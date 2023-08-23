Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Andorra XC World Cup 2023

The 2023 XC World Cup season continues to heat up as riders head to the high-altitude course in Andorra. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 XC World Cup's fifth round.
What Happened at the Last Round?
For the fourth time this year, it was Sofie Pedersen who was unmatched in the U23 Women's race as an attack at the start of lap three proved to be too much for the rest of the field. Sofie Pedersen had a slower start than past races this season with Ronja Blöchlinger looking stronger in the early laps. The third lap proved crucial as the series leader's attack saw her take the lead and build a gap that couldn't be closed. Samara Maxwell had an incredible race with a performance that was almost good enough to catch the leader but she ends the fourth round 38 seconds back. Ronja Blöchlinger struggled to find speed in the later laps ending the day in third.
The U23 Men's racing provided plenty of drama as Luca Martin looked unstoppable before a final lap double flat allowed Carter Woods to take the double win in Val Di Sole. Carter Woods had a great ride as he stayed calm and controlled to ride his way into the lead and secure his first XCO win in 2023. Adrien Boichis also showed his strength by staying at the front of the race to take home 2nd. Riley Amos had one of the toughest rides as he had a rear flat in the early laps but fought back from 13th to take home 3rd. Luca Martin crossed the line in 11th.
Another World Cup and another dominant performance from Puck Pieterse as she continues to impress in 2023. From the off Puck Pieterse was looking strong and after the first full lap a gap of 41 seconds was created that proved impossible to close even with a final lap mistake. Martina Berta couldn't quite secure a win at home but she still ends the weekend with a 2nd place finish. Rebecca Henderson looks to be back on form as she powered her way to 3rd place. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had another tough weekend as she had a big crash in the woods ending her chances for a podium finish.
Following his worst World Cup finish in Leogang Nino Schurter proved why he is one of the greatest of all time as he took his 35th World Cup win. Nino Schurter showed he was back to business as usual as he looked strong off the start and made sure to watch the rider around him before attacking on lap four to build a lead of over thirty seconds. No one could catch the Swiss rider as he crossed the line 26 seconds ahead of Mathias Flückiger. Newly crowned European champ Vlad Dascalu made his way through to the front and bested Joshua Dubau to the line to secure third place.
Elite Women
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:19:49
2nd. Martina Berta: +52
3rd. Rebecca Henderson: +1:00
4th. Laura Stigger: +1:06
5th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:53
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:20:22
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: +26
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +38
4th. Joshua Dubau: +38
5th. Alan Hatherly: +52
You can view the full Elite results here.
U23 Women
1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:07:09
2nd. Samara Maxwell: +38
3rd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +2:02
4th. Noemie Garnier: +2:21
5th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:37
U23 Men
1st. Carter Woods: 1:08:57
2nd. Adrien Boichis: +31
3rd. Riley Amos: +45
4th. Jente Michels: +49
5th. Mario Bair: +50
What has Happened Since the Last Round?
After a series of back-to-back World Cup rounds the series took a month and a half break over the summer. While there may have been no World Cup racing riders still got between the tape for national races and the 2023 World Champs.
Two of the bigger races during the break were the US and French national championships. In the US Champs taking place at Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania Savilia Blunk and Christopher Blevins delivered the wins as they took the 2023 titles.
Across the pond in Jeumont, France it was Loana Lecomte and Titouan Carod who secured their nation's XCO sleeves. Loana Lecomte secured a big win as she bested Léna Gerault by almost three minutes.
Of course, there was also the 2023 World Champs in Scotland but we have included more on that below.
What happened at the World Champs?
In the U23 Men's race, Charlie Aldridge mastered the Scottish course to take home the rainbow jersey. Charlie Aldridge looked strong from the off as he battled off attacks from Adrien Boichis and Dario Lillo to secure victory. Adrien Boichis tried his best to beat the British racer but an attack up the first climb would fail and a gap would build that proved impossible to close. Dario Lillo wrapped up the medals 29 seconds off the pace.
Samara Maxwell secured another gold medal for New Zealand as she dominated the U23 Women's field. Samara Maxwell took the lead up the first climb on lap one and never looked back as no rider had an answer for her. The Swiss riders of Ginia Caluori and Ronja Blochlinger would try their best to catch the new World Champion but they would have to settle for the silver and bronze medal positions.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot made history once again as she secured back-to-back double World Championship wins. The French racer started off slow but quickly caught a hard-charging Loana Lecomte up the first climb on lap one and never looked back. Pauline Ferrand Prevot was unmatched as she pushed a hard gear throughout the race piloting the new Pinarello hardtail to its second win of the week. Loana Lecomte secured a silver medal as she rode a faultless race but just never had the power to match the race winner.
