Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2023 Downhill World Championships

Where is the 2023 Downhill World Champs?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

What Happened Last Time in Fort William?

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:14.170

2nd. Camille Balanche: +3.615

3rd. Myriam Nicole: +7.172

4th. Eleonora Farina: +9.621

5th. Vali Höll: +11.478

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:37.115

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +0.469

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +0.916

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +0.936

5th. Matt Walker: +1.927



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:37.496

2nd. Phoebe Gale: +2.947

3rd. Aimi Kenyon: +6.067

4th. Jenna Hastings: +14.527

5th. Lisa Bouladou: +25.953

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 4:38.485

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.038

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +4.476

4th. Henri Kiefer: +12.461

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: +13.927



Previous World Champions

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

How to Follow the Racing?