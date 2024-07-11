Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

After a two-week break since the fourth round of racing in France, the 2024 Enduro World Cup series features a third brand-new venue this year. This week racers take on a new Swiss course at Aletsch Arena / Bellwald, Valais. Here is everything you need to know before the racing kicks off this weekend.
Race Briefing
Two weeks after the last round in Combloux, France, the World Cup series returns to Switzerland for the first time since the Crans Montana EWS in 2022. This week's racing also sees a comeback for the alpine jank which became a rider favourite in past years. The Aletsch Arena World Cup also treats riders to some of the biggest stages of the season with a seven-kilometre fourth stage, three of the day's stages will descend upwards of 600 metres.
The third brand-new venue of the 2024 series brings riders to the Aletsch Arena in the Valais canton in Southern Switzerland. The Aletsch Arena contains a glacier with 11 billion tons of ice and has been listed among UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites since 2001. This week the incredibly scenic valley will be home to the fifth round of enduro racing this season and the penultimate round of the series. After this weekend riders will only have the new World Champs race in Val di Fassa
and the Loudenvielle series finale in September to prove themselves in 2024.
With another fresh venue to shake up the racing, we could see another unpredictable day of racing. We will be breaking down who is looking strong in our upcoming form guide, but it remains very hard to bet against either Isabeau Courdurier or Richie Rude this weekend as they have been a step above the competition in 2024. The return to alpine stages could see some top riders from the EWS era return to the top of the rankings with the combination of janky trails and long descents back in the mix.
We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to prepare you for the fifth round of Enduro World Cup racing in Switzerland.
What are the Stages?Aletsch Arena mountain biking trails
The fifth round of the 2024 series will see racers battle across five alpine stages with a full loop of 54.46 kilometres featuring 21.96 kilometres of timed stages. Across the five stages, there will be 3,145 metres of descending with the fourth stage offering the biggest descent of 896 metres.
Stage 1: Glaciara Trail
// 5.74 km // -771m
Stage 2: Alpine Rodeo
// 2.72 km // -480m
Stage 3: Cow Safari
// 3.76 km // -697m
Stage 4: Lord of the Rims
// 7.12 km // -896m
Stage 5: Back to the Roots
// 2.62 km // -301m
Quick Stats:
Total Distance (Including Liasons): 54.46km
Total Stage Distance: 21.96km
Total Elevation: 4,591m
Total Descending: 3,145m
Course Preview
Innes Graham takes over the course preview duties for the first look at a brand-new venue in Switzerland.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
The Enduro World Cup moves back to a weekend spot for the fifth round as racing kicks off at 9:00 local time. Here is a closer look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, July 11
• 9:00-17:00 // TrainingSaturday, July 13
• 09:00 // EDR Race Start
• 17:00 // EDR Race FinishSunday, July 14
• 09:00 // E-EDR Race Start
• 17:30 // E-EDR Race Finish
• Official WBD race coverage is expected to be released on Monday, July 15Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What Happened at the Last Round?
The first-time Enduro World Cup venue of Combloux didn't make things easy for riders this week as practice offered greasy conditions before hot weather on race day baked the course and riders, adding a new challenge to deal with alongside six tough stages.
After tackling the flat-out stages, Adam Maxa secured the U21 Men's victory as he crossed the line on the final stage over 14 seconds ahead of Jt Fisher. Bailey Christie secured a final stage win as he went into third place overall, 17 seconds behind Maxa. With two stage wins to her name Winni Goldsbury takes home the U21 Women's win from round four after putting 50 seconds in second-placed Simona Kuchynkova. Lily Boucher completes the podium in third place almost one minute and twenty seconds behind the race winner.
Morgane Charre produced a dominant performance in Combloux taking five of six stage wins on her way to her first win in 2024. Charre has had a slower start to the 2024 season, but the first of two French races on home soil lit a fire under her wheels as she took five back-to-back stage wins building an impossible-to-close lead with only one stage remaining. Even with a fourth-place finish on the final stage, Charre ended the day 23 seconds ahead of series leader Isabeau Courdurier. Ella Conolly continued a strong season ending the fourth round with another podium finish and her second top-three result this year.