The biggest fight of the race was for the bronze medal position where we saw potential 3rd place finishes from Puck Pieterse, Mona Mitterwallner, Alessandra Keller and Evie Richards throughout the race. The last lap would leave it all down to Puck Pieterse and Mona Mitterwallner with a final big punch from the European champ putting Puck into the final medal spot.
Tom Pidcock became the first British man to win the Elite XC World Championships as he dominated the race to take the title at home. Tom Pidcock took advantage of a slightly improve grid position to make his way to the front of the race during lap two and an attack during the fifth lap was impossible to match. Sam Gaze also came from a mid-grid position as he battled past the world's best and almost looked like he could take the gold, the New Zealand rider secured the silver medal. Nino Schurter didn't have the power to secure an 11th title but he does still leave Scotland with a bronze medal.
Elite Women:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:24:14
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +1:14
3rd. Puck Pieterse: +1:27
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: +1:31
5th. Alessandra Keller: +2:23
Elite Men:
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:22:09
2nd. Sam Gaze: +19
3rd. Nino Schurter: +34
4th. Victor Koretzky: +43
5th. Vlad Dascalu: +54
You can view the full elite results here.
U23 Women:
1st. Samara Maxwell: 1:16:26
2nd. Ginia Caluori: +1:01
3rd. Ronja Blochlinger: +1:27
4th. Emily Johnston: +1:54
5th. Kata Blanka Vas: +2:18
U23 Men:
1st. Charlie Aldridge: 1:13:53
2nd. Adrien Boichis: +13
3rd. Dario Lillo: +29
4th. Riley Amos: +1:23
5th. Tom Schellekens: +1:57
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the fourth round of the 2023 season, it is Puck Pieterse and Nino Schurter leading the Elite overall standings.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Where is the Fifth Round?
The Andorran round of the World Cup series provides one of the toughest challenges of the season as riders balance the singletrack descents and steep climbs with riding at altitude.
What's the Track Like?The Pivot Cycles - OTE Team take a lap of the 2022 course.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
With XCC and XC World Cup events all in one weekend it is a pretty stacked schedule, here is what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, August 24
• 9:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - All Riders
• 13:00-15:00 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 16:00-17:00 // Official XCC Training - U23
• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 Women
• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 MenFriday, August 25
• 09:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 16:45-17:45 // Official XCC Training - Elite
• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women
• 19:00 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - MenSaturday, August 26
• 09:00-12:00 // Official XCO Training - All RidersSunday, August 27
• 09:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Women
• 11:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Men
• 13:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite
• 15:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men EliteNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It looks like are in for a race week of mostly dry and very warm conditions. A hot and dry Thursday and Friday lead into Saturday and Sunday's potentially wet racing. Thursday, August 24Sunny to partly cloudy and very warm; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 31°C // 40% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday, August 25Remaining very warm with plenty of sun // 31°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSaturday, August 26Clouds moving away to leave sunshine with a thunderstorm; not as warm // 24°C // 80% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday, August 27Considerable cloudiness with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 16°C // 41% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, August 21 from Accuweather
What Happened Last Time in Andorra?
Kicking off the racing was the U23s where Line Burquier took a solid win pulling ahead of Ronja Blöchlinger by 36 seconds. Third place went to Puck Pieterse 52 seconds off the pace. It was a new winner in the U23 Men with Carter Woods back at the top finding 19 seconds on Luca Martin. Riley Amos completed the fastest three, just over a minute behind.
Anne Terpstra made it back-to-back wins in Vallnord after winning here when we last visited in 2019. Anne ran a perfect race leading from lap one and managed to find almost a minute on Mona Mitterwallner. Another 30 seconds back was Ramona Forchini.
It was another close race in the Elite Men with plenty of riders trying for the win but by the finish line it would be two World Cup wins in two weeks for Luca Braidot. David Valero Serrano ran a great race and slotted into second with a hard-charging Nino Schurter saving a slow start to the race with third place.
Elite Women (5 Laps)
1st. Anne Terpstra: 1:15:21
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:16:18
3rd. Ramona Forchini: 1:16:55
4th. Laura Stigger: 1:17:04
5th. Caroline Bohé: 1:17:10
Elite Men (6 Laps)
1st. Luca Braidot: 1:15:31
2nd. David Valero Serrano: 1:15:41
3rd. Nino Schurter: 1:15:58
4th. Vlad Dascalu: 1:16:09
5th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:16:21
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Line Burquier: 1:01:14
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:01:50
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:02:06
4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:02:55
5th. Giada Specia: 1:03:35
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Carter Woods: 1:04:14
2nd. Luca Martin: 1:04:33
3rd. Riley Amos: 1:05:15
4th. Charlie Aldridge: 1:05:29
5th. Dario Lillo: 1:05:37
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Andorra coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.
