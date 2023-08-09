Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the 2023 XC World Champs

The 2023 World Championships continue as the mountain bike racing heads to Glentress in the Tweed Valley to wrap up a second week of flat-out racing in Scotland. Check out everything you need to know as the racing kicks off at Glentress.
Where are the 2023 XC World Champs?
After last week's downhill racing at the classic Fort William venue, the XC World Champs sees a brand new venue, track and location for international xc racing as it heads to Glentress in the Tweed Valley. The location has previously hosted EWS rounds in 2014/5 and is just down the road from the more recent international enduro racing venue of Innerleithen.
The Track
The course is all-new for this year's World Champs. After checking out the course in person it looks to offer a great mix of some technical challenges and steep climbs to really test the skill of every rider.
Previous World Champions
1990 Ned Overend + Juli Furtado // United States (Durango)
1991 John Tomac _ Ruthie Matthes // Italy (Barga)
1992 Henrik Djernis + Silvia Furst // Canada (Bromont)
1993 Henrik Djernis + Paola Pezzo // France (Métabief)
1994 Henrik Djernis + Alison Sydor // United States (Vail)
1995 Bart Brentjens + Alison Sydor // Germany (Kirchzarten)
1996 Thomas Frischknecht + Alison Sydor // Australia (Cairns)
1997 Hubert Pallhuber + Paola Pezzo // Switzerland (Château-d'Œx)
1998 Christophe Dupouey + Laurence Leboucher // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)
1999 Michael Rasmussen + Margarita Fullana // Sweden (Åre)
2000 Migue Martinez + Margarita Fullana // Spain (Sierra Nevada)
2001 Roland Green + Alison Dunlap // United States (Vail)
2002 Roland Green + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // Austria (Kaprun)
2003 Filip Meirhaeghe + Sabine Spitz // Switzerland (Lugano)
2004 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // France (Les Gets)
2005 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // Italy (Livigno)
2006 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // New Zealand (Rotorua)
2007 Julien Absalon + Irina Kalentieva // United Kingdom (Fort William)
2008 Christoph Sauser + Margarita Fullana // Italy (Val di Sole)
2009 Nino Schurter + Irina Kalentieva // Australia (Canberra)
2010 Jose Antonio Hermida + Maja Włoszczowska // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)
2011 Jaroslav Kulhavy + Catharine Pendrel // Switzerland (Champery)
2012 Nino Schurter + Julie Bresset // Austria (Leogang-Saalfelden)
2013 Nino Schurter + Julie Bresset // South Africa (Pietermaritzburg)
2014 Julien Absalon + Catharine Pendrel // Norway (Lillehammer)
2015 Nino Schurter + Pauline Ferrand-Prevot // Andorra (Vallnord)
2016 Nino Schurter + Annika Langvad // Czech Republic (Nové Město)
2017 Nino Schurter + Jolanda Neff // Australia (Cairns)
2018 Nino Schurter + Kate Courtney // Switzerland (Lenzerheide)
2019 Nino Schurter + Pauline Ferrand Prevot // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)
2020 Jordan Sarrou + Pauline Ferrand Prevot // Austria (Leogang)
2021 Nino Schurter + Evie Richards // Italy (Val di Sole)
2022 Nino Schurter + Pauline Ferrand Prevot // France (Les Gets)
What Happened at the Les Gets World Champs in 2022?
The 2022 XC World Champs in Les Gets provided some incredible racing with historic victories in the Elite racing. Pauline Ferrand Prevot took her fourth title in the Elite Women's race and became the joint most successful Woman at World Champs. Jolanda Neff fought back throughout the race to take the silver medal with Haley Batten riding strong to bronze.
Nino Schurter continued to be the one to beat as he secured back-to-back World Champ titles and his 10th win. Nino also took another World Champs title in Les Gets after winning the Junior race in 2004. David Valero Serrano looked like he could have taken the win for all seven laps but he was bested on the final downhill to the line, David still took a well-deserved silver medal. Luca Braidot wrapped up his race with a bronze medal fighting off an unlucky Thomas Pidcock.
