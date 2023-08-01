Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2023 Downhill World Championships

After a month away from World Cup racing it is time for a unique mid-season World Championships in Fort William. With a refreshed course and the threat of classic Scottish conditions we could be in for a wild showdown in the Highlands. Check out everything you need to know before racing kicks off in Fort William.
Where is the 2023 Downhill World Champs?
2023 sees Fort William return as a World Championships venue for a second time after it previously hosted the event back in 2007. While the Scottish course remains a familiar challenge to many riders we have heard there are some big track changes this year that could spice things up for the biggest race of the year. As always expect battered bikes and riders as racing makes another trip to the Highlands of Scotland.
What's the Track Like?
While the course has undergone some big changes for this year's event watch Ben Cathro take on last year's course.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times BSTWednesday, August 2
What's the Weather Expected to be?
The weather is looking mixed for the week of racing with things looking mostly dry for the main races. Hopefully, the forecast doesn't change and we don't see the event affected by any tricky conditions. Wednesday, August 2A thick cloud cover // 20°C // 9% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/hThursday, August 3Remaining cloudy with a little rain in the afternoon // 17°C // 57% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday, August 4Periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers, mainly later // 17°C // 66% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSaturday, August 5Cloudy with a little rain in the afternoon // 17°C // 61% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, July 31 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Fort William?
The second round of the 2022 downhill World Cup provided incredible racing at Fort William. In the Junior Women's racing Gracey Hemstreet backed up her Lourdes win with another sizeable victory at Fort William. A slow third split caused Phoebe Gale to lose her grasp on the lead and despite pulling back around three seconds on the last parts of the course she settled for 2nd. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line only six seconds back and took third place. In an amazingly close race for such a long track Jordan Williams just pulled ahead of Jackson Goldstone by only 0.038 seconds. It looked like Jackson lost most of his time in the final split. Remy Meier-Smith completed the top three and was the only rider to come within 12 seconds of the top two.
Nina Hoffmann took her first Fort William win and the first victory here for Germany as she crossed the line over three and a half seconds up. Camille Balanche couldn't match the speed of Nina but managed to have a clean run down the hill to second place. Amaury Pierron put down a huge run in the Elite Men's race to take his third back-to-back Fort William win and makes it two for two in 2022. Teammate Thibaut Daprela took second place and Laurie Greenland came within one second of the top time.
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:14.170
2nd. Camille Balanche: +3.615
3rd. Myriam Nicole: +7.172
4th. Eleonora Farina: +9.621
5th. Vali Höll: +11.478
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:37.115
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +0.469
3rd. Laurie Greenland: +0.916
4th. Benoit Coulanges: +0.936
5th. Matt Walker: +1.927
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:37.496
2nd. Phoebe Gale: +2.947
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: +6.067
4th. Jenna Hastings: +14.527
5th. Lisa Bouladou: +25.953
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 4:38.485
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.038
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +4.476
4th. Henri Kiefer: +12.461
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: +13.927
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Fort William coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.
The track is not that much different from previous years, just way smoother, hopefully it gets a bit beaten up during practice and the winner doesnt come down to who can squash jumps the best, tuck or pedal the new, nearly the same, motorway.