Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2019 Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships

The track

What Happened Here Last Year

Elite Men



1st. BRUNI Loic 4:12.713

2nd. BROSNAN Troy (+0.321)

3rd. HART Danny (+1.323)

4th. PIERRON Amaury (+3.297)

5th. VERGIER Loris (+3.468 )



Elite Women



1st. ATHERTON Rachel 4:51.443

2nd. SEAGRAVE Tahnee (+5.087)

3rd. HANNAH Tracey (+20.280)

4th. CABIROU Marine (+21.701)

5th. SALAZAR Mariana (+22.694)





Junior Women



1st. HOLL Valentina 5:16.563

2nd. SORIANO Samantha (+45.299)

3rd. HAYDEN Mazie (+48.085)

4th. ALLMAN Piper (+51.364)

5th. GIMENEZ Nastasia (+54.752)

Junior Men



1st. DAPRELA Thibaut 4:25.361

2nd. EDWARDS Kade (+0.982)

3rd. KERR Henry (+6.350)

4th. BUTLER Patrick (+7.823)

5th. ROBBIE Sam (+13.014)



Previous World Champions

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

Last round recap

Overall Standings

MEN

1st // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 1312

2nd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 1222

3rd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 1094

4th // Danny HART // GBR // 883

5th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 859

6th // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 781

7th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 745

8th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 491

9th // David TRUMMER // AUT // 485

10th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 484



WOMEN

1st // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 1460

2nd // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 1310

3rd // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 819

4th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 754

5th // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 730

6th // Kate WEATHERLY // NZL // 689

7th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 612

8th // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 610

9th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 576

10th // Mariana SALAZAR // ESA // 528



Weather forecast

Thursday, August 29 - Training

Chance of a shower // 25°C // 40% precipitation // wind 17km/h



Friday, August 30 - Qualification

Chance of a shower // 24°C // 40% precipitation // wind 20km/h



Saturday, August 31 - Training

Mainly sunny // 21°C // 20% precipitation // wind 16km/h



Sunday, Septembr 1 - Junior & Elite World Championships

Mainly sunny // 19°C // 20% precipitation // wind 14km/h



Weather forecast as of Tuesday, August 27. Live updates from

Schedule

Wednesday, August 28

Thursday, August 29

Friday, August 30

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

How to watch

Schedule:

