Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2021 DH World Championships

Riding for the Rainbow Strips

Who can battle the Black Snake?

The Track

The course is relentlessly rough.

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2016 // Danny HART // GBR*

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA

2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR

2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR*

ELITE WOMEN

2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*



Laurie Greenland and Marine Cabirou both took their first World Cup wins here in 2019.

Previous World Champions

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

What Happened in 2019?

Elite Men



1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:37.819

2nd. Loic Bruni: +2.854

3rd. Loris Vergier: +4.882

4th. Amaury Pierron: +5.167

5th. Danny Hart: +6.849



Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:25.790

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +11.776

3rd. Camille Balanche: +18.324

4th. Veronika Widmann: +20.522

5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +26.593



What Happened at the Last World Cup Round?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:35.909

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.231

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:39.103

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:40.402

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.406



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:05.064

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:06.819

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:07.904

4th. Greg Minnaar: 3:07.986

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:08.078





Season Standings After World Cup Round 3

Myriam Nicole has moved up to tie the leader.

ELITE MEN

1st // Thibaut DAPRELA // FRA // 590

2nd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 353

3rd // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 330

4th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 316

5th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 295

6th // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 269

7th // Benoit COULANGES // FRA // 269

8th // Danny HART // GBR // 266

9th // Max HARTENSTERN // GER // 226

10th // Reece WILSON // GBR // 212



ELITE WOMEN

1st // Myriam NICOLE // FRA // 560

2nd // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 560

3rd // Valentina HOLL // AUT // 475

4th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 462

5th // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 427

6th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 420

7th // Millie JOHNSET // GBR // 242

8th // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 220

9th // Mathilde BERNARD // FRA // 167

10th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 165



Weather Forecast

Rain could make an already treacherous course downright nasty. Thursday, August 26 - Training

Sunny much of the time and comfortable // 26°C // 3% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Friday, August 27 - Qualifying

Cooler with times of clouds and sun; a couple of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm // 20°C // 62% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Saturday, August 28 - Training

Periods of rain in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy // 18°C // 65% precipitation // wind 9km/h



Sunday, August 29 - Finals

Pleasant with plenty of sunshine // 20°C // 4% precipitation // wind 13km/h



Weather forecast as of Tuesday, August 24 from

The Schedule

Wednesday, August 25

Thursday, August 26

Friday, August 27

Saturday, August 28

Sunday, August 29

How to Watch

Schedule: Downhill World Championships live on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in association with Retallack.

Cross country racers have had their moment in the sun with the Olympics, but now it's time for the downhillers to have their most prestigious race. World Champs is finally here. It's the race where riders make it or break it, where they put it all on the line to battle for a title that's decided in just one race that rewards risk-taking over consistency. It's the race for the coveted rainbow jersey, and this year it'll be decided on arguably the best downhill track in existence.Leading up to this point, we've seen some fresh faces on both the men's and women's elite podiums, but both the men's and women's reigning World Champions, Reece Wallace and Camille Balanche, will be back to defend their titles and have been putting in solid results this season. On this historic track, there will also be many returning winners - the last to win here are Laurie Greenland and Marine Cabirou, and both are about due for another. Danny Hart, Myriam Nicole, and Tahnee Seagrave have all also charmed the Snake.The brutal course has delivered some astounding race runs, from the very beginning when Sam Hill lost it all in the last corner up through the years until now. Val di Sole has also given us a handful of first-time winners, including the winners of all four categories in 2019. We know from experience that we can expect a good one this year. Let's take a look at what else we anticipate.The Val di Sole track is one of the most challenging on the circuit no matter the conditions, and no matter how many times the racers test themselves on it, it just doesn't ever get easy. Successful riders in previous years have been strong enough to not only hold on but push aggressively over the rough stuff. And with Val di Sole's many line choices that can make or break any race run, the course is as mentally challenging as it is physically.Note, * denotes a World Championship race.2020 // Leogang, Austria // Reece WILSON // GBR2019 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Loic BRUNI // FRA2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Loic BRUNI // FRA2017 // Cairns, Australia // Loic BRUNI // FRA2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Danny HART // GBR2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Loic BRUNI // FRA2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Gee ATHERTON // GBR2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2012 // Leogang, Austria // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Danny HART // GBR2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Sam HILL // AUS2009 // Canberra, Australia // Steve PEAT // GBR2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Gee ATHERTON // GBR2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sam HILL // AUS2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sam HILL // AUS2005 // Livigno, Italy // Fabien BAREL // FRA2004 // Les Gets, France // Fabien BAREL // FRA2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA2001 // Vail, USA // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Myles ROCKWELL // USA1999 // Are, Sweden // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1996 // Cairns, Australia // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1994 // Vail, USA // Francois GACHET // FRA1993 // Metabief, France // Mike KING // USA1992 // Bromont, Canada // Dave CULLINAN // USA1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Albert ITEN // SUI1990 // Durango, USA // Greg HERBOLD // USA2020 // Leogang, Austria // Camille BALANCHE // SUI2019 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Myriam NICOLE // FRA2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2017 // Cairns, Australia // Miranda MILLER // CAN2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Manon CARPENTER // GBR2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2012 // Leogang, Austria // Morgane CHARRE // FRA2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR2009 // Canberra, Australia // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA2005 // Livigno, Italy // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2004 // Les Gets, France // Vanessa QUIN // NZL2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2001 // Vail, USA // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1999 // Are, Sweden // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1996 // Cairns, Australia // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Leigh DONOVAN // USA1994 // Vail, USA // Missy GIOVE // USA1993 // Metabief, France // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA1992 // Bromont, Canada // Juli FURTADO // USA1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA1990 // Durango, USA // Cindy DEVINE // CANThe 2019 Val di Sole downhill World Cup race was an exciting one that saw four brand new winners in each of the categories. Laurie Greenland put down a stellar run to take the win over Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier, preventing the French from sweeping the podium.In the women's race, it was Marine Cabirou who took the win by nearly 12 seconds over Tracey Hannah, who wasn't quite at her best for the race but who still managed to secure a second place. Camille Balance slotted into third, perhaps a hint of what was to come for her in the next few years.The juniors categories saw Millie Johnset and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene also take their first World Cup wins on the gnarly track.After crashing in the first two rounds of the season, it was finally Myriam Nicole's turn to take the top podium step in the elite women's field, committing fully all the way down the track and slotting in ahead of Eleonora Farina and Camille Balanche. Farina, for her part, earned a career-best second place, and Balanche continued to show up strong, having not finished a single World Cup outside of the top three this season.In the men's race, Loris Vergier was the last man down the mountain and bested Thibaut Daprela's heater of a run with some flawless riding through the woods. The race was truly thrilling to watch, with all of the top riders showing up in their best form and giving the dusty, blown-out course their all. Vergier is only the sixth rider in history to take three elite wins at a single venue.Thibaut Daprela has continued his strong performances despite breaking his nose and badly lacerating his tongue just a week before taking his first elite World Cup win at Les Gets. He has a strong lead for the overall, followed by Troy Brosnan, who took the win in Leogang, and Greg Minnaar, who is hot on Brosnan's heels.In the women's field, Myriam Nicole won the last round and has moved up the rankings to tie with Camille Balanche, who now has a win and two third place finishes so far this year and has shown that she's right up there with the best of them, especially in the gnarly woodsy sections. Vali Holl follows in third, and she's clearly a threat for the top step once she finds a bit more consistency.The track changes quickly, with riders in years past having faced tumultuous shifts, from dry and loose to waterlogged and slick and back again. This year, the weather looks clear and friendly until Saturday, when there's rain in the forecast, though Sunday is forecasted to be pleasant. In case we didn't know it already, we learned last year at the absolutely batshit insane World Champs race that wild weather can turn our expectations upside-down and it's the scrappiest riders who will survive and even thrive.• 12:00-15:00 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:45-16:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 08:00-09:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 09:00-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 10:30-11:30 // Qualifying - Juniors• 11:45-13:30 // Qualifying - Elites• 08:30-11:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 11:45-14:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• Followed by 30 min On Foot Course Inspection• 09:25 // Final - Junior Women• After // Final - Junior Men• Followed by Awards Ceremony for Junior categories• 11:10-11:25 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final• 11:25-12:25 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:50 // Final - Elite Women• 14:10 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to followPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Val di Sole this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.And if you live in one of the lucky countries, you can also watch World Champs live on redbull.tv . The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, July 3 at 12:30pm CEST. More information on that here Sunday, August 29th - 12.30 CEST: Downhill Elite WomenSunday, August 29th - 14.30 CEST: Downhill Elite MenDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before Friday! Participating is way more fun than watching from the sidelines.