup win in Lenzerheide just ahead of title rival Tracey Hannah after they played a game of split ping pong over the length of the track, Caibrou eventually eeking out a margin of just under 3 tenths. There was then a gap of 7 seconds before the riders came in thick and fast with home hero Emilie Siegenthaler coming in third ahead of Kiwi Kate Weatherly and another Swiss rider in Camille Balanche who got her second podium in as many races. In behind them came Eleonora Farina, Monika Hrastnik, Raphaela Richter, Veronika Widmann, and Sian A'Hern. Nina Hoffmann and Mariana Salazar both went down in the slippery conditions when on podium pace.
The juniors may well have got the worst of the conditions which makes Vali Höll's fastest time of the day even more impressive. What can we say about Vali that hasn't been said already? It wasn't Anna Newkirk following her home in second this time, she was third as Nastasia Gimenez took her first podium finish of the year in second. Suamish local Seth Sherlock laid down a heater in a tightly-contested Junior Men where he pipped Switzerland's Janosch Klaus who chose a good race to take his first podium at, last weekend's winner Tuhoto-Ariki Pene rounded off the podium. It was a day to forget for Thibaut Daprela who flatted when down at the first few spits.
With the rain halting the track then proceeded to dry throughout the men's finals with the track conditions improving rider to rider. Last man down Danny Hart just couldn't match his qualifying prowess and faded to 5th, opening the door for Amaury Pierron to take his third win of the season. He and Bruni have now taken three apiece with Greenland the only other rider to get in on the number 1 action this season. Greg Minnaar came closest to Pierron just under a second back with overall leader Loic Bruni coming home 3rd, Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart rounded out the podium. Laurie Greenland, Dean Lucas, Loris Vergier, Reece Wilson, and Florent Payet completed the top ten. Kudos to Lucas, Wilson, and Payet who all took their best result of the season so far.
Overall Standings
MEN
1st // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 1312
2nd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 1222
3rd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 1094
4th // Danny HART // GBR // 883
5th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 859
6th // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 781
7th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 745
8th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 491
9th // David TRUMMER // AUT // 485
10th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 484
WOMEN
1st // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 1460
2nd // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 1310
3rd // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 819
4th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 754
5th // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 730
6th // Kate WEATHERLY // NZL // 689
7th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 612
8th // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 610
9th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 576
10th // Mariana SALAZAR // ESA // 528
Weather forecast
The forecast for this weekend is looking pretty fair, although even just a bit of rain in the days before the race could make the course quite treacherous.
Thursday, August 29
- TrainingChance of a shower // 25°C // 40% precipitation // wind 17km/h Friday, August 30
- QualificationChance of a shower // 24°C // 40% precipitation // wind 20km/h Saturday, August 31
- Training Mainly sunny // 21°C // 20% precipitation // wind 16km/hSunday, Septembr 1
- Junior & Elite World ChampionshipsMainly sunny // 19°C // 20% precipitation // wind 14km/h
Weather forecast as of Tuesday, August 27. Live updates from Weather Network
.
ScheduleAll times ESTWednesday, August 28
• 12:00 - 15:00 On Foot Downhill Course Inspection >>> Riders / Teams Thursday, August 29
• 08:30 - 12:30 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite
• 12:45 - 16:45 Official Downhill Training >>> Men Elite Friday, August 30
• 08:30 - 09:30 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite
• 09:45 – 10:45 Official Downhill Training >>> Men Elite
• 11:15 - 12:15 Downhill Qualification >>> Juniors
• 12:30 – 13:45 Downhill Qualification >>> Elite Saturday, August 31
• 08:30 - 11:30 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite
• 11:45 - 14:45 Official Downhill Training >>> Men Elite Sunday, September 1
• 09:00 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite
• 09:30 Women Juniors Downhill World Championships followed by
• Men Juniors Downhill World Championships
• Followed by Awards Ceremony >>> Women Juniors - Men Juniors
• 11.15 - 11.30 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Elite
• 11:30 - 12:30 Official Downhill Training >>> Men Elite
• 13:00 Women Elite Downhill World Championships
• 14:00 Men Elite Downhill World Championships
• Followed by Awards Ceremony >>> Women Elite - Men Elite Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organiser.
How to watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Mont-Sainte-Anne this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech.
While Red Bull TV is the official broadcaster for the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup, they aren't the only official global broadcaster for the World Championships. The UCI packages the DH and XC World Championships alongside all of the other cycling disciplines they own and so it's a separate agreement that needs to be made.
In many instances, the broadcast licensing agreements allow Red Bull to broadcast the World Championship XC and DH races, and in many places, you will be able to watch the World Championships as you would during any World Cup race weekend. Globally, however, it's a bit of patchwork as some countries are not included. See how to watch the Elite races in your country
. Schedule:(All times in EST)
- Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Women: Sunday, September 1 -13:00pm EDT, 10:00am PDT, 6:00pm GMT
- Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Men: Sunday, September 1 - 14:00pm EDT, 11:00am PDT, 7:00pm GMTNote: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.
Pinkbike Predictions"Martin Maes had a streak of Enduro World Series wins earlier this year before being suspended and a second-place last year means that he knows how to deal with the pressure of World Championships. We think that his fourth place at the last EWS in Northstar doesn't mean he's not in racing form. It means he's been spending more time on his downhill bike preparing for Worlds. With his EWS overall dreams in shambles, he's the one to watch on Sunday as he'll aim to turn his season around. While Loic Bruni has a good track record of winning World Championships with Elite titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, he's never won the World Cup overall. We think his desire to take the overall will prevent him from winning World Championships for a third time in a row. As for the bronze medal, Greg Minnaar has been in good form finished third here in Mont-Sainte-Anne at World Championships the last time around.
As for the women, with Rachel Atherton out and Miriam Nicole not hitting the final jumps in the Canadian Open DH at Crankworx Whistler, neither of them will be factors. Marine Cabirou is coming off of two World Cup wins, and although we may be betting again Loic Bruni, it's hard to bet against two French with their track record at World Championships. Tracey Hannah has been having a great season but we think she will have to settle for second once again, while Tahnee Seagrave comes back from injury with a safe run that's good enough for third.
ELITE MEN
1 // Martin MAES
2 // Loic BRUNI
3 // Greg MINNAAR
ELITE WOMEN
1 // Marine CABIROU
2 // Tracey HANNAH
3 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE
Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Friday. Check out our analysis of the season so far here
.