Pinkbike Predictions

ELITE MEN

1 // Martin MAES

2 // Loic BRUNI

3 // Greg MINNAAR

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Marine CABIROU

2 // Tracey HANNAH

3 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE



Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

It's not the final race of the year and it may not affect the overall World Cup standings, but for downhill racers who never get the chance to represent their countries at the Olympics, the race for the rainbow stripes is the most prestigious race of the year and a truly patriotic affair. Loic Bruni, Rachel Atherton, Kade Edwards, and Valentina Höll have had the privilege of wearing the rainbow stripes for the past year, but with Rachel injured and Kade moving up to Elites, it will be a different foursome wearing the stripes next season.A historic venue, the World Championships are in Mont-Sainte-Anne for the third time in 2019, after having been here in both 1998 and 2010. In 1998, Nicolas Vouilloz and Anne-Caroline Chausson were in their prime and took the wins for France.In the Elite men's race in 2010, it was Sam Hill who stood on the top of the podium, with Steve Smith in second and Greg Minnaar in third. As for the Junior Men, Troy Brosnan took the rainbow stripes with Neko Mulally and Lewis Buchanan behind him. In the Elite Women's race, Tracy Moseley secured the rainbow jersey, with Sabrina Jonnier and Emmeline Ragot rounding out the podium. In the Junior Women's race, it was Canadian Lauren Rosser who took the win on home soil, with Fanny Lombard and Julie Berteaux in second and third.Let's take a look at who has won this prestigious event in the past, what venues have played host, the course the rainbow stripes will be won on this year, what the weather conditions look like, and who we think the favourites are to take the rainbow stripes in 2019.The Mont-Sainte-Anne DH course is long and brutal with incredibly high-speed sections.After a wet qualifier, the track had managed to dry out nicely by the time finals came around, but the rain had made the ruts and holes on course huge. Riding on the edge, Rachel Atherton was already 12 seconds up on Hannah's time by Split 2, and an aggressive and faultless run saw her lead extend as she made her way down the hill. With massive margins on her split times, Atherton put in a blistering run that saw her cross the finish line with 20-second second advantage. Tahnee Seagrave was unable to improve on it and had to settle for second.Amaury Pierron went into the race knowing that he could wrap up the World Cup overall title after a good qualifying performance on the Friday. However, the talk up at the start area was whether the French rider would elect to race at all after suffering a heavy crash in the last practice session, just hours before finals. Champion in waiting Pierron showed strong mental and physical toughness by deciding to go for his run. He had to finish ahead of Vergier to take the World Cup overall with a race to spare. The Frenchman carried good speed in his run, switching between being ahead and then behind Vergier's time at the splits. One final effort in the finish area saw him just better Vergier's time to go into second, and with that, he was crowned the 2018 World CupThere was still the little matter of the race result to decide before Pierron could begin his celebrations, though. Loïc Bruni and then Danny Hart were still left to go. Defending world champion Bruni had the measure of Brosnan's time on his way down, and was up on the Australian's stellar time by 1.192 seconds by the third split. Bruni was super smooth and though he lost a little time towards the end of the run, he crossed the finish line with the new fastest time champion. Hart wasn’t able to make an impression on Bruni's time, but did go into third, as Bruni and Pierron were left to celebrate an incredible day for the French at the finish.2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Loic BRUNI // FRA2017 // Cairns, Australia // Loic BRUNI // FRA2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Danny HART // GBR2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Loic BRUNI // FRA2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Gee ATHERTON // GBR2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2012 // Leogang, Austria // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Danny HART // GBR2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Sam HILL // AUS2009 // Canberra, Australia // Steve PEAT // GBR2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Gee ATHERTON // GBR2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sam HILL // AUS2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sam HILL // AUS2005 // Livigno, Italy // Fabien BAREL // FRA2004 // Les Gets, France // Fabien BAREL // FRA2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA2001 // Vail, USA // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Myles ROCKWELL // USA1999 // Are, Sweden // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1996 // Cairns, Australia // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1994 // Vail, USA // Francois GACHET // FRA1993 // Metabief, France // Mike KING // USA1992 // Bromont, Canada // Dave CULLINAN // USA1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Albert ITEN // SUI1990 // Durango, USA // Greg HERBOLD // USA2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Rachel Atherton // GBR2017 // Cairns, Australia // Miranda MILLER // CAN2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Manon CARPENTER // GBR2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2012 // Leogang, Austria // Morgane CHARRE // FRA2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR2009 // Canberra, Australia // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA2005 // Livigno, Italy // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2004 // Les Gets, France // Vanessa QUIN // NZL2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2001 // Vail, USA // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1999 // Are, Sweden // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1996 // Cairns, Australia // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Leigh DONOVAN // USA1994 // Vail, USA // Missy GIOVE // USA1993 // Metabief, France // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA1992 // Bromont, Canada // Juli FURTADO // USA1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA1990 // Durango, USA // Cindy DEVINE // CANMarine Cabirou managed to snag her second-ever World Cup win in Lenzerheide just ahead of title rival Tracey Hannah after they played a game of split ping pong over the length of the track, Caibrou eventually eeking out a margin of just under 3 tenths. There was then a gap of 7 seconds before the riders came in thick and fast with home hero Emilie Siegenthaler coming in third ahead of Kiwi Kate Weatherly and another Swiss rider in Camille Balanche who got her second podium in as many races. In behind them came Eleonora Farina, Monika Hrastnik, Raphaela Richter, Veronika Widmann, and Sian A'Hern. Nina Hoffmann and Mariana Salazar both went down in the slippery conditions when on podium pace.The juniors may well have got the worst of the conditions which makes Vali Höll's fastest time of the day even more impressive. What can we say about Vali that hasn't been said already? It wasn't Anna Newkirk following her home in second this time, she was third as Nastasia Gimenez took her first podium finish of the year in second. Suamish local Seth Sherlock laid down a heater in a tightly-contested Junior Men where he pipped Switzerland's Janosch Klaus who chose a good race to take his first podium at, last weekend's winner Tuhoto-Ariki Pene rounded off the podium. It was a day to forget for Thibaut Daprela who flatted when down at the first few spits.With the rain halting the track then proceeded to dry throughout the men's finals with the track conditions improving rider to rider. Last man down Danny Hart just couldn't match his qualifying prowess and faded to 5th, opening the door for Amaury Pierron to take his third win of the season. He and Bruni have now taken three apiece with Greenland the only other rider to get in on the number 1 action this season. Greg Minnaar came closest to Pierron just under a second back with overall leader Loic Bruni coming home 3rd, Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart rounded out the podium. Laurie Greenland, Dean Lucas, Loris Vergier, Reece Wilson, and Florent Payet completed the top ten. Kudos to Lucas, Wilson, and Payet who all took their best result of the season so far.The forecast for this weekend is looking pretty fair, although even just a bit of rain in the days before the race could make the course quite treacherous.• 12:00 - 15:00 On Foot Downhill Course Inspection >>> Riders / Teams• 08:30 - 12:30 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite• 12:45 - 16:45 Official Downhill Training >>> Men Elite• 08:30 - 09:30 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite• 09:45 – 10:45 Official Downhill Training >>> Men Elite• 11:15 - 12:15 Downhill Qualification >>> Juniors• 12:30 – 13:45 Downhill Qualification >>> Elite• 08:30 - 11:30 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite• 11:45 - 14:45 Official Downhill Training >>> Men Elite• 09:00 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite• 09:30 Women Juniors Downhill World Championships followed by• Men Juniors Downhill World Championships• Followed by Awards Ceremony >>> Women Juniors - Men Juniors• 11.15 - 11.30 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Elite• 11:30 - 12:30 Official Downhill Training >>> Men Elite• 13:00 Women Elite Downhill World Championships• 14:00 Men Elite Downhill World Championships• Followed by Awards Ceremony >>> Women Elite - Men ElitePinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Mont-Sainte-Anne this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech.While Red Bull TV is the official broadcaster for the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup, they aren't the only official global broadcaster for the World Championships. The UCI packages the DH and XC World Championships alongside all of the other cycling disciplines they own and so it's a separate agreement that needs to be made.In many instances, the broadcast licensing agreements allow Red Bull to broadcast the World Championship XC and DH races, and in many places, you will be able to watch the World Championships as you would during any World Cup race weekend. Globally, however, it's a bit of patchwork as some countries are not included.- Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Women: Sunday, September 1 -13:00pm EDT, 10:00am PDT, 6:00pm GMT- Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Men: Sunday, September 1 - 14:00pm EDT, 11:00am PDT, 7:00pm GMTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Friday. Check out our analysis of the season so far here