Richie Rude made it three wins from four World Cup rounds as he carries on to be the dominant force in elite men's racing this year. Despite not taking a single stage win this round, Rude still ended the day's racing with a lead of 2.199 seconds against two-time stage winner Luke Meier-Smith. For Rude his winning performance came from never dropping outside the top five in any of the six stages, allowing him to take the lead from stage two and never lose it until the finish line. One rider who did come close to dethroning Rude from the top spot was Alex Rudeau who was just 0.052 seconds back from the overall series leader before the final stage. An eighth place on stage six pushed Rudeau down to third, 3.230 back.
U21 Men:
1st.
Adam Maxa: 26:44.9752nd.
Jt Fisher: 26:59.587 / +14.6123rd.
Bailey Christie: 27:02.620 / +17.6454th.
Wei Tien Ho: 27:06.413 / +21.4385th.
William Brodie: 27:14.130 / +29.155
U21 Women:
1st.
Winni Goldsbury: 32:21.7432nd.
Simona Kuchynkova: 33:12.508 / +50.7653rd.
Elly Hoskin: 33:13.754 / +52.0114th.
Lily Boucher: 33:41.491 / +1:19.7485th.
Emmy Lan: 33:47.112 / +1:25.369
Elite Women:
1st.
Morgane Charre: 29:17.2622nd.
Isabeau Courdurier: 29:40.402 / +23.1403rd.
Ella Conolly: 29:43.094 / +25.8324th.
Hattie Harnden: 29:53.243 / +35.9815th.
Mélanie Pugin: 30:15.430 / +58.168
Elite Men:
1st.
Richie Rude: 25:33.3902nd.
Luke Meier-Smith: 25:35.589 / +2.1993rd.
Alex Rudeau: 25:36.620 / +3.2304th.
Slawomir Lukasik: 25:45.600 / +12.2105th.
Jack Moir: 25:53.630 / +20.240
Full results and a stage-by-stage breakdown can be found here
.
Who's Leading the Overall?
After the first four rounds of racing, both of last year's World Cup series champions continue to lead the overall standings as Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude top the rankings. The series is close in the women's racing as Courdurier is less than 200 points ahead of Hattie Harnden, with over 300 points to third-placed Morgane Charre. Rude has created a more substantial lead in the men's series standings as Slawomir Lukasik is behind by almost 400 points after four rounds. Round two winner Charlie Murray sits in third with a total of 1443 points, just seven away from second place.Elite Women:1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 18442nd.
Hattie Harnden: 16933rd.
Morgane Charre: 15244th.
Ella Conolly: 14245th.
Mélanie Pugin: 1127
Elite Men:1st.
Richie Rude: 18372nd.
Slawomir Lukasik: 14503rd.
Charlie Murray: 14434th.
Alex Rudeau: 12305th.
Jesse Melamed: 10885th.
Mirco Vendemmia: 1088
U21 Men:1st.
Jt Fisher: 7672nd.
Wei Tien Ho: 7433rd.
Bailey Christie: 7414th.
Sascha Kim: 6185th.
Alden Pate: 510
U21 Women:1st.
Simona Kuchynkova: 7052nd.
Winni Goldsbury: 4953rd.
Lily Planquart: 4904th.
Elly Hoskin: 4445th.
Emmy Lan: 335
What's the Weather Expected to be?
The fifth round of racing this year will see mixed conditions through the week as riders will be treated to a dry day of practice ahead of a chance of rain to spice things up for race day on Saturday. The eMTB racers on Sunday will see the best weather for racing as it is currently forecasted to be dry with a low chance of rain. Thursday, July 11Partly sunny and pleasant // 16°C // 23% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday, July 12Periods of rain // 13°C // 91% probability of precipitation // 22% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/hSaturday, July 13Mostly cloudy with a little rain in the afternoon // 12°C // 55% probability of precipitation // 3% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/hSunday, July 14Partly sunny and nice // 16°C // 9% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, June 27 from Accuweather
.
How to Follow the Racing?
To follow the racing live there will be live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site
or Pinkbike will be posting stage recaps through race day with full results available shortly after the racing.
We expect racing to kick off at 9:00 local time on Saturday, Jul 13 (8:00 BST // 0:00 PDT). Race coverage from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available on Monday, July 15 after the E-EDR on Sunday, July 14