XCO
Elite Women
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:22:08
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1:35
3rd. Haley Batten: +2:13
4th. Loana Lecomte: +3:27
5th. Alessandra Keller: +3:46
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:21:13
2nd. David Valero Serrano: +9
3rd. Luca Braidot: +29
4th. Thomas Pidcock: +1:29
5th. Marcel Guerrini: +1:40
U23 Women
1st. Line Burquier: 1:11:09
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +0:43
3rd. Sofie Pedersen: +0:59
4th. Giada Specia: +1:51
5th. Ronja Blochlinger: +1:51
U23 Men
1st. Simone Avondetto: 1:10:35
2nd. Mathis Azzaro: +28
3rd. Luca Schatti: +57
4th. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: +1:13
5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:36
XCC
Elite Women:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 21:56
2nd. Alessandra Keller: +18
3rd. Gwendalyn Gibson: +21
4th. Jolanda Neff: +26
5th. Evie Richards: +29
Elite Men:
1st. Sam Gaze: 22:21
2nd. Filippo Colombo: +3
3rd. Thomas Litscher: +7
4th. Alan Hatherly: +13
5th. Martins Blums: +16
What Happened at the Last World Cup Round?
Another World Cup and another dominant performance from Puck Pieterse as she continued to impress in 2023.
From the off Puck Pieterse looked strong and after the first full lap a gap of 41 seconds was created that proved impossible to close even with a final lap mistake. Martina Berta couldn't quite secure a win at home but she still ended the weekend with a 2nd place finish. Rebecca Henderson looked to be back on form as she powered her way to 3rd place. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had another tough weekend as she had a big crash in the woods ending her chances for a podium finish.
Following his worst World Cup finish in Leogang Nino Schurter proved why he is one of the greatest of all time as he took his 35th World Cup win.
Nino Schurter showed he was back to business as usual as he looked strong off the start and made sure to watch the rider around him before attacking on lap four to build a lead of over thirty seconds. No one could catch the Swiss rider as he crossed the line 26 seconds ahead of Mathias Flückiger. Newly crowned European champ Vlad Dascalu made his way through to the front and bested Joshua Dubau to the line to secure third place.
Elite Women
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:19:49
2nd. Martina Berta: +52
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +1:00
4th. Laura Stigger: +1:06
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:53
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:20:22
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: +26
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +38
4th. Joshua Dubau: +38
5th. Alan Hatherly: +52
U23 Women
1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:07:09
2nd. Samara Maxwell: +38
3rd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +2:02
4th. Noemie Garnier: +2:21
5th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:37
U23 Men
1st. Carter Woods: 1:08:57
2nd. Adrien Boichis: +31
3rd. Riley Amos: +45
4th. Jente Michels: +49
5th. Mario Bair: +50
Weather Forecast
It looks like riders might be facing a mixed week of weather in the Scottish Broders, although with most of the track having an all-weather surfacing we shouldn't see the racing affected too much by some rain.Wednesday, August 9
- Team Relay & EMTBCloudy // 19°C // 49% precipitation // wind 17km/h Thursday, August 10
- Junior XCO World Championships & Elite Short Track World ChampionshipsCloudy and warmer with a shower in spots // 25°C // 40% precipitation // wind 11km/h Friday, August 11
- Under 23 XCO World ChampionshipsA thunderstorm in spots in the morning; otherwise, breezy with clouds moving away to leave sunshine // 21°C // 40% precipitation // wind 24km/h Saturday, August 12
- Elite XCO World ChampionshipsConsiderable cloudiness with a little rain // 17°C // 80% precipitation // wind 17km/h
Weather forecast as of Wednesday, August 9 from Accuweather
The ScheduleWednesday, August 24
• 12:30 Cross-country Team Relay World Championships
• 15:00 Women E-MTB World Championships
• 16:30 Men E-MTB World ChampionshipsThursday, August 25
• 12:00 Women Juniors Cross-country Olympic World Championships
• 14:00 Men Juniors Cross-country Olympic World Championships
• 17:45 Men Cross-country Short Track World Championships
• 18:30 Women Cross-country Short Track World ChampionshipsFriday, August 26
• 11:30 Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic World Championships
• 15:30 Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic World Championships Saturday, August 27
• 11:30 Women Elite Cross-country Olympic World Championships
• 15:30 Men Elite Cross-country Olympic World Championships Note: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the XC World Champs coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.
