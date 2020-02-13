Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2020 Andes Pacifico

Pedro Burns on the gas to kick off Day 3
The
PINKBIKE PRIMER
to
ANDES PACIFICO
February 17-23, 2020


For 2020, the Andes Pacifico returns for its sixth year with riders from around the world looking to tackle the infamous Chilean anti-grip. Those who wish to take on the challenge are going to be faced with five days of riding that will see them ride a whole variety of trails as the race goes from the Andes Mountains to the Pacific Ocean. For this year's event, the route will cover never before ridden trails and will lead racers into the upper reaches of the Andes at 3900m.

We expect plenty of competition among the top riders with some big names looking to get an early-season victory. 2019 saw the Chilean domination with Pedro Bruns and Florencia Espiñeira taking well deserved wins after they were unstoppable during every day of last year's race. 2020 sees the likes of Mitch Ropelato and Greg Callaghan take on the challenge which could cause an upset for the usual suspects at the top.

Check out more details about this year's event and stay tuned for more coverage from the slopes of the Andes.



2019 Recap






2019 Results


Pedro Burns has been out front for three days but his lead is still just one second with two days to go.
Florencia Espineira still untouchable.


2019 saw the Chilean riders use their experience of riding the anti-grip leading to commanding victories from Pedro Burns and Florencia Espiñeira. Espiñeira truly dominated the women's race with an 18 minute lead over the second-placed rider. Who will take the top spots in 2020?

Open Men

1st. Pedro Burns: 159:32.55
2nd. Romain Paulhan: +17.82
3rd. Francois Bailly-Maitre: +1:12.39
4th. Sam Dale: +3:38.74
5th. Wyn Masters: +3:56.7

Women

1st. Florencia Espiñeira: 187:12.98
2nd. Laura Battista: +18:40.69
3rd. Pauline Dieffenthaler: +25:30.69
4th. Syd Schulz: +40:58.41
5th. Valentina Benavides: +44:56.03





Schedule

Drifting with Josh Lewis.


17 February
Day 0:
Transport to Camp from Santiago + Check-in + Briefing + Welcome dinner

19 February
Day 1: Gates of Quepo
First day of the race - Camp at Antawaya, Santiago.

20 February
Day 2: Cordon of the Spaniards
The second day of the race - Camp at Antawaya, Santiago.

21 February
Day 3: Los Libertadores
The third day of the race - Camp at Salamanca, Coquimbo region.

22 February
Day 4: Los Brujos
The fourth day of racing - Camp at Salamanca, Coquimbo region.

23 February
Day 5: Travesia
Last day of the race - Camp and party at Secret Beach, Coquimbo region.



Rider List

Race leader Perdro Burns sporting a new Red Bull Helmet as he makes his way to the top of Stage 3.

Australia:
Simon Zhang
Kose Michielsen

Brasil:
Christian Wagner
Bene Moreira Neto
Eduardo Nery

Canada:
Laura Mislan
Shelag Coutts
Jeffrey Woodgate
Claude Fortin

Switzerland:
Amir Elmallawany
Gian Cla Haller

Chile:
Florencia Espiñeira
Paula Jara
Paz Gallo
Tamara Hermosilla
Pedro Burns
Nicolás Prudencio
Jorge Verdugo
Pablo Hobon
Claudio Ignacio Salazar Cisternas
Fernando Riquelme
Jerónimo Burns
Pedro barroso
Sebastián Ramirez


Rafael Fernández
Carlos Huerta
Matías Libano
Jose Azpurua
Álvaro Elgueta
Jaime Binder
Juan Ignacio Court
Leonardo Andres Garcia Benito
Andrés Wulf
Ignacio Garcia
Manfred Fullgraff
Jurgen Fullgraff
Renzo Peppi

Czech Republic:
Premek Tejchman
Frantiek ilák

Spain:
Iago Garay Tamayo

France:
Romain Paulhan
Regnier Julien
Mathieu Lornac

Britain:
Josh Lewis
Richard Payne
Henry Quinney
Paul Mcpherson
Tom Grinyer
Richard Duke

Ireland:
Greg Callaghan

Sweden:
Niklas Svensson

México:
Jose Ortega
Jose Luís Rebolledo
Luis Carlos Fernández Álvarez
Samuel Días Zorrilla
Pablo Andrés Restrepo
Daniel Zamora Hidalgo
Alejandro Romero Fricke
Raymundo Alonso Proost


Eduardo Lichtle
Alejandro Rivero
Allan Couttolenc
José Antonio Thome Fernandez
Eduardo Soto Molina
Argel Becerra
Jorge Arturo Melgar Flores
Jose Ortega Cano

Perú:
Oscar Alczar Garca
Miguel Risco

Portugal:
Filipe Caldeira
Roberto Chaves

United States:
Alexandra Pavon
Kimberly Hardin
Mitch Ropetalo
Timothy Lukko
Nick Hardin
Juan Bermudez


Matthew Hewitt
Philip Schlosser
Konrad Przybyslawski
Kevin Steward
Stephen Goldberg





Last year's coverage

Florencia Espineira is in form control of the Women s race after day1.

Preview: 2019 Andes Pacifico Enduro
Day 1 Tech Randoms: Fresh Bikes, New Tires, Rims, Shoes & Pedals - Andes Pacifico 2019
Photo Epic: Day 1 - Andes Pacifico Enduro 2019
Photo Epic Days 2 & 3 - 2019 Andes Pacifico Enduro
Photo Epic: Final Days - 2019 Andes Pacifico
Final Results: Andes Pacifico
5 Things We Learned at Andes Pacifico 2019




