Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2020 Andes Pacifico

2019 Recap

2019 Results

Open Men



1st. Pedro Burns: 159:32.55

2nd. Romain Paulhan: +17.82

3rd. Francois Bailly-Maitre: +1:12.39

4th. Sam Dale: +3:38.74

5th. Wyn Masters: +3:56.7



Women



1st. Florencia Espiñeira: 187:12.98

2nd. Laura Battista: +18:40.69

3rd. Pauline Dieffenthaler: +25:30.69

4th. Syd Schulz: +40:58.41

5th. Valentina Benavides: +44:56.03





Schedule

17 February

Day 0:

19 February

Day 1: Gates of Quepo

20 February

Day 2: Cordon of the Spaniards

21 February

Day 3: Los Libertadores

22 February

Day 4: Los Brujos

23 February

Day 5: Travesia

Rider List

Australia:

Simon Zhang

Kose Michielsen



Brasil:

Christian Wagner

Bene Moreira Neto

Eduardo Nery





Canada:

Laura Mislan

Shelag Coutts

Jeffrey Woodgate

Claude Fortin



Switzerland:

Amir Elmallawany

Gian Cla Haller





Chile:

Florencia Espiñeira

Paula Jara

Paz Gallo

Tamara Hermosilla

Pedro Burns

Nicolás Prudencio

Jorge Verdugo

Pablo Hobon

Claudio Ignacio Salazar Cisternas

Fernando Riquelme

Jerónimo Burns

Pedro barroso

Sebastián Ramirez





Rafael Fernández

Carlos Huerta

Matías Libano

Jose Azpurua

Álvaro Elgueta

Jaime Binder

Juan Ignacio Court

Leonardo Andres Garcia Benito

Andrés Wulf

Ignacio Garcia

Manfred Fullgraff

Jurgen Fullgraff

Renzo Peppi





Czech Republic:

Premek Tejchman

Frantiek ilák



Spain:

Iago Garay Tamayo





France:

Romain Paulhan

Regnier Julien

Mathieu Lornac



Britain:

Josh Lewis

Richard Payne

Henry Quinney

Paul Mcpherson

Tom Grinyer

Richard Duke





Ireland:

Greg Callaghan



Sweden:

Niklas Svensson





México:

Jose Ortega

Jose Luís Rebolledo

Luis Carlos Fernández Álvarez

Samuel Días Zorrilla

Pablo Andrés Restrepo

Daniel Zamora Hidalgo

Alejandro Romero Fricke

Raymundo Alonso Proost





Eduardo Lichtle

Alejandro Rivero

Allan Couttolenc

José Antonio Thome Fernandez

Eduardo Soto Molina

Argel Becerra

Jorge Arturo Melgar Flores

Jose Ortega Cano





Perú:

Oscar Alczar Garca

Miguel Risco



Portugal:

Filipe Caldeira

Roberto Chaves





United States:

Alexandra Pavon

Kimberly Hardin

Mitch Ropetalo

Timothy Lukko

Nick Hardin

Juan Bermudez





Matthew Hewitt

Philip Schlosser

Konrad Przybyslawski

Kevin Steward

Stephen Goldberg





For 2020, the Andes Pacifico returns for its sixth year with riders from around the world looking to tackle the infamous Chilean anti-grip. Those who wish to take on the challenge are going to be faced with five days of riding that will see them ride a whole variety of trails as the race goes from the Andes Mountains to the Pacific Ocean. For this year's event, the route will cover never before ridden trails and will lead racers into the upper reaches of the Andes at 3900m.We expect plenty of competition among the top riders with some big names looking to get an early-season victory. 2019 saw the Chilean domination with Pedro Bruns and Florencia Espiñeira taking well deserved wins after they were unstoppable during every day of last year's race. 2020 sees the likes of Mitch Ropelato and Greg Callaghan take on the challenge which could cause an upset for the usual suspects at the top.Check out more details about this year's event and stay tuned for more coverage from the slopes of the Andes.2019 saw the Chilean riders use their experience of riding the anti-grip leading to commanding victories from Pedro Burns and Florencia Espiñeira. Espiñeira truly dominated the women's race with an 18 minute lead over the second-placed rider. Who will take the top spots in 2020?Transport to Camp from Santiago + Check-in + Briefing + Welcome dinnerFirst day of the race - Camp at Antawaya, Santiago.The second day of the race - Camp at Antawaya, Santiago.The third day of the race - Camp at Salamanca, Coquimbo region.The fourth day of racing - Camp at Salamanca, Coquimbo region.Last day of the race - Camp and party at Secret Beach, Coquimbo region.