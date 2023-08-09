Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2023 XC World Champs

Where are the 2023 XC World Champs?

The Track

Previous World Champions

What Happened at the Les Gets World Champs in 2022?

XCO

Elite Women



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:22:08

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1:35

3rd. Haley Batten: +2:13

4th. Loana Lecomte: +3:27

5th. Alessandra Keller: +3:46



Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:21:13

2nd. David Valero Serrano: +9

3rd. Luca Braidot: +29

4th. Thomas Pidcock: +1:29

5th. Marcel Guerrini: +1:40





U23 Women



1st. Line Burquier: 1:11:09

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +0:43

3rd. Sofie Pedersen: +0:59

4th. Giada Specia: +1:51

5th. Ronja Blochlinger: +1:51



U23 Men



1st. Simone Avondetto: 1:10:35

2nd. Mathis Azzaro: +28

3rd. Luca Schatti: +57

4th. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: +1:13

5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:36





XCC



Elite Women:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 21:56

2nd. Alessandra Keller: +18

3rd. Gwendalyn Gibson: +21

4th. Jolanda Neff: +26

5th. Evie Richards: +29





Elite Men:



1st. Sam Gaze: 22:21

2nd. Filippo Colombo: +3

3rd. Thomas Litscher: +7

4th. Alan Hatherly: +13

5th. Martins Blums: +16







What Happened at the Last World Cup Round?

Elite Women



1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:19:49

2nd. Martina Berta: +52

3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +1:00

4th. Laura Stigger: +1:06

5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:53

Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:20:22

2nd. Mathias Flückiger: +26

3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +38

4th. Joshua Dubau: +38

5th. Alan Hatherly: +52



U23 Women



1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:07:09

2nd. Samara Maxwell: +38

3rd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +2:02

4th. Noemie Garnier: +2:21

5th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:37

U23 Men



1st. Carter Woods: 1:08:57

2nd. Adrien Boichis: +31

3rd. Riley Amos: +45

4th. Jente Michels: +49

5th. Mario Bair: +50



Weather Forecast

Wednesday, August 9

Thursday, August 10

Friday, August 11

Saturday, August 12

The Schedule

Wednesday, August 24

Thursday, August 25

Friday, August 26

Saturday, August 27

How to Follow the Racing?