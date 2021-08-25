Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2021 DH World Championships

Riding for the Rainbow Strips

Who can battle the Black Snake?

The Track

The course is relentlessly rough.

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2016 // Danny HART // GBR*

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA

2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR

2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR*

ELITE WOMEN

2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*



Laurie Greenland and Marine Cabirou both took their first World Cup wins here in 2019.

Previous World Champions

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

What Happened in 2019?

Elite Men



1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:37.819

2nd. Loic Bruni: +2.854

3rd. Loris Vergier: +4.882

4th. Amaury Pierron: +5.167

5th. Danny Hart: +6.849



Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:25.790

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +11.776

3rd. Camille Balanche: +18.324

4th. Veronika Widmann: +20.522

5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +26.593



What Happened at the Last World Cup Round?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:35.909

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.231

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:39.103

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:40.402

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.406



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:05.064

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:06.819

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:07.904

4th. Greg Minnaar: 3:07.986

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:08.078





Season Standings After World Cup Round 3

Myriam Nicole has moved up to tie the leader.

ELITE MEN

1st // Thibaut DAPRELA // FRA // 590

2nd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 353

3rd // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 330

4th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 316

5th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 295

6th // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 269

7th // Benoit COULANGES // FRA // 269

8th // Danny HART // GBR // 266

9th // Max HARTENSTERN // GER // 226

10th // Reece WILSON // GBR // 212



ELITE WOMEN

1st // Myriam NICOLE // FRA // 560

2nd // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 560

3rd // Valentina HOLL // AUT // 475

4th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 462

5th // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 427

6th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 420

7th // Millie JOHNSET // GBR // 242

8th // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 220

9th // Mathilde BERNARD // FRA // 167

10th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 165



Weather Forecast

Rain could make an already treacherous course downright nasty. Thursday, August 26 - Training

Sunny much of the time and comfortable // 26°C // 3% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Friday, August 27 - Qualifying

Cooler with times of clouds and sun; a couple of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm // 20°C // 62% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Saturday, August 28 - Training

Periods of rain in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy // 18°C // 65% precipitation // wind 9km/h



Sunday, August 29 - Finals

Pleasant with plenty of sunshine // 20°C // 4% precipitation // wind 13km/h



Weather forecast as of Tuesday, August 24 from

- Training- Qualifying- Training- FinalsWeather forecast as of Tuesday, August 24 from Accuweather

The Schedule

Wednesday, August 25

Thursday, August 26

Friday, August 27

Saturday, August 28

Sunday, August 29

How to Watch

Schedule: Downhill World Championships live on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in association with Retallack.