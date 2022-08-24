Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2022 XC World Champs

The last time we saw the entire field race was on a muddy course at Mont-Sainte-Anne and it was Jolanda Neff and Titouan Carod that took top honours. More recently, we've seen many of the top European athletes compete last week in Munich for the European XC champ title where Tom Pidcock made his return to the knobby tires to take the win and Loana Lecomte took top honours for the women. Both could be contenders for the rainbow jersey this week, although an entirely different course, course conditions, and an extended field make it anything but a done deal.
In the overall World Cup XCO standings, it's Nino Schurter and Anne Terpstra that are leading, with Alan Hatherly and Alessandra Keller at the top of the leaderboard in the shorter XCC discipline.
Coming into the event, Nino Schurter and Evie Richards are wearing the rainbow jerseys in the XCO discipline, although whether either is in peak form is yet undetermined. Richards has had to skip the last several races to deal with a back injury and Schurter took a heavy crash in the XCC in Snowshoe and finished just off the podium in Mont-Sainte-Anne.
In the shorter discipline, the first-ever UCI World titles for cross-country short track went to Sina Frei and Christopher Blevins last year. Frei has been unable to win a short track race so far this year, but Blevins showed his form in Snowshoe with a win.
The Track
The course will be vastly the same as last year. The course is at 1165 m and 3.39km long. There is 140 meters of climbing per lap.
Previous World Champions
1990 Ned Overend + Juli Furtado // United States (Durango)
1991 John Tomac _ Ruthie Matthes // Italy (Barga)
1992 Henrik Djernis + Silvia Furst // Canada (Bromont)
1993 Henrik Djernis + Paola Pezzo // France (Métabief)
1994 Henrik Djernis + Alison Sydor // United States (Vail)
1995 Bart Brentjens + Alison Sydor // Germany (Kirchzarten)
1996 Thomas Frischknecht + Alison Sydor // Australia (Cairns)
1997 Hubert Pallhuber + Paola Pezzo // Switzerland (Château-d'Œx)
1998 Christophe Dupouey + Laurence Leboucher // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)
1999 Michael Rasmussen + Margarita Fullana // Sweden (Åre)
2000 Migue Martinez + Margarita Fullana // Spain (Sierra Nevada)
2001 Roland Green + Alison Dunlap // United States (Vail)
2002 Roland Green + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // Austria (Kaprun)
2003 Filip Meirhaeghe + Sabine Spitz // Switzerland (Lugano)
2004 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // France (Les Gets)
2005 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // Italy (Livigno)
2006 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // New Zealand (Rotorua)
2007 Julien Absalon + Irina Kalentieva // United Kingdom (Fort William)
2008 Christoph Sauser + Margarita Fullana // Italy (Val di Sole)
2009 Nino Schurter + Irina Kalentieva // Australia (Canberra)
2010 Jose Antonio Hermida + Maja Włoszczowska // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)
2011 Jaroslav Kulhavy + Catharine Pendrel // Switzerland (Champery)
2012 Nino Schurter + Julie Bresset // Austria (Leogang-Saalfelden)
2013 Nino Schurter + Julie Bresset // South Africa (Pietermaritzburg)
2014 Julien Absalon + Catharine Pendrel // Norway (Lillehammer)
2015 Nino Schurter + Pauline Ferrand-Prevot // Andorra (Vallnord)
2016 Nino Schurter + Annika Langvad // Czech Republic (Nové Město)
2017 Nino Schurter + Jolanda Neff // Australia (Cairns)
2018 Nino Schurter + Kate Courtney // Switzerland (Lenzerheide)
2019 Nino Schurter + Pauline Ferrand Prevot // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)
2020 Jordan Sarrou + Pauline Ferrand Prevot // Austria (Leogang)
What Happened at the Val di Sole World Champs in 2021?
XCO
In the U23 racing in 2021, Mona Mitterwallner took an incredibly dominant win to pull ahead of Laura Stigger by over two minutes. Crossing the line a further one and a half minutes back was Caroline Bohe in third place. The U23 Men also saw a big win as Martin Vidaurre Kossmann finished the race with just over a minute on Juri Zanotti.
In the Elite Women's racing, Evie Richards took the rainbow stripes after an incredible performance. Evie left Val di Sole with the rainbow stripes and a silver medal in the XCC Short Track World Championships. Evie Richards was also the first British woman to win the Elite XC World Championships. In second place, Anne Terpstra managed to fight her way to the front and crossed the line just over a minute back. After a close fight for third place, Sina Frei beat Jolanda Neff in a sprint finish for the bronze medal.
Nino Schurter took his ninth Elite XC World Championships title, taking the record for the youngest and oldest Elite Men's XC World Champion. Coming in second place was Mathias Flückiger, who was wheel to wheel with Nino Schurter for the whole race. Mathias was bested to the line in a wild sprint that started just before the final downhill. Mathias Flückiger is one rider who will be missing the Les Gets World Championships as he has as been provisionally suspended
after testing positive for the anabolic substance Zeranol. Completing the top three was Victor Koretzky, the only rider to come within a minute and a half of the top two riders.
Elite Women (5 Laps)
1st. Evie Richards: 1:23:52
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +1:03
3rd. Sina Frei: +1:08
4th. Jolanda Neff: +1:08
5th. Maja Wloszczowska: +1:47
Elite Men (6 Laps)
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:22:25
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +2
3rd. Victor Koretzky: +1:14
4th. Vlad Dascalu: +1:42
5th. Max Brandl: +1:49
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:06:57
2nd. Laura Stigger: +2:04
3rd. Caroline Bohe: +3:26
4th. Marika Tovo: +4:03
5th. Kata Blanka Vas: +4:10
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:10:31
2nd. Juri Zanotti: +1:03
3rd. Joel Roth: +1:38
4th. Luca Schaetti: +1:55
5th. Jofre Cullell Estape: +2:23
XCC
Elite Women (7 Laps):
1st. Sina Frei: 20:11
2nd. Evie Richards: +0
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1
4th. Linda Indergand: +2
5th. Jolanda Neff: +11
Elite Men (8 Laps):
1st. Christopher Blevins: 19:30
2nd. Henrique Avancini: +2
3rd. Max Brandl: +2
4th. Ondrej Cink: +3
5th. Alan Hatherly: +5
What Happened at the Last World Cup Round?
Elite Women (5 Laps)
1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:26:53
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:27:49
3rd. Haley Batten: 1:27:49
4th. Martina Berta: 1:28:57
5th. Alessandra Keller: 1:29:02
Elite Men (6 Laps)
1st. Titouan Carod: 1:24:48
2nd. Filippo Colombo: 1:26:29
3rd. David Valero Serrano: 1:26:32
4th. Luca Braidot: 1:26:37
5th. Pierre De Froidmont: 1:26:37
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Noëlle Buri: 1:07:05
2nd. Madigan Munro: 1:07:52
3rd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:08:50
4th. Virág Buzsáki: 1:10:46
5th. Raquel Queirós: 1:11:40
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:08:31
2nd. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:09:26
3rd. Carter Woods: 1:09:29
4th. Mathias Azzaro: 1:09:55
5th. Luke Wiedmann: 1:10:55
Entry ListXCO - Elite Women
XCO - Elite Men
XCO - U23 Men
XCO - U23 Women
Weather Forecast
The weather is looking variable for a week of racing in Les Gets, with a strong chance of thunderstorms throughout the week. Racers could be in for another wet one.
Wednesday, August 24
- Team RelayMostly sunny and warm // 24°C // 1% precipitation // wind 7km/h Thursday, August 25
- Women & Men Juniors Cross-country Olympic World ChampionshipsVery warm with partial sunshine; a thunderstorm around in the afternoon // 25°C // 40% precipitation // wind 7km/h Friday, August 26
- Short Track World ChampionshipsPeriods of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; warm and humid // 21°C // 88% precipitation // wind 9km/h Saturday, August 27
- TrainingMainly cloudy and warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 21°C // 80% precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday August 28
- U23 & Elite XCO World ChampionshipsMore clouds than sun; warm with a thunderstorm // 23°C // 80% precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Tuesday, August 23 from Accuweather
.
The ScheduleWednesday, August 24
• 12:30 Cross-country Team Relay World Championships followed by Awards CeremonyThursday, August 25
• 15:00 Women Juniors Cross-country Olympic World Championships
• 17:00 Men Juniors Cross-country Olympic World Championships Friday, August 26
• 10:00 Women E-MTB World Championships
• 11:30 Men E-MTB World Championships
• 17:00 Women Cross-country Short Track World Championships
• 17:45 Men Cross-country Short Track World ChampionshipsSaturday, August 27
• 09:30 - 11:30 Official XCO Training >>> Reserved for Women
• 11:30 - 13:30 Official XCO Training >>> Reserved for Men Sunday, August 28
• 09:00 Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic World Championships
• 10:45 Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic World Championships
• 13:00 Women Elite Cross-country Olympic World Championships
• 15:15 Men Elite Cross-country Olympic World Championships Note: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
