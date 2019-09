Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2019 Snowshoe XC World Cup

The track

Last round recap



Elite Men



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:17.50

2nd. Nino Schurter: +25

3rd. Mathias Flueckiger: +1:13

4th. Victor Koretzky: +1:44

5th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +1:44

6th. Stephane Tempier: +2:10

7th. Titouan Carod: +2:29

8th. Manuel Fumic: +2:38

9th. Luca Braidot: +2:47

10th. Henrique Avancini: +3:11





Elite Women



1st. Jenny Rissveds: 1:21.09

2nd. Anne Terpstra: +25

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:19

4th. Sina Frei: +2:03

5th. Catharine Pendrel: +2:12

6th. Rebecca Mcconnell: +2:16

7th. Kate Courtney: +2:34

8th. Jolanda Neff: +2:48

9th. Chloe Woodruff: +2:59

10th. Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez: +4:00





Overall Standings

MEN

1. Nino Schurter - 1670

2. Mathieu Van Der Poel - 1649

3. Henrique Avancini - 1360

4. Mathias Flueckiger - 1348

5. Gerhard Kerschbaumer - 970

6. Jordan Sarrou - 907

7. Maxime Marotte - 791

8. Titouan Carod - 753

9. Stephane Tempier - 728

10. Victor Koretzsky - 712

WOMEN

1. Jolanda Neff - 1625

2. Kate Courtney - 1552

3. Pauline Ferrand Prevot - 1225

4. Anne Terpstra - 1210

5. Rebecca McConnell - 992

6. Sina Frei - 984

7. Anne Tauber - 970

8. Elisabeth Brandau - 795

9. Jenny Rissveds - 770

10. Catharine Pendrel - 755



Weather forecast



Friday, September 6 -

Mainly sunny // 26°C // 10% precipitation // wind 15km/h



Saturday, September 7 -

Mainly Sunny // 22°C // 10% precipitation // wind 15km/h



Sunday, September 8 -

Mainly Sunny // 25°C // 20% precipitation // wind 15km/h



Weather forecast as of Friday, September 6. Live updates from Weather Network

Schedule

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

Sunday, September 8

How to watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lenzerheide LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Pinkbike Predictions

ELITE MEN

1 // Nino SCHURTER

2 // Henrique AVANCINI

3 // Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Pauline FERRAND-PREVOT

2 // Jolanda NEFF

3 // Kate COURTNEY



Fantasy League

The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

Last weekend at the World Champs it was Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Nino Schurter who secured the rainbow jerseys at Mont-Sainte-Anne and it seemed that the champagne had barely stopped flowing and the athletes were already at the airport in Quebec, headed to the final World Cup race of the season in Snowshoe, West Virginia. It's been almost four months since the season kicked off in Albstadt and while racers are starting to feel fatigued after a long season, we know they'll put it all on the line once again to try and finish on a high at round 8 on American soil.Let's take a look at the course, what the weather conditions look like, and who we think the favourites are to take the win on this brand new course.The Snowshoe course is definitely not the most technical course we have seen this year but with plenty of flat out grass sections, it's going to be a lung buster for the athletes with some very fast lap times.With last weekend's World Championships fresh in our minds, let's look back to the previous round of the World Cup in Lenzerheide Switzerland. In the Elite Women, Jenny Rissveds laid down an incredible performance to see herself back at the top of the world stage and take her first World Cup win after a two-year absence. Anne Terpstra continued her great 2019 season with a second-place and the new World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot took third.While Mathieu van der Poel has decided to sit out both Snowshoe and World Champs after committing to the Road Cycling World Championships, he did take a convincing win at the last round pushing Nino Schurter off the top spot. Coming in second and third was a Swiss domination on home soil with Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger charging at the front of the race.The forecast for this weekend is looking perfect for the final showdown of 2019.• 09:30 - 11:00 Official XCO Training >>> Reserved for Women• 11:00 - 12:30 Official XCO Training >>> Reserved for Men• 12:30 - 14:30 Official XCO Training >>> All Riders• 15:45 - 16:30 Official XCC Training >>> Reserved for Women• 16:30 - 17:15 Official XCC Training >>> Reserved for Men• 17:30 XCC Short Track Elite Women• 18:15 XCC Short Track Elite Men• 09:30 - 11:30 Official XCO Training >>> Reserved for Women• 11:30 - 13:30 Official XCO Training >>> Reserved for Men• 13:30 - 14:30 Official XCO Training >>> All Riders• 08:30 XCO Under 23 Women• 10:15 XCO Under 23 Men• 12:20 XCO Elite Women• 14:50 XCO Elite MenPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Snowshoe this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from practice, XCC short track and final as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the eighth round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv Snowshoe XCC: September 6 Live on Red Bull TV 17:20 ESTSnowshoe XC Women: September 8 Live on Red Bull TV 12:00pm ESTSnowshoe XC Men: September 9 Live on Red Bull TV 14:30 pm ESTDon't forget to complete your XC Fantasy team before racing kicks off. If you don't know who to pick, our mid-season analysis for some idea as to who's going fast.