Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2020 Andes Pacifico

For 2020, the Andes Pacifico returns for its sixth year with riders from around the world looking to tackle the infamous Chilean anti-grip. Those who wish to take on the challenge are going to be faced with five days of riding that will see them ride a whole variety of trails as the race goes from the Andes Mountains to the Pacific Ocean. For this year's event, the route will cover never before ridden trails and will lead racers into the upper reaches of the Andes at 3900m.
We expect plenty of competition among the top riders with some big names looking to get an early-season victory. 2019 saw the Chilean domination with Pedro Bruns and Florencia Espiñeira taking well deserved wins after they were unstoppable during every day of last year's race. 2020 sees the likes of Mitch Ropelato and Greg Callaghan take on the challenge which could cause an upset for the usual suspects at the top.
2019 Recap
2019 Results
2019 saw the Chilean riders use their experience of riding the anti-grip leading to commanding victories from Pedro Burns and Florencia Espiñeira. Espiñeira truly dominated the women's race with an 18 minute lead over the second-placed rider. Who will take the top spots in 2020?
Open Men
1st. Pedro Burns: 159:32.55
2nd. Romain Paulhan: +17.82
3rd. Francois Bailly-Maitre: +1:12.39
4th. Sam Dale: +3:38.74
5th. Wyn Masters: +3:56.7
Women
1st. Florencia Espiñeira: 187:12.98
2nd. Laura Battista: +18:40.69
3rd. Pauline Dieffenthaler: +25:30.69
4th. Syd Schulz: +40:58.41
5th. Valentina Benavides: +44:56.03
Schedule17 FebruaryDay 0:
Transport to Camp from Santiago + Check-in + Briefing + Welcome dinner19 February Day 1: Gates of Quepo
First day of the race - Camp at Antawaya, Santiago.20 FebruaryDay 2: Cordon of the Spaniards
The second day of the race - Camp at Antawaya, Santiago.21 FebruaryDay 3: Los Libertadores
The third day of the race - Camp at Salamanca, Coquimbo region.22 FebruaryDay 4: Los Brujos
The fourth day of racing - Camp at Salamanca, Coquimbo region. 23 FebruaryDay 5: Travesia
Last day of the race - Camp and party at Secret Beach, Coquimbo region.
Rider List
Australia:
Simon Zhang
Kose Michielsen
Brasil:
Christian Wagner
Bene Moreira Neto
Eduardo Nery
Canada:
Laura Mislan
Shelag Coutts
Jeffrey Woodgate
Claude Fortin
Switzerland:
Amir Elmallawany
Gian Cla Haller
Chile:
Florencia Espiñeira
Paula Jara
Paz Gallo
Tamara Hermosilla
Pedro Burns
Nicolás Prudencio
Jorge Verdugo
Pablo Hobon
Claudio Ignacio Salazar Cisternas
Fernando Riquelme
Jerónimo Burns
Pedro barroso
Sebastián Ramirez
Rafael Fernández
Carlos Huerta
Matías Libano
Jose Azpurua
Álvaro Elgueta
Jaime Binder
Juan Ignacio Court
Leonardo Andres Garcia Benito
Andrés Wulf
Ignacio Garcia
Manfred Fullgraff
Jurgen Fullgraff
Renzo Peppi
Czech Republic:
Premek Tejchman
Frantiek ilák
Spain:
Iago Garay Tamayo
France:
Romain Paulhan
Regnier Julien
Mathieu Lornac
Britain:
Josh Lewis
Richard Payne
Henry Quinney
Paul Mcpherson
Tom Grinyer
Richard Duke
Ireland:
Greg Callaghan
Sweden:
Niklas Svensson
México:
Jose Ortega
Jose Luís Rebolledo
Luis Carlos Fernández Álvarez
Samuel Días Zorrilla
Pablo Andrés Restrepo
Daniel Zamora Hidalgo
Alejandro Romero Fricke
Raymundo Alonso Proost
Eduardo Lichtle
Alejandro Rivero
Allan Couttolenc
José Antonio Thome Fernandez
Eduardo Soto Molina
Argel Becerra
Jorge Arturo Melgar Flores
Jose Ortega Cano
Perú:
Oscar Alczar Garca
Miguel Risco
Portugal:
Filipe Caldeira
Roberto Chaves
United States:
Alexandra Pavon
Kimberly Hardin
Mitch Ropetalo
Timothy Lukko
Nick Hardin
Juan Bermudez
Matthew Hewitt
Philip Schlosser
Konrad Przybyslawski
Kevin Steward
Stephen Goldberg
