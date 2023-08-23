Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Andorra XC World Cup 2023

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:19:49

2nd. Martina Berta: +52

3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +1:00

4th. Laura Stigger: +1:06

5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:53

Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:20:22

2nd. Mathias Flückiger: +26

3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +38

4th. Joshua Dubau: +38

5th. Alan Hatherly: +52



U23 Women



1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:07:09

2nd. Samara Maxwell: +38

3rd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +2:02

4th. Noemie Garnier: +2:21

5th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:37

U23 Men



1st. Carter Woods: 1:08:57

2nd. Adrien Boichis: +31

3rd. Riley Amos: +45

4th. Jente Michels: +49

5th. Mario Bair: +50



What has Happened Since the Last Round?

What happened at the World Champs?



Elite Women:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:24:14

2nd. Loana Lecomte: +1:14

3rd. Puck Pieterse: +1:27

4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:31

5th. Alessandra Keller: +2:23





Elite Men:



1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:22:09

2nd. Sam Gaze: +19

3rd. Nino Schurter: +34

4th. Victor Koretzky: +43

5th. Vlad Dascalu: +54







U23 Women:



1st. Samara Maxwell: 1:16:26

2nd. Ginia Caluori: +1:01

3rd. Ronja Blochlinger: +1:27

4th. Emily Johnston: +1:54

5th. Kata Blanka Vas: +2:18





U23 Men:



1st. Charlie Aldridge: 1:13:53

2nd. Adrien Boichis: +13

3rd. Dario Lillo: +29

4th. Riley Amos: +1:23

5th. Tom Schellekens: +1:57





Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Where is the Fifth Round?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, August 24

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

Sunday, August 27

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, August 24

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

Sunday, August 27

What Happened Last Time in Andorra?

Elite Women (5 Laps)



1st. Anne Terpstra: 1:15:21

2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:16:18

3rd. Ramona Forchini: 1:16:55

4th. Laura Stigger: 1:17:04

5th. Caroline Bohé: 1:17:10



Elite Men (6 Laps)



1st. Luca Braidot: 1:15:31

2nd. David Valero Serrano: 1:15:41

3rd. Nino Schurter: 1:15:58

4th. Vlad Dascalu: 1:16:09

5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:16:21





U23 Women (4 Laps)



1st. Line Burquier: 1:01:14

2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:01:50

3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:02:06

4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:02:55

5th. Giada Specia: 1:03:35



U23 Men (5 Laps)



1st. Carter Woods: 1:04:14

2nd. Luca Martin: 1:04:33

3rd. Riley Amos: 1:05:15

4th. Charlie Aldridge: 1:05:29

5th. Dario Lillo: 1:05:37





How to Follow the Racing?