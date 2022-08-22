Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2022 DH World Champs

The biggest race of the year is already upon us with the 2022 World Championships kicking off in Les Gets. This year's racing has been flat out and wild and we can guarantee that it will be no different this weekend. The course in Les Gets has proven itself to produce incredible racing from the dusty turns of 2019 to the slippery and loose 2021 race.
Riders have had a few weeks since the last World Cup round at Mont-Sainte-Anne and there are now only a few days before we will see the newly crowned champions for 2022. Check out all you need to know before racing kicks off below.
The Track
FullAttack has taken a walk and ride down the updated DH course in Les Gets. It looks like riders will same some fresh sections alongside some updated parts of the previous course.
Previous World ChampionsELITE MEN
2021 // Val di Sole, Italy // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2020 // Leogang, Austria // Reece WILSON // GBR
2019 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Loic BRUNI // FRA
2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Loic BRUNI // FRA
2017 // Cairns, Australia // Loic BRUNI // FRA
2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Danny HART // GBR
2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Loic BRUNI // FRA
2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Gee ATHERTON // GBR
2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2012 // Leogang, Austria // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Danny HART // GBR
2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Sam HILL // AUS
2009 // Canberra, Australia // Steve PEAT // GBR
2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Gee ATHERTON // GBR
2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sam HILL // AUS
2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sam HILL // AUS
2005 // Livigno, Italy // Fabien BAREL // FRA
2004 // Les Gets, France // Fabien BAREL // FRA
2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
2001 // Vail, USA // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Myles ROCKWELL // USA
1999 // Are, Sweden // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1996 // Cairns, Australia // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA
1994 // Vail, USA // Francois GACHET // FRA
1993 // Metabief, France // Mike KING // USA
1992 // Bromont, Canada // Dave CULLINAN // USA
1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Albert ITEN // SUI
1990 // Durango, USA // Greg HERBOLD // USAELITE WOMEN
2021 // Val di Sole, Italy // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2020 // Leogang, Austria // Camille BALANCHE // SUI
2019 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2017 // Cairns, Australia // Miranda MILLER // CAN
2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Manon CARPENTER // GBR
2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2012 // Leogang, Austria // Morgane CHARRE // FRA
2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR
2009 // Canberra, Australia // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA
2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA
2005 // Livigno, Italy // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2004 // Les Gets, France // Vanessa QUIN // NZL
2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2001 // Vail, USA // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1999 // Are, Sweden // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1996 // Cairns, Australia // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Leigh DONOVAN // USA
1994 // Vail, USA // Missy GIOVE // USA
1993 // Metabief, France // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA
1992 // Bromont, Canada // Juli FURTADO // USA
1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA
1990 // Durango, USA // Cindy DEVINE // CAN
What Happened in 2021?
Izabela Yankova kicked off racing in Val di Sole with a huge win in the Junior Women's race as she bested second-placed Kine Haugom by nearly 11 seconds. Jackson Goldstone took home the rainbow jersey from his first Junior World Championships after a great performance. There was a close fight with Jordan Williams, but Jackson found 1.812 seconds on the British rider.
Myriam Nicole had a perfect run in the Elite Women's race to fly into first place by nearly five seconds. Marine Cabirou laid down one of the most impressive performances as she fought through her injury from Les Gets to cross the line in second place. 2020 World Champion, Camille Balanche, didn't match her winning run from the previous year, but she still walked away from Val di Sole with the bronze medal after a great run on the tricky course.
The Elite Men's racing provided plenty of drama as Greg Minnaar secured his fourth World Championships title. Benoit Coulanges came close to taking the top spot, but he settled for the silver medal as he crossed the line 0.227 seconds behind Greg. Troy Brosnan rounded out the top three riders and was the only other person to come within a second of Greg Minnaar's winning time.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:06.243
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.827
3rd. Camille Balanche: +6.099
4th. Monika Hrastnik: +9.085
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: +9.781
Elite Men
1st. Greg Minnaar: 3:28.963
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.227
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.441
4th. Loris Vergier: +1.166
5th. Danny Hart: +1.850
Junior Women
1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:30.865
2nd. Kine Haugom: +10.844
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +13.245
4th. Simonka Kuchynkova: +15.153
5th. Delia De Mocogno: +15.512
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:37.097
2nd. Jordan Williams: +1.812
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.560
4th. Ethan Craik: +4.848
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: +6.218
What Happened at the Last World Cup Round?
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:56.012
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:59.159
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 5:00.522
4th. Jess Blewitt: 5:11.908
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:12.210
Elite Men
1st. Finn Iles: 4:11.717
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 4:11.955
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:15.221
4th. Aaron Gwin: 4:17.531
5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:18.100
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:09.223
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:16.084
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:16.805
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:27.466
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:28.439
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:13.766
2nd. Jordan Williams: 4:17.566
3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:20.302
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:26.463
5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:26.966
Entry ListDH - Junior Women
DH- Junior Men
DH- Elite Women
DH - Elite Men
Weather Forecast
The weather is mostly looking good for the week of racing in Les Gets. The only worrying part of the current forecast comes from the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms for finals. Let's hope this ends up missing the area and we get the same conditions for every rider.
Tuesday, August 23
- Track WalkSunshine and patchy clouds // 22°C // 1% precipitation // wind 9km/h Wednesday, August 24
- TrainingMostly sunny and warm // 24°C // 1% precipitation // wind 7km/h Thursday, August 25
- Qualifying Partly sunny and warm; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 25°C // 40% precipitation // wind 7km/h Friday, August 26
- TrainingIntervals of clouds and sunshine with a thunderstorm in the area in the afternoon // 23°C // 55% precipitation // wind 7km/h Saturday, August 27
- FinalsMainly cloudy and warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 23°C // 60% precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, August 22 from Accuweather
.
The ScheduleTuesday, August 23
• 13:00-16:00 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsWednesday, August 24
• 09:30-13:30 // Official Downhill Training - Juniors and Elite Women
• 13:45-17:45 // Official Downhill Training - Elite MenThursday, August 25
• 08:00-09:00 // Official Downhill Training - Juniors and Elite Women
• 09:00-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Elite Men
• 10:30-11:30 // Qualifying - Juniors
• 11:45-13:30 // Qualifying - ElitesFriday, August 26
• 09:00-12:00 // Official Downhill Training - Juniors and Elite Women
• 13:00-16:00 // Official Downhill Training - Elite MenSaturday, August 27
• 08:00-09:00 // Official Downhill Training - Juniors and Elite Women
• 09:30 // Final - Junior Women
• After // Final - Junior Men
• Followed by Awards Ceremony for Junior categories
• 11:15-11:30 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final
• 11:30-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final
• 13:15 // Final - Elite Women
• 14:35 // Final - Elite MenNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Les Gets this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
And if you live in one of the lucky countries listed at this link
, you can also watch World Champs live on redbull.tv
.
And, totally unrelated for the rest of you, we've compiled a Pinkbike article on how to keep your data safe while browsing online, just because we absolutely care about your internet security. You can read our VPN Internet Safety Briefing here
.
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